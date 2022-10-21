Read full article on original website
If you want an unexpected, hopeful and tuneful evening in the theatre, head immediately for the Donmar Warehouse. If you can nab a ticket, that is, because word of The Band’s Visit has preceded its arrival in the West End. This smallscale smasher of a musical, by David Yazbek, adapted from an Israeli movie, won ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, following its Broadway opening. It deserved them.
Three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone isn’t leaving Broadway. Despite her recent move to give up her Actor’s Equity card, which fans took as a sign of her impending retirement, she says she’s just taking a break. “I just gave up my equity card, but that doesn’t mean that I can’t perform on-stage,” LuPone told Variety at Netflix’s “The School for Good and Evil” premiere Tuesday. “It’s 50 years that I’ve been a member of Actors Equity, and I think I need a break from the stage.” LuPone clarified that provisions in her former membership allow her to still make guest appearances on...
