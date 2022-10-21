Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Related
marrymetampabay.com
Timeless Black, White, and Gold Downtown Tampa Wedding | Marriott Water Street
Christine and Scott's traditional downtown Tampa wedding combined a neutral color palette of black and white with chic gold accents. The bride and groom exchanged vows in a Catholic ceremony before dining and dancing the night away overlooking the Tampa Riverwalk. “Our wedding theme was classic and sophisticated. We knew...
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay’s Hottest New Restaurants 2022
What makes a local restaurant scene? It’s the relentless pursuit of the extraordinary, the bravery to break away from the tried and true, launch something new and trust that patrons will be adventurous enough to expand their horizons. Tampa Bay’s restaurant scene showed no evidence of slowing this year...
tampamagazines.com
2022 Sandwich Hunt Winners
When it comes to sandwiches, every region has its penchant. Take a trip to Louisiana and a po’boy may tickle your fancy. Near the northeast coast, a lobster roll may be your craving. In Tampa Bay, the Cuban and grouper sandwich may be what we are known for, but local tastebuds love to be tantalized by many other heroes, hoagies and handhelds.
wild941.com
Huge Chocolate Festival Is Coming To Tampa Bay
Get excited because a chocolate festival is coming to the Tampa Bay area in the month of February. A large group of local food trucks will be pulling up for the 10th annual Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival at 9409 US-19 in Port Richey. It’s all happening February 11 from 11am-7pm...
813area.com
5 Best Places To Eat at KRATE Wesley Chapel
Are you looking for somewhere to go in the Wesley Chapel area to spend the night? The brand new food and entertainment hub known as the KRATE had made its grand opening last month. The KRATE Micro Shops are built from locally manufactured and repurposed shipping containers which makes the dining experience so unique. Come out for a bite to eat with a select variety of restaurants at The Grove which is located on Wesley Chapel Boulevard!
businessobserverfl.com
Local developer borrows $51M to buy 42-acre Pinellas shopping center
The Shoppes at Park Place in Pinellas Park has been sold for $85 million. The 42-acre, 361,250-square-foot shopping center with 10 out-parcels was bought by Belleair Development Group, a local commercial real estate development company. According to JLL, which represented the seller and announced the deal, Belleair used a $51 million loan to buy the property.
St. Petersburg urban farm Brick Street expands
If you've wandered around downtown St. Petersburg, you've probably passed 48 acres of farmland and had no idea. Driving the news: Brick Street Farms is growing leafy greens inside upcycled shipping containers in a warehouse and parking lot at Tropicana Field — and they're about to get a whole lot more growing power.
tampamagazines.com
Front Desk: November 2022
Downtown St. Pete Welcomes Mediterranean Restaurant. Allelo, a new Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, opened in September on Beach Drive in Downtown St. Pete. The unique name stems from the idea of people coming together, as the restaurant’s plates are designed for sharing. Allelo’s menu includes dishes like flatbreads, snapper, oysters, charcuterie and other shareable items. Cocktails and a variety of domestic and international wines compliment the atmosphere of the restaurant.
phsnews.com
Cava; a New Mediterranean Restaurant in Tampa
Taking over the former Zoës Kitchen on South Howard, a new national restaurant opened its doors. Known for its bowls that feature small-batch Mediterranean dips and spreads, Cava made an appearance in Tampa. CAVA is a growing in popularity Mediterranean culinary brand with a fast-casual restaurant experience featuring customizable...
tampamagazines.com
Celebrating Heritage: Tampa Bay’s Cultural Events
Our differences make us beautiful, interesting and unique – and our cultural heritage is a big part of that. Where our ancestors came from, what blood we bleed and what traditions we inherit enrich our lives and fill us with pride. To learn, celebrate and remember is time well invested in connecting with who we — and others — are on a deeper level. Tampa Bay is one incredible magnet for diversity, and for our events edition, we’re celebrating this by spotlighting its thriving cultural events scene.
franchising.com
Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Opens New Location in Florida
Local Entrepreneurs Expand the Happiest Treat Experience in the World to Valrico Residents. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // VALRICO, FL. - Living in Florida just got sweeter because Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard - the beloved brand known for its delicious Italian ice and frozen custard treats - recently opened at 2511 FL 60, East Valrico.
The Laker/Lutz News
D.R. Horton’s Westgate at Avalon Park in Wesley Chapel Now Selling Single-Family Homes and Townhomes
D.R. Horton — the country’s largest homebuilder by volume since 2002* — is currently selling single-family homes and townhomes in its new community, Westgate at Avalon Park, in Wesley Chapel. Westgate at Avalon Park offers new homes conveniently located off State Road 54 in the center of...
TPA hosts hiring day event to fill hundreds of positions
TAMPA, Fla. — Searching for a job? Your next place of employment could be at Tampa International Airport. The airport is holding its Airport-Wide Hiring Day event where 24 companies are looking to fill more than 400 jobs. Prospects should show up dressed for success at 9 a.m. Tuesday,...
fox13news.com
St. Pete conservation group wants to educate locals, tourists about health of Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tampa Bay Watch is working to restore the bay and hopes to create a healthy ecosystem by teaching others to be mindful of the water and what lives beneath the surface. Nestled inside the docks at the St. Pete Pier, visitors will find a special vessel...
Tampa’s 1st five-star hotel, the Tampa EDITION, opens to the public
The latest addition to the downtown Tampa skyline is finally open to the public. After months, if not years, of being eyed by locals and visitors, the Tampa EDITION hotel hosted its grand opening on October 21.
Tampa Bay housing market nears boil-over
Buying an affordable home is getting closer to impossible in Florida, especially in Tampa Bay. Driving the news: Florida has nine of the top 10 fastest-growing monthly mortgage payments, according to Zillow — with Tampa Bay dominating that list. Why it matters: Buyers are already being priced out of...
stpetecatalyst.com
Innisbrook Golf Resort applies to redevelop property
Innisbrook Golf Resort, known for hosting the annual Valspar Championship, plans to convert some of its property into a new residential development. The resort owner, Salamander Innisbrook LLC, plans to flip some of its land “in response to changing trends for golf course usage” and will “adapt one of the existing courses by converting a portion of the Osprey North Course to a newly designed short course, and subsequently redevelop the remaining areas for new residential development,” according to Pinellas County documents.
cohaitungchi.com
Free Activities in Tampa Bay, Clearwater & St. Pete
Trying to save a little money? You don’t need a huge budget in order to plan a romantic and memorable date night with your partner. We’ve compiled a list of our favorite free things to do in Tampa Bay, Clearwater and St. Pete, from monthly festivals to art and walking tours, local attractions, and more. Keep scrolling for our top 50 – but first – know that we updated this list of 50 Activities in Tampa Bay, Clearwater & St. Pete quarterly.
Bay News 9
Thousands raised at benefit concert for hurricane relief
CLEARWATER, Fla. — People in Tampa Bay Area continue to show their support to our neighbors in Southwest Florida. Sunday in Pinellas County the OCC Roadhouse & Museum hosted the Florida Strong Ian Relief Benefit Concert. The restaurant is located directly next to Bert’s Barracuda Harley Davidson. The money raised set to go directly to those impacted.
fox13news.com
St. Pete police chief: Semi packed with drugs were being delivered to Bay Area from California every week
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - What started as an investigation into ways to reduce gun violence in the Tampa Bay area ended up with local, state and federal agencies taking down a major regional drug ring, halting weekly drug shipments from California, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said. During a...
