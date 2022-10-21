The 2022 festival season is winding down, but not far off in the distance is the 2023 festival season and we've now got one of our first entries with the inaugural HeartSupport Fest set to take place in February. The two-day festival is the idea of August Burns Red frontman Jake Luhrs in order to benefit his HeartSupport non-profit foundation.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO