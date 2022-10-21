Read full article on original website
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Mercedes buried in California lawn linked to former homeowner with history of arrests: 'Checkered history'
The mysterious Mercedes Benz vehicle found buried in the yard of a California mansion worth $15 million was reported stolen 30 years ago in a nearby city.
Trump's secret, ugly breakup with Deutsche Bank is revealed in new allegations by NY's attorney general
Deutsche Bank, Trump's largest single lender, forced him into a 'managed exit' last year. The shotgun divorce followed months of Trump dodging the bank's questions, new court papers show. As Deutsche Bank threatened default, Trump zeroed out hundreds of millions in debt. For the past 10 years, Deutsche Bank has...
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
A couple used the empty Florida mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banks of almost $10 million, report says
Carlos Castañeda and Genesis Martusciello fled Venezuela for Miami and set up a scheme that netted them millions, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
MilitaryTimes
Fake Navy SEAL stole millions from victims to fund luxury lifestyle
A Californian man pleaded guilty on Monday to stealing up to $1.5 million from nearly 20 victims by pretending to be a Navy SEAL, according to federal officials. Ze’Shawn Stanley Campbell, 35, from Irvine, California admitted to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering for the online scams.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
A woman hired a private investigator after waiting months for a tiny home she'd paid $46,000 for but never received
A woman hired a private investigator after waiting months for her tiny home to be delivered. She discovered the Holy Ground Tiny Houses founder didn't have any assets in his name, NBC reported. Matt Sowash promised buyers tiny homes, but has filed for bankruptcy, court records show. A woman resorted...
Trump's Truth Social rant called "sharply self-incriminating": Now it's up to DOJ
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As former President Donald Trump faced an onslaught of criticism and ridicule over his "rambling" 14-page response Friday to a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, calls for action by the Department of Justice continued to mount.
Opinion | The Trump Subpoena Will Be the Headline, But the Real Washington News Was Elsewhere
Jeff Greenfield is a five-time Emmy-winning network television analyst and author. It was essentially two-and-a-half hours of leadup to the final moment of the Jan. 6 hearing. Donald Trump, in the words of Vice Chair Liz Cheney, had a “premeditated plan to declare the election was fraudulent and stolen before Election Day”; he knew he had lost and fed his base endless lies about it; he welcomed a siege of the Capitol and did nothing to stop it. And because, in Cheney’s words, the “cause of Jan. 6th was one man… his state of mind, his intent, his motivations…,” his testimony was required.
A rift has opened in Trump's legal team, with a lawyer frozen out for wanting to cooperate with the DOJ: NYT
A rift has opened up among Donald Trump's lawyers over the Mar-a-Lago probe, The NYT reported. One lawyer, has been frozen out over suggesting closer cooperation with the DOJ, the report said. The DOJ is investigating Trump's handling of top secret documents after leaving office. A rift has opened in...
'This place is really bearing the brunt': Ward reports from site of strike in Ukraine
CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward reports on the aftermath of an overnight strike in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.
Click2Houston.com
Migrant encounters at the border are higher today than they were before Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star began
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For the past year and a half, Gov. Greg Abbott has made border security his priority and the centerpiece of his reelection campaign. He’s put $4 billion on the line...
Washington Examiner
Arizona tells Biden it won't tear down its border wall
The Biden administration is privately pushing Arizona leaders to take down its temporary wall along the Mexican border with the promise that the federal government will install a new temporary barrier sometime in 2023, according to a letter obtained by the Washington Examiner. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s spokesman told the...
Former Trump Organization CFO Expected To Be Star Witness In Company's Tax Fraud Trial
Allen Weisselberg agreed in a plea deal to testify in Manhattan trial about tax schemes by Donald Trump's company. Jury selection starts Monday.
RNC sues Google claiming campaign emails being sent to spam folders
The Republican National Committee is suing Google for allegedly sending its campaign emails to people's spam folders.
'They claim jurisdiction... but don't prevent illegal immigration': Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey claps back at Joe Biden after president told him to tear down 60 shipping containers filling 4,000ft gap in southern border wall
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is refusing to remove 60 shipping containers stacked along the southern border after the Biden administration ordered for it to be taken down. The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs was defiant in its letter to the federal Department of Interior's Bureau of Reclamation saying 'the containers will remain in place until specific details regarding construction are provided.
Major companies warn congressional leaders ending DACA would hurt economy
More than 80 major businesses and trade associations sent a letter to congressional leaders on Thursday urging them to pass legislation protecting the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program as it faces an uncertain future in the courts. The program, which was established by the Obama administration in 2012...
