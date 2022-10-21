ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.
Fox Business

American Express CEO: Consumers are still spending

Consumers are still spending, American Express CEO Stephen Squeri said, as inflation remains high and interest rates rise. During an earnings call Friday morning, Squeri said American Express currently sees "no changes in the spending behaviors of our customers." He added that the credit card company’s "credit metrics continued to be strong with delinquencies and write-offs remaining at low levels even as loan balances are steadily rebuilding."
Joel Eisenberg

Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing

The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
US News and World Report

Exxon Shares Surge to Record High on Strong Earnings Outlook

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp shares passed their all-time high on Friday as oil prices resumed their climb and analysts raised their long-term views of top U.S. oil producer's cash flow and earnings outlook. Exxon is leading a parade of record profits among oil majors this year after doubling...

Comments / 0

Community Policy