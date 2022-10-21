Read full article on original website
Tennis and the Immortal Soul
How to Live on Twenty-Four Hours a Day, August 2000 by Arnold Bennett is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. You get into the morning train with your newspaper, and you calmly and majestically give yourself up to your newspaper. You do not hurry. You know you have at least half an hour of security in front of you. As your glance lingers idly at the advertisements of shipping and of songs on the outer pages, your air is the air of a leisured man, wealthy in time, of a man from some planet where there are a hundred and twenty-four hours a day instead of twenty-four.
Incest Is Only the Beginning in Cormac McCarthy’s New Novel
In a rare interview, the novelist Cormac McCarthy once made a strong claim about the power of the novel. The form, he said, can, “encompass all the various disciplines and interests of humanity.” While McCarthy and Jane Austen are not exactly kindred spirits, Austen wrote something similar in a famous passage in Northanger Abbey. Mocking those who disparage novels as frivolous and consider only non-fiction serious, she wrote, “It is only a novel… or, in short, only some work in which the greatest powers of the mind are displayed, in which the most thorough knowledge of human nature, the happiest...
