Ohio State

columbusfreepress.com

Why won’t Columbus, Ohio, grow up?

This essay grows from an informal conversation over coffee with a friend. As I criticized the former mayor, but far more influential chair of the self-appointed and uncontrolled Downtown Development Commission’s unembarrassed promotion of an imaginary non-plan for a fictional downtown in 2040, they looked at me and asked: why can’t this city accept itself and build on what it is?
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

First community safety fair held in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first community safety fair was held in Columbus Saturday. It’s an event organized by the Franklin County Children’s Services. It focused on providing families with resources to prepare for emergency situations and prevent potential tragedies. One group at Saturday’s event was BeSmart. It’s a non-partisan group focused not on gun […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

That’s a wrap on this year's Circleville Pumpkin Show

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The “Greatest Free Show on Earth,” is wrapping up Saturday night after bringing hundreds of thousands of people to the city of Circleville for the annual pumpkin show. Local business owners shared that the Circleville Pumpkin Show, which lasts for five days every year,...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
10TV

Anti-violence activist takes national stage for her work in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As local activists continue to find ways to fight crime in our communities, one anti-violence advocate is being recognized on a national stage this week for her work in the Hilltop community. Zerqa Abid, the founder of the non-profit organization, “My Project USA,” is being recognized...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Crime in central Ohio takes a toll on first responders' mental health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As crime and violence impacts families and communities, first responders said it affects their mental health as well. "I don’t want to see anyone lose their life, especially a first responder that’s out there putting their lives on the line every day," said Mick Yinger, a retired police officer who worked in central Ohio for 21 years.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

When Ohio organizations have failed to tell the public about drinking water issues

The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, […]
OHIO STATE
Times Gazette

You should vote for Issue 1

In case you’ve missed the mountain of political ads all over the television and internet, Ohio will hold an election on Nov. 8. Plenty of attention has been given to the various candidates for elected office, but very little has been given to the ballot issues which will also be decided by Ohio voters. Issue 1 and Issue 2 are both constitutional amendments, and any time the fundamental document which outlines the powers of our government is changed, then we should definitely pay attention.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center, RecoveryOhio participate in drug outreach event

LANCASTER, Ohio –The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center (ONIC) and RecoveryOhio joined nearly a dozen law enforcement and treatment agencies in Fairfield County to conduct a coordinated drug/outreach saturation event this week. The two-day Operation Bridging Recovery and Interdiction Data Gathering Enforcement (BRIDGE) event was aimed at removing drugs and...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Which Reynoldsburg schools are remote learning?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bus driver shortage in one central Ohio school district is impacting whether students are learning in person or virtually. Reynoldsburg City School families were informed Wednesday that a remote learning rotation for elementary students will be in effect until further notice. In addition, several high schools and middle schools are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State preserves undefeated record following release of Taylor Swift albums

Very important information here. Ohio State is now 10-0 after the release of Taylor Swift albums, the only program in the country that can claim the superlative. Swift’s album “Midnights” came out Friday night before the Buckeyes drubbed Iowa 54-10 behind another strong performance from Ohio State’s high-powered offense.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecentersquare.com

$500M grant program for Ohio Appalachian region kicks off

(The Center Square) – The state of Ohio released new guidelines on how it plans to spend $500 million in revitalization efforts in the state’s 32-county Appalachian region. The program, according to Gov. Mike DeWine, will use $30 million for project planning and technical assistance, while the remain...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest.  Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Zanesville, OH

Well-known for its art pottery, the city of Zanesville in Ohio is a charming little town rich in natural resources like clay deposits and rivers, primary tools in manufacturing pottery. Pottery businesses filled Zanesville in the early days, thus the name “Clay City” and the “Pottery Capital of the World.”...
ZANESVILLE, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Pizza In Columbus

Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
COLUMBUS, OH

