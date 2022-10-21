Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
Moment Dog Sees Mom After Being Lost in the Woods Is a Tear-Jerker
Every dog mom's greatest fear is being unable to find their fur baby. These moms will be terrified for the safety of their dog while they're out searching for their pups all day and all night. This dog mom recently lost her pup in the woods overnight, and she shared their tear-inducing reunion to the relief of her viewers.
Shelter Dog's Reaction to Being Told He Has a Furrever Home Goes Viral
The heartwarming moment when a shelter dog finds out he has been adopted has gone viral. More than 64,000 people have watched the TikTok video shared by Joe Kay, who is a dog coordinator, foster owner, rescuer, and trainer based in Wooster, Ohio. More than 9,000 people liked the video...
ohmymag.co.uk
This unwanted dog got adopted after a heartbreaking video showing his loneliness went viral (VIDEO)
Social media can change lives, and it did for this lonely pup. Sarge, the longest resident of Orange County Animal Services in Orlando, Florida, was struggling to find a forever home. It seemed, no one wanted him. But when a TikTok video documenting his sadness took the Internet by storm, Sarge was up for his happily ever after with a perfect new family.
A Two-year-old playing with neighbor's doggy went viral over internet
Grab Screenshot from a twitter user Buitengebieden. We all love our dogs. They are loyal, funny, gentle and faithful. This cute animal can be a good option to spend your free time and freshen your mind.
Emotional Moment Family Realize Their Missing Dog Is Home Caught on Camera
A family's reaction to their long-lost dog returning back home has had the internet in tears after the pet's owners shared the emotional video on social media. The viral clip, shared on TikTok earlier in October, by the dog owner under the username Morganjonesmessina, shows a security camera recording and attached audio. The family can be heard screaming with joy as they see Sadie, their lost dog, returning back home.
Former mother-in-law rehomes couple's beloved dog without asking
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my husband and I got a dog together, we were both so in love... with the dog. We had only been married for a month, but we thought we might start a family soon. So we got a little rescue dog first, to help us practice taking care of something together. And she was the perfect dog: affectionate, playful, and always happy. We loved her so much.
ohmymag.co.uk
Halloween: 10 dog costume ideas that are so hilarious they'll make your day
It's fun to dress up for Halloween, but it is even more fun to make your pet look adorably spooky. A pumpkin-dog? Absolutely. Who said pups don't wear Dracula capes? Yes, they do. Fancy sharing some Ghostbusters nostalgia with your pooch? Go for it. From affordable Amazon buys to creative...
Golden Retriever's 'Crawl of Shame' Leaves Internet in Hysterics
A video of a golden retriever seemingly looking guilty after doing "something bad" has gone viral on TikTok, where it had over 692,000 views at the time of this writing. The video, shared by the TikTok account Maui & Ruby, was posted with a caption that read: "The crawl of shame #goldenretriever #funnyvideo #andGO #guilty."
Video of Porter, the first driving dog, is melting hearts
Porter is a cute Beardie-Cross Puppy, who is sure to melt hearts with his professional car driving skills. Porter is a dog rescued by the SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) of Auckland, New Zealand. This four-legged pet is trained to drive a Mini Countryman around a track.
msn.com
Viral Video of Greyhound and Pug Seeing Their New Back Yard for the First Time Is So Beautiful
Parents always want to give the best to their children. And yes, that of course includes pet children. Luckily, it's relatively easy to give your fur baby the world. Sometimes all it takes is a backyard. For example, the parents of TikTok dog @milliethenoodlehorse recently moved to a new home....
intheknow.com
Halloween decorations have black Labrador literally frozen in fear: ‘He looks like you paused him’
A black Lab that’s terrified of cats was paralyzed with fear by some cat Halloween decorations!. Typically, most cats tend to be afraid of dogs. However, the reverse is true for TikToker Lilly Flores’s (@lilyyyyyyyannnn) dog, Maverick, whose fear of cats was on full display in a hilarious video featuring the black Lab standing frozen in terror while surrounded by several Halloween yard decorations shaped like black cats.
pethelpful.com
Pit Bull Who Loves Being Held Like a Baby Is an Absolute Gift
Every dog parent knows our pups are our babies. In many instances, we treat them the same way we would treat a human child, with just as much love and compassion, and our pups love every minute of it. One dog even demands she be held the same way a baby would be held in a true display of mutual love between her and her momma.
pethelpful.com
Video of Rescued Duck's 'Adoption Moment' Couldn't Be Any Sweeter
There's nothing we love more than pet adoption videos because the pets are so excited to finally have a family and the adopter is thrilled to be welcoming such a cute new member of the family. Usually these videos are of a dog or a cat, but one video is giving us a glimpse at a lovely adoption for an unusual rescue.
The Biggest Dog Wedding Ceremony Ever
Is your pup whining to get hitched? Have they been howling for love? Are you ready to be their best mongrel or made of hound? Good news! Your canine can exchange vows, donate to charity, and help break the historic wedding record for the most doggie couples married.
Upworthy
Little boy's 'fart' Halloween costume is going viral and you can totally make it at home
Halloween is going to be a gassy affair for one Oklahoma family this year. Ashley Gray snagged "mom-of-the-year" accolades from fellow mothers earlier this month when she took to a Facebook group for moms to share what her son has decided to dress up as for Halloween this year. The priceless image showed her son Logan sporting the cheekiest of smiles while dressed in a hilarious fart costume. Yes, Gray's son wanted nothing more than to channel the spirit of a fart for the spooky season. "He hugged me after he put it on and said I'm the best mommy," Gray captioned her post.
pethelpful.com
Staffordshire Terrier's Ghost Halloween Costume Is Just Irresistible
Going for a few years strong every time fall rolls around, there's nothing more adorable than the "ghost" dog trend on TikTok, and seeing all the hilariously inventive ways pet owners get their little ghosties ready for halloween. Such is the case with this adorably spooky video that @Huey_ The_Blue_The_Staffy...
pethelpful.com
Rescued 'Envigo' Beagle Gets Showered With Love by New Family in Heartwarming Video
Over 4,000 Beagles have been rescued from the deplorable conditions at the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia. These beautiful dogs were bound for animal testing after being housed in the mass breeding facility that had received multiple Animal Welfare Act violations for issues such as inadequate veterinary care and insufficient food.
pawesome.net
Samoyed and Owner Have The Best Matching Halloween Costumes
It’s that spooky time of the season. The time to dress up in costume and have fun. This is the perfect time for all pet parents to dress up their dogs in a cute, adorable, and maybe a tiny bit scary Halloween costume. It’s time to get ready for ghosts, ghouls, and goblins.
Dog Walking Down the Aisle in Custom Wedding Outfit Has People Obsessed
The internet has been delighted over a video of a dog who stole the show during a wedding ceremony. Shared on TikTok on Wednesday by Costa and Mason, a Barcelona-based wedding planning service, the video which has amassed over 2 million views shows a small dog trotting down the aisle in a custom dress to deliver the rings for the big moment.
Drew Barrymore Shares Makeup-Free Photo in Bed With Her Cat
Drew Barrymore loves cuddle time with her fur babies!. The talk show host, 47, shared a sweet selfie on Instagram on Friday morning to give her followers a glimpse into her morning snuggle sessions with her cat, Lucky. "Friday morning snuggles with Lucky!" Barrymore wrote alongside the bare-faced selfie, which...
Comments / 0