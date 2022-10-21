ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
MilitaryTimes

Fake Navy SEAL stole millions from victims to fund luxury lifestyle

A Californian man pleaded guilty on Monday to stealing up to $1.5 million from nearly 20 victims by pretending to be a Navy SEAL, according to federal officials. Ze’Shawn Stanley Campbell, 35, from Irvine, California admitted to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering for the online scams.
IRVINE, CA
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

Trump's Truth Social rant called "sharply self-incriminating": Now it's up to DOJ

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As former President Donald Trump faced an onslaught of criticism and ridicule over his "rambling" 14-page response Friday to a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, calls for action by the Department of Justice continued to mount.
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Opinion | The Trump Subpoena Will Be the Headline, But the Real Washington News Was Elsewhere

Jeff Greenfield is a five-time Emmy-winning network television analyst and author. It was essentially two-and-a-half hours of leadup to the final moment of the Jan. 6 hearing. Donald Trump, in the words of Vice Chair Liz Cheney, had a “premeditated plan to declare the election was fraudulent and stolen before Election Day”; he knew he had lost and fed his base endless lies about it; he welcomed a siege of the Capitol and did nothing to stop it. And because, in Cheney’s words, the “cause of Jan. 6th was one man… his state of mind, his intent, his motivations…,” his testimony was required.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Arizona tells Biden it won't tear down its border wall

The Biden administration is privately pushing Arizona leaders to take down its temporary wall along the Mexican border with the promise that the federal government will install a new temporary barrier sometime in 2023, according to a letter obtained by the Washington Examiner. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s spokesman told the...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

'They claim jurisdiction... but don't prevent illegal immigration': Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey claps back at Joe Biden after president told him to tear down 60 shipping containers filling 4,000ft gap in southern border wall

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is refusing to remove 60 shipping containers stacked along the southern border after the Biden administration ordered for it to be taken down. The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs was defiant in its letter to the federal Department of Interior's Bureau of Reclamation saying 'the containers will remain in place until specific details regarding construction are provided.
ARIZONA STATE
