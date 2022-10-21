Read full article on original website
Related
blockworks.co
CFTC Chair Says Ether Is a Commodity, Hints That SEC Disagrees
Token classification has been an ongoing issue in the space and a point of contention for regulators jockeying for jurisdiction. The jostling between the CFTC and the SEC continued in New York on Monday, with CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam saying he sees ether as a commodity — not a security.
blockworks.co
NEAR Nixes Algorithmic Stablecoin USN
A non-profit funding the NEAR protocol to use $40 million to protect USN investors after it became undercollateralized. NEAR Protocol is attempting to avoid another Terra-like situation. The protocol’s native stablecoin USN, which had a trading volume of $9.7 million in the last 24 hours, is gradually winding down due...
blockworks.co
Western Union Trademark Filings Signal Crypto, Web3 Exploration
The international money transfer company has filed crypto-related trademark applications. Western Union has filed crypto-related trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis said. The applications made by Western Union imply that the company intends to launch its very own virtual currency exchange and...
Ukraine news LATEST: Putin humiliated as Russia loses scores of Ka-52 helicopters & Zelensky prepares to retake Kherson
VLADIMIR Putin has been left humiliated as British intelligence shows Russia has lost more than a quarter of its 90 Ka-52 attack helicopters. The UK's Ministry of Defence said: "There have been at least 23 verified losses of Russia’s Ka-52 HOKUM attack helicopter in Ukraine since the invasion. "Russian...
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
blockworks.co
Crypto Hedge Fund Taps Former BlackRock CIO as Strategy Head
Matthew McBrady to help Strix Leviathan manage risk in DeFi-related investments, build out product set. A former chief investment officer of a BlackRock multi-strategy hedge fund is joining quant crypto hedge fund Strix Leviathan to broaden its suite of strategies and help the firm capture opportunities in the market. The...
blockworks.co
Tesla Holds Its Remaining Bitcoin Through Q3 After Q2 Sale
In July, Tesla reported it sold 75% of its bitcoin for $936 million in the second quarter of 2022. After selling 75% of its bitcoin holdings earlier this year, electric car manufacturer Tesla has opted to hold its remaining supply through the third quarter, SEC filings show. In July, Tesla...
blockworks.co
Funding Roundup: Blockchain Tech Continues To Grab VC Interest
Venture funding is picking up again after the market downturn. Venture dollars continue to flow into cryptocurrency startups, even as markets remain largely muted. Most notably, Uniswap Labs — the team behind the largest decentralized exchange (DEX), Uniswap — secured $165 million in a Series B round led by Polychain Capital, with participation from other investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Paradigm, SV Angel and Variant.
blockworks.co
What Are Flatcoins and Are They a Better Inflation Hedge?
Laguna Labs is launching the first cost-of-living-based ‘flatcoin’ as inflation remains stubbornly high. As inflation rates go to the moon, so-called “flatcoins” are coming along for the ride. Flatcoins are a new category of stablecoins that are pegged to the cost of living instead of real-world...
blockworks.co
Crypto Spreading Among the Wealthy in Singapore, Hong Kong: KPMG
A KPMG survey of 30 family offices and wealthy individuals found the majority have already invested in crypto in one way or another. Big Four accounting firm KPMG has indicated big interest in the crypto market from the wealthy elite of Singapore and Hong Kong. KPMG surveyed 30 family offices...
blockworks.co
Crypto’s ‘Revolving Door’ Hires Are Raising Eyebrows Among US Lawmakers
Five US lawmakers have signed a letter demanding information on ethics and transparency related to revolving door hires. A number of prominent US lawmakers say they’re increasingly concerned about the growing number of financial regulators taking crypto jobs. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., were among...
blockworks.co
Bitcoin a Stable Investment? Volatility Dips Below Nasdaq, S&P 500
As bitcoin becomes less sensitive to economic data, volatility in relation to equities markets has been on the decline. A silver lining to bitcoin’s recent sideways trading is the cryptocurrency now finds itself in uncharted territory: Bitcoin volatility is relatively low compared to equities markets. For the first time...
blockworks.co
MakerDAO Votes in Favor of Rune Christensen’s ‘Endgame Plan’
The plan involves restructuring the DAO into smaller teams with one aligned mission. MakerDAO has voted in favor of moving forward with founder Rune Christensen’s “Endgame Plan” — which aims to make the protocol more decentralized. As one of the largest DeFi protocols, MakerDAO has had...
blockworks.co
In Search of a Discord Alternative, One Protocol Built Its Own
A series of Discord hacks have led interest rate protocol Voltz to move its community on-chain. Interest rate swap automated market maker Voltz has made the decision to move its community on-chain after a series of Discord hacks plagued Web3. Members using the new open-source tool will be able to...
blockworks.co
Former OpenSea Exec’s NFT ‘Insider Trading’ Case Will Continue
Nate Chastain argued charges over an alleged insider trading scheme shouldn’t stick because NFTs aren’t securities, but a judge wasn’t phased. Nate Chastain, the former OpenSea employee accused of an insider NFT trading scheme, was unable to convince a judge to dismiss his indictment, allowing the case to go ahead.
blockworks.co
Incoming UK Prime Minister Is Pro-crypto
Rishi Sunak has previously spearheaded plans to make the UK a global hub for crypto. The United Kingdom’s incoming prime minister may be a bullish indicator for the country’s crypto prowess. Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is set to take the seat following the resignation of...
blockworks.co
FTX To Reimburse $6M to 3Commas Phishing Attack Victims
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried warned that reimbursing users affected by the 3Commas phishing scam would be a “one time thing”. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said the cryptocurrency exchange will hand out $6 million to compensate victims of a phishing scam targeting its users — but never again. Since...
Oil falls on build in U.S. crude oil stocks, stronger dollar
MELBOURNE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in early trade on Wednesday as the dollar firmed and as industry data showing U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected reinforced fears of a global recession that would cut demand. Brent crude futures for December dropped $1.17, or 1.3%, to $92.35 a barrel at 0111 GMT, after climbing 26 cents in the previous session.
Comments / 0