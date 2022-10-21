ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Blink-182 Announce Massive 2023 + 2024 Reunion Tour With Tom DeLonge

Today (Oct. 11), Blink-182 officially confirmed that Tom DeLonge has returned to the band after months of rampant speculation that a reunion of the pop-punk legends' classic lineup was inevitable. Now, they'll take this lineup out on the road on an exhaustive tour that begins in 2023, with dates stretching all the way to early 2024.
OTTTO, Featuring Tye Trujillo, Reveal Fall Tour Dates + Record Store Day Release

OTTTO continue to work toward a spring 2023 album, but they've got some live dates and a special Record Store Day release to hold you over until then. The group, which features singer/guitarist Bryan Ferretti, drummer Patrick "Tricko" Chavez and bassist Tye Trujillo, are also serving up a taste of their live prowess dropping the new song "My Pain" today (Oct. 19).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Parkway Drive Return With 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

After canceling their spring U.S. tour earlier this year, Australian metal outfit Parkway Drive have announced a set of American tour dates for 2023. It'll be their first time performing in the states since 2019. The run kicks off in January onboard the Shiprocked Festival, which is set to hit...
TEXAS STATE
August Burns Red Announce Inaugural HeartSupport Fest for Early 2023

The 2022 festival season is winding down, but not far off in the distance is the 2023 festival season and we've now got one of our first entries with the inaugural HeartSupport Fest set to take place in February. The two-day festival is the idea of August Burns Red frontman Jake Luhrs in order to benefit his HeartSupport non-profit foundation.
ORLANDO, FL
Korn’s Jonathan Davis Launching Pet Accessories Company Called Freak on a Leash

Korn lead singer and animal lover Jonathan Davis is launching a new accessories brand for household pets. It's called Freak on a Leash. Taking its name from Korn's Follow the Leader single "Freak on a Leash," the vocalist will preview the product line at the Take Me Home animal rescue tent at Sacramento, California's Aftershock Festival this Saturday (Oct. 8). An official launch follows Oct. 28.
SACRAMENTO, CA
