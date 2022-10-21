*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my husband and I got a dog together, we were both so in love... with the dog. We had only been married for a month, but we thought we might start a family soon. So we got a little rescue dog first, to help us practice taking care of something together. And she was the perfect dog: affectionate, playful, and always happy. We loved her so much.

