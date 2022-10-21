Read full article on original website
cachevalleydaily.com
Tips to avoid deer/vehicle collisions as daylight saving time ends Nov. 6
SALT LAKE CITY —The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources wants to warn drivers of automobile and wildlife collisions between dusk and sunrise. Utahns will gain an extra hour of sleep on Nov. 6 when Daylight Saving. Time ends, but the time change also means that many people will have...
cachevalleydaily.com
Former Aggie hired as VP of public policy for Utah Farm Bureau
SANDY – A former Hyde Park resident and Utah State University graduate Terry Camp was recently hired as Vice President of Public Policy for the Utah Farm Bureau Federation (UFBF). “I am excited to be working here at the Utah Farm Bureau, where I can help implement policy that...
