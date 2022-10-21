Read full article on original website
Edward Norton — Award-Winning Actor, Filmmaker, and Conservationist — Joins Aurora Solar’s Speaker Lineup for Empower 2022, a Premier Virtual Event for the Solar Community
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Aurora Solar, a cloud-based platform creating a future of solar for all by powering industry professionals to make solar simple and predictable, today announced Edward Norton as a keynote speaker at its third annual Empower event. In addition to being a Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee, Norton has participated in numerous solar advocacy efforts over the past 25+ years and serves as US Board President of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust (MWCT), which operates a range of programs where solar plays an important role in helping protect the ecosystems and biodiversity of East Africa. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221023005119/en/ In support of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust, Aurora Solar will donate five dollars for every person who registers for Empower 2022, up to $25,000, and will match donations, up to an additional $25,000, made to this cause through the Aurora/MWCT GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/2ed85acf (Photo: Business Wire)
blockworks.co
Funding Roundup: Blockchain Tech Continues To Grab VC Interest
Venture funding is picking up again after the market downturn. Venture dollars continue to flow into cryptocurrency startups, even as markets remain largely muted. Most notably, Uniswap Labs — the team behind the largest decentralized exchange (DEX), Uniswap — secured $165 million in a Series B round led by Polychain Capital, with participation from other investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Paradigm, SV Angel and Variant.
blockworks.co
In Search of a Discord Alternative, One Protocol Built Its Own
A series of Discord hacks have led interest rate protocol Voltz to move its community on-chain. Interest rate swap automated market maker Voltz has made the decision to move its community on-chain after a series of Discord hacks plagued Web3. Members using the new open-source tool will be able to...
blockworks.co
Western Union Trademark Filings Signal Crypto, Web3 Exploration
The international money transfer company has filed crypto-related trademark applications. Western Union has filed crypto-related trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis said. The applications made by Western Union imply that the company intends to launch its very own virtual currency exchange and...
In Emily Kaye Allen’s ‘Cisco Kid,’ One Person’s Throwaway Is Another Person’s Treasure
Eileen Muza is the only year-round resident of Cisco, Utah, a ghost town established all the way back in the 1880s and commemorated in Ridley Scott’s “Thelma & Louise.” Tourists, who would occasionally stop by, saw sad remains of the past. Eileen saw potential. “One person’s throwaway is another person’s treasure,” says Emily Kaye Allen, the director of “Cisco Kid,” which world premieres at Ji.hlava film festival this week. “When I first met Eileen, who now uses ‘they/them’ pronouns, they didn’t have a solid plan. They had ideas about what this place could be, but they went into it pretty spontaneously and...
blockworks.co
Prime Trust Crypto IRA Set To Leave Beta as Bitcoin Volatility at Historic Low
Prime Trust’s IRA product comes less than a year after ForUsAll launched an investment vehicle that offers crypto exposure through 401(k) accounts. When Prime Trust launched its beta test for a crypto IRA product, the financial infrastructure firm said it was just following the money. The trend hasn’t changed, so the firm has moved forward with its official launch.
blockworks.co
Sam Bankman-Fried Backtracks on Crypto Regulatory Framework
“For Sam to suggest that the industry ‘should respect OFAC’ is unbecoming,” one adversary accused. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is refining — and, in some cases, walking back — the crypto regulatory framework he dropped last week, which he acknowledged is a work in progress.
blockworks.co
Nearly Half of Younger People Want Crypto Exposure in 401(k)s, Schwab Study Says
Eleven percent of Gen Z workers say their first investing experience was through crypto, as they report relying less on traditional retirement options. The young, at least in the US, are leaning less on traditional 401(k)s to save for retirement — increasingly favoring fresh options such as crypto, per a new Charles Schwab study.
blockworks.co
Crypto Yield Platform Freeway Halts, Token Tanks 75%
Freeway, which offers users up to 43% returns via staking rewards, has suddenly halted services on its platform and left users out of pocket. Crypto investment startup Freeway has suspended service in response to “unprecedented” volatility in foreign exchange and crypto markets, again calling into question the long-term viability of centralized platforms offering high yield.
