The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 50
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 50. If slant is troublesome, study and practice this drill faithfully. Drill 56. This copy is given as a drill on both...
Introduction To Geometry
An Essay on the Foundations of Geometry, by Bertrand Russell is part of. The present work is based on a dissertation submitted at the Fellowship Examination of Trinity College, Cambridge, in the year 1895. Section B of the third chapter is in the main a reprint, with some serious alterations, of an article in Mind (New Series, No. 17). The substance of the book has been given in the form of lectures at the Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, and at Bryn Mawr College, Pennsylvania.
Random Reminiscences of Men and Events: Chapter VII - THE APPEALS THAT COME
Random Reminiscences of Men and Events, by John D. Rockefeller is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Chapter VII : THE APPEALS THAT COME. Chapter VII. THE APPEALS THAT COME. The reading, assorting, and investigating of the hundreds of letters...
How do you spot a witch? This notorious 15th-century book gave instructions – and helped execute thousands of women
As fear of witches reached a fever pitch in Europe, witch hunters turned to the “Malleus Maleficarum,” or “Hammer of Witches,” for guidance.
Archaeologists found one of the most important places of Jesus' life.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The major breakthrough happened in biblical archaeology, which claimed one of the most important places of Jesus' life was discovered.
The Mysterious ‘Fifth Evangelist’ Who Created the Bible as We Know It
If you were traveling through the verdant Ethiopian highlands, you might make a stop at the Abba Gärima monastery about three miles east of Adwa in the northernmost part of the country. If you were a man—and you’d have to be to gain entry into the Orthodox monastery—then you might be permitted to look at the Abba Gärima Gospel books. These exquisitely illuminated manuscripts are the earliest evidence of the art of the Christian Aksumite kingdom. Legend holds that God stopped the sun in the sky so the copyist could finish them. Leafing through a Gospel book you would come...
20 of the most bizarre stories from the bible
Slide 1 of 21: From a talking donkey to a man being eaten by a giant fish, the Bible has no shortage of strange stories. In her new book "A Most Peculiar Book: The Inherent Strangeness of the Bible" (Oxford University Press, 2021), Kristin Swenson, an associate professor of religious studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, delves into these stories and many others. Here's a look at 20 of the more bizarre biblical stories that Swenson discusses in the book. Some, such as Jonah being eaten by a giant fish, refer to important archaeological sites, like Nineveh, an ancient Assyrian city in modern-day northern Iraq. Others, such as that of a literal scapegoat, explain how phrases that are commonly used in modern times came into existence.
The Island of Doctor Moreau, by H. G. Wells - XIII. A PARLEY
The Island of Doctor Moreau, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. XIII. A PARLEY. I turned again and went on down towards the sea. I found the hot stream broadened out to a shallow, weedy sand, in which an abundance of crabs and long-bodied, many-legged creatures started from my footfall. I walked to the very edge of the salt water, and then I felt I was safe. I turned and stared, arms akimbo, at the thick green behind me, into which the steamy ravine cut like a smoking gash. But, as I say, I was too full of excitement and (a true saying, though those who have never known danger may doubt it) too desperate to die.
The Ancient Books of Wales
There are over 6 million books to be found within the walls of the National Library of Wales, located in the city of Aberystwyth. Within the library’s vast collection, three well-leafed tomes stand out from the rest: the Black Book of Carmarthen, the Book of Taliesin, and the Book of Aneirin are three of what historian William Forbes Skene deemed “the four ancient books of Wales.” Written in Middle Welsh, these are some of the oldest and most important literary works to come out of Wales.
Remember Human Nature
How to Live on Twenty-Four Hours a Day, August 2000 by Arnold Bennett is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. I have incidentally mentioned the vast expanse of forty-four hours between leaving business at 2 p.m. on Saturday and returning to business at 10 a.m. on Monday. And here I must touch on the point whether the week should consist of six days or of seven. For many years—in fact, until I was approaching forty—my own week consisted of seven days. I was constantly being informed by older and wiser people that more work, more genuine living, could be got out of six days than out of seven.
The Main Challenge is to Start Writing: Interview with Noonies Nominee Maksym Mostovyi
I’m Maksym Mostovyi and I’m the Front end engineer at Rain I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the following categories and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
How to Get Your Mind in Hand
How to Live on Twenty-Four Hours a Day, August 2000 by Arnold Bennett is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. People say: "One can't help one's thoughts." But one can. The control of the thinking machine is perfectly possible. And since nothing whatever happens to us outside our own brain; since nothing hurts us or gives us pleasure except within the brain, the supreme importance of being able to control what goes on in that mysterious brain is patent.
Tennis and the Immortal Soul
How to Live on Twenty-Four Hours a Day, August 2000 by Arnold Bennett is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. You get into the morning train with your newspaper, and you calmly and majestically give yourself up to your newspaper. You do not hurry. You know you have at least half an hour of security in front of you. As your glance lingers idly at the advertisements of shipping and of songs on the outer pages, your air is the air of a leisured man, wealthy in time, of a man from some planet where there are a hundred and twenty-four hours a day instead of twenty-four.
The Future of In-Person and Virtual Events
There is an undeniable shift occupying all of American and western culture, digitalization. Not a day goes by where phones, live video, digital communication, and the internet at large don’t grow in size. And while these forces continue to grow, more traditional forces start to shrink. For example, the...
30 Days DSA Interview Preparation Plan
Sort an array of 0’s 1’s 2’s without using extra space or sorting Algo. Find the duplicate in an array of N+1 integers. Inversion of Array (Using Merge Sort) Majority Element (>N/2 times) Majority Element (>N/3 times) Grid Unique Paths. Reverse Pairs (Leetcode) Go through Puzzles from...
Difficulties on Theory
On the Origin of Species 1st Edition by Charles Darwin is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Difficulties on the theory of descent with modification. Transitions. Absence or rarity of transitional varieties. Transitions in habits of life. Diversified habits in the same species. Species with habits widely different from those of their allies. Organs of extreme perfection. Means of transition. Cases of difficulty. Natura non facit saltum. Organs of small importance. Organs not in all cases absolutely perfect. The law of Unity of Type and of the Conditions of Existence embraced by the theory of Natural Selection.
Why Professions Are Adding Analytics to Their Skillsets
Having data analytics skills is in great demand right now. A data analyst can expect a salary, at entry level, that is significantly higher than the average wage. Data analysts that are more senior can expect to rise to the very highest echelons of the company. While it’s a relatively new field, it won’t be long before CEO candidates often (if not usually) have a data analytics background.
The Possibility of the "Finite" and Yet "Unbounded" Universe
Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. CHAPTER XXXI. THE POSSIBILITY OF THE "FINITE" AND YET "UNBOUNDED" UNIVERSE. But speculations on the structure of the universe also move in...
How to Append to a Slice in Golang
Slices in go are not the same as slices in another programming language i.e Python. Assigning one slice to another only makes a shallow copy of the slice and should be used cautiously if you want to create a new slice from the existing slice. Introduction. Go lang is undoubtedly...
The Structure of Space According to the General Theory of Relativity
Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. CHAPTER XXXII. THE STRUCTURE OF SPACE ACCORDING TO THE GENERAL THEORY OF RELATIVITY. According to the general theory of relativity, the geometrical...
