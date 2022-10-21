Read full article on original website
Related
Tom DeLonge Officially Returns to Blink-182, Tour Announced + New Music on the Way
Tom DeLonge is back in blink-182. The return of the estranged guitarist-vocalist of the veteran pop-punk band, also the visionary behind alt-rockers Angels & Airwaves, was announced on the group's social media pages, which also promised that a new album is on the way, with the new song "Edging" set to debut on Oct. 14.
Blink-182 Announce Massive 2023 + 2024 Reunion Tour With Tom DeLonge
Today (Oct. 11), Blink-182 officially confirmed that Tom DeLonge has returned to the band after months of rampant speculation that a reunion of the pop-punk legends' classic lineup was inevitable. Now, they'll take this lineup out on the road on an exhaustive tour that begins in 2023, with dates stretching all the way to early 2024.
Judas Priest Play ‘Genocide’ Live for First Time in 40 Years + More Rarities at Tour Kickoff
Judas Priest kicked off the next leg of their ongoing 50 Heavy Metal Years tour in Wallingford, Ct. on Oct. 13 and the setlist featured a handful of rarities, including a live performance of "Genocide" for the first time in nearly 40 years — just two weeks shy of those four decades.
Leslie Jordan Dies: New Details Emerge on Fatal Car Accident
Yesterday, the world lost an irreplaceable icon in Leslie Jordan when he suffered a medical emergency while driving through Los Angeles and crashed into the side of a building. At the time of the incident, the exact nature of the medical emergency remained unknown. Now, however, new details have come...
OTTTO, Featuring Tye Trujillo, Reveal Fall Tour Dates + Record Store Day Release
OTTTO continue to work toward a spring 2023 album, but they've got some live dates and a special Record Store Day release to hold you over until then. The group, which features singer/guitarist Bryan Ferretti, drummer Patrick "Tricko" Chavez and bassist Tye Trujillo, are also serving up a taste of their live prowess dropping the new song "My Pain" today (Oct. 19).
10 Best New Death Metal Bands of the Last 10 Years, Picked by Exhumed’s Matt Harvey
Exhumed's Matt Harvey is one of the most dedicated death metal freaks out there, which is why he's the ideal guy to tout the latest and greatest in the scene with his picks for the 10 Best New Death Metal Bands of the Last 10 Years. This particular period of...
Parkway Drive Return With 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
After canceling their spring U.S. tour earlier this year, Australian metal outfit Parkway Drive have announced a set of American tour dates for 2023. It'll be their first time performing in the states since 2019. The run kicks off in January onboard the Shiprocked Festival, which is set to hit...
Iron Maiden Book 2023 Tour, Will Focus on ‘Senjutsu’ + ‘Somewhere in Time’ Albums + Other Hits
After several legs of the Legacy of the Beast tour, Iron Maiden will move forward with a brand new production and setlist in 2023. They just announced a series of European dates of The Future Past tour, which will places special focus on last year's Senjutsu album as well as 1986's Somewhere in Time, among other hits.
August Burns Red Announce Inaugural HeartSupport Fest for Early 2023
The 2022 festival season is winding down, but not far off in the distance is the 2023 festival season and we've now got one of our first entries with the inaugural HeartSupport Fest set to take place in February. The two-day festival is the idea of August Burns Red frontman Jake Luhrs in order to benefit his HeartSupport non-profit foundation.
Korn’s Jonathan Davis Launching Pet Accessories Company Called Freak on a Leash
Korn lead singer and animal lover Jonathan Davis is launching a new accessories brand for household pets. It's called Freak on a Leash. Taking its name from Korn's Follow the Leader single "Freak on a Leash," the vocalist will preview the product line at the Take Me Home animal rescue tent at Sacramento, California's Aftershock Festival this Saturday (Oct. 8). An official launch follows Oct. 28.
There’s a ‘Reptilian Christian Christ Violence’ Band That Bathes Fans in Blood at Shows
Thought you knew every subgenre of heavy music? Well, how well versed are you on Reptilian Christian Christ Violence? If you're not, then perhaps the hardcore punk-leaning Cancer Christ can be your entry way, with the band starting to pick up some attention for their theatrically bizarre performances. As tipped...
‘Unsolved Mysteries’: What Happened to Joshua Guimond? This Podcaster Has a Theory
A recent podcast, 'Simply Vanished,' looks at the disappearance of Joshua Guimond, whose case was covered in a recent episode of 'Unsolved Mysteries.'
Noisecreep
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT
From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.https://noisecreep.com/
Comments / 0