Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Analyst Says '$20,000 Is The New $4000'
PlanB, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, noticed a pattern of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price action that resembled the one that preceded an epic rally from $4,000 to $69,000. The crypto analyst tells his 1.8 million followers on Twitter that “$20,000 is the new $4,000” for BTC. What Happened: Bitcoin...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
money.com
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
Bitcoin is an Authentic Form of Resistance Against CBDCs
Central Bank Digital Currencies, CBDCs for short, are “the future of money.”. This controversial claim comes from World Economic Forum, the global lobbyist organization behind the. Great Reset. What do these claims have in common?. Both organizations could use CBDCs to gain more control and violate human rights. Let...
What Blockchain Did For Women
Stuart Hylton in his book “What the Railways Did for Us: the Making of Modern Britain” writes:. “What, if anything, did the railways do for women? Before the railways, the perils associated with public transport for women were largely limited to the middle classes. The really rich would travel in their own private coaches and the likes of public stagecoaches were beyond the means of most working-class women. Few women travellers would embark on a journey without a husband or some other male chaperone to accompany them”.
zycrypto.com
$1 Billion Worth Of BTC Leaves Coinbase In A Day As Whales Aggressively Accumulate Bitcoin
Bitcoin remained steady this week, albeit more in the red as investors fretted over the ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. For the past month, the top cryptocurrency has remained range bound, bouncing between the $18,400 and $20,390 levels as the asset’s volatility got sapped. Aas of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $19,120, down 0.19% in the past 24 hours after plunging as low as $18,492 Wednesday.
As Bitcoin And Ethereum Took A Breather, 1 Lesser-Known Crypto Hit New High Last Week
In an overall bearish market Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw moderate spikes of 0.52%, 3.05%, and 0.96%, respectively, last week. Certain cryptocurrencies stood out from the crowd in this volatile environment — with some seeing a massive influx in the last week. Benzinga brings you its weekly roundup of the top five gainers and losers.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2022 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Imminent Rally for BTC and Ethereum, Issues Alert to XRP Holders
The crypto strategist who accurately called Bitcoin’s collapse earlier this year says rallies are in sight for both BTC and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 559,600 Twitter followers that “it’s time” for Bitcoin to make a move as he believes crypto bears are providing the fuel for a rally.
Why Blockchain Technology Is the Most Feared Enemy of a Corrupt Government
Based on my knowledge, I want to show people the reasons why a government would see something as magnificent as Blockchain and still choose to ignore it. The best part is towards the end so sit tight and enjoy!. Oshiomhole Augustine. Oshiomhole Augustine is a Blockchain Enthusiast who also offers...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Splurge Over $312,000,000 on One Ethereum-Based Altcoin in Massive Accumulation Frenzy: Santiment
A leading crypto analytics firm claims that the blockchain oracle Chainlink (LINK) is the subject of massive interest from deep-pocketed owners of the digital asset. Santiment says that holders of between 10,000 to 1,000,000 of the Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin have bought over 47 million more LINK over the course of the 2022 bear market.
ihodl.com
Bitcoin Miners Stop Liquidating Their Reserves
According to Hashrate Index experts, in August and September, public Bitcoin mining companies sold fewer Bitcoins than they mined, something that has not happened since May. In June, public miners liquidated a total of 23% of their Bitcoin reserves, netting 14,600 BTC. Companies sold 5,767.9 BTC in July against a cumulative production of 3,478 BTC.
Why Is Crypto A Technical Revolution?
Over the past decade, we have adapted and shifted toward the digital world in response to ease. Whether it is for day-to-day activities like buying groceries or more sensitive activities like making investments, nothing beats the accomplishment of going digital. Whenever the topic of investments comes up, many people get...
An Insight from CoinPipe's Founder on Crypto Regulation, Mass Adoption, and B2B Solutions for Crypto
Blockchain technologies have already disrupted a plethora of industries around the world, including retail, food distribution, and supply chains just to name a few. Numerous business leaders developed trust that blockchain can help them with building new financial models and achieving greater efficiency. Yet, although cryptocurrencies tick all of the...
The Risks in DeFi Stack
Decentralized Finance or DeFi is a form of blockchain-based finance that offers financial services without any central intermediaries. What used to be a niche ecosystem with a TVL of less than $100 Million in the year 2017 grew to over $200 Billion at the peak of the last bull run in 2022.
5 Ways Automated Crypto Trading Relieves Stress in a Bear Market
It's been 6 years, 3months, and 25 days since the DAO hack that shook the web3 world. Re-entrancy attacks are just one of the many well-known attacks that the smart contract dev community is well aware of. But we find traces of such bugs in smart contracts even today, which leads to incredibly massive exploits. Why do we still witness such attacks time and again? Despite having enormous tools, libraries, and educational content around such common bugs and attack vectors in solidity?
Centralization vs Decentralization, Binance Hack, and the Binance Smart Chain Halt
The most recent Binance hack demonstrated that the Binance Smart Chain can be halted rapidly by its validators. Even though this measure was used to save the stolen funds and prevent the attacker from draining more tokens from the ecosystem, users raged about blockchain centralization. Are there any truly decentralized blockchains? It looks like we are still far from real decentralization.
Undying Mining Dispute: Be PoW-conformist or Try Alternatives?
When Ethereum switched to Proof-of-Stake with its update “The Merge”, the old disputes about mining were reborn: “Is Proof-of-Work enough for blockchains to be truly decentralized? Is PoW protected from taking over by raw computing power? Is PoW “green” enough?”, and finally: “Is Proof-of-Work reasonable?”. These questions were asked by many authorities from many different countries, and lead influencers of the blockchain industry. Alternatives of classic Proof-of-Work mining can answer these statements easily and prove that PoW-mining has too many problems.
Better than Cash. Introducing [1502]’s ‘Cash-Coin’
‘Cash-Coin’ is a way to pay without any other equipment, the Internet, or electricity to pay with cash. It does not require a mobile phone operator-issued SIM card, only an iOS or Android smartphone with the [1502] app and internet access for setup. Users can even use 'Cash-Coins' offline due to the unique ‘cash-coin’’s unique feature of the ‘Cash-Coin’. Users keep as many 'Coins’ as they want and always use them offline, like keeping bills in leather wallets or pockets.
Crypto And NFT Whitelisting: What Is It and Why You Should Care
An NFT whitelist is a process for compiling a list of pre-approved wallet addresses to be used when minted by a new NFT project (these launches are usually called a drop). The whitelist is the database of wallet addresses that get first access to an NFT batch prior to their public release. An NFT whitelist is a list of wallet addresses that are allowed to issue NFTs at an initial project price within a certain window of time.
