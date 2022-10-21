Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift's Net Worth Is More Than Your Wildest Dreams & Her New Album Will Add To It
Taylor Swift is one of the most successful musicians in the world with no plans to slow down, and that's good news for her net worth. Having released not one, but two albums in 2020, the All Too Well singer will surely add to her already impressive financial empire with her 10th studio album, Midnights.
Taylor Swift Asks For Her ‘Girlhood’ Back On New Song & Fans Are Convinced It’s About John Mayer
Taylor Swift’s new song “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” is about a relationship she had at 19 years old, and eagle-eyed fans were all too quick to remember that she quietly dated John Mayer at that time. On the 2010 track about John, aptly titled “Dear John,” Taylor sang, “Don’t you think 19’s too young,” and this new song calls back to that. “I damn sure never would have danced with the devil at 19,” Taylor sings on “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.”
Shania Twain Hails Taylor Swift 'Queen Of Midnights' Amid Album Debut
Reactions to Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album swept social media on Friday (October 21) as eager fans finally got to listen to the international superstar’s highly-anticipated project, Midnights — and Shania Twain is no exception. Twain, another global icon known for her powerhouse music and fashion moments,...
TODAY.com
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Taylor Swift's 'High Infidelity': What Fans Think 'April 29th' Means
Taylor Swift’s song “High Infidelity” was just released as one of seven bonus tracks on the "3am Edition" of her "Midnights" album, and it has a lot of people wondering where the pop star was on April 29th, which April 29th she means — and why she references that date on the poppy track.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn appear to have collaborated again on ‘Midnights’ track
CNN — As Swifties around the world countdown to midnight and the release of Taylor Swift’s tenth album “Midnights,” she’s tried to keep her fans happy by dropping a few hints about her new music in recent days. Among them, she has listed song writing...
See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift
William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
The Ringer
The Taylor Swift–Jack Antonoff Conundrum
On Friday, Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album, Midnights. Like many of her recent offerings, it prominently featured the pop producer du jour, Jack Antonoff. And while their work together is some of the most important of Swift’s career, is there a certain sameness to much of it? Would she be better served looking elsewhere for her next projects? On the latest Every Single Album, Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard discuss all things Midnights, including other production options Taylor could explore in the future. To hear the full conversation, listen here and subscribe for upcoming episodes dissecting Midnights.
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' album is out. So, what's the verdict?
"Midnights," Taylor Swift's 10th studio album, is a move away from folk-rock back to mainstream pop.
We visualized the lyrics of 'Midnights.' See Taylor Swift's new album in charts.
Taylor Swift, a mastermind of musical narratives, has spun together yet another new labyrinth of stories to explore in her new album "Midnights." Have a question about what those lyrics might look like if they were visualized? You're no longer on your own, kid. Here's a visual exploration of repetition within all of Swift's newly released songs, from "Lavender Haze" to "Anti-Hero" to "Karma."
Taylor Swift Lets Us Into Her Darkest Dreams On ‘Midnights’
Could you have ever guessed what Taylor Swift’s Midnights would sound like? Since announcing the album in late August, Swift tried out a new rollout strategy: no single, no surprise drop 12 hours later. Instead, it’s been two months of Lynchian TikTok videos unveiling song names and lyric billboards to tide over her increasingly spiraling, clue-hungry fanbase. Midnights could have been anything. After the bubblegum dream-pop of Lover, Swift veered into the woods for the indie-folk-leaning pair Folklore and Evermore, both released in 2020. Then, she returned to her archives for her Fearless and Red re-records, expanding upon her second...
NME
Taylor Swift reveals ‘Midnights’ visual album with “music movies” featuring Laura Dern, Haim and more
Right before releasing her hotly awaited 10th album, ‘Midnights’, Taylor Swift revealed that she’s made a series of “music movies” for it that will feature Laura Dern, Haim and more. The first part of the visual album – a video for the record’s third track,...
Watch Taylor Swift's new 'Anti-Hero' music video off her new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift has released the music video for "Anti-Hero," a single off her 10th studio album, "Midnights." The "Anti-Hero" video premiered Friday at 8 a.m. ET, hours after the release of Swift's new album at midnight. The music video, which was written and directed by Swift, shows her "nightmare scenarios...
Bonus tracks, new video, a Spotify crash: Swift's 'Midnights' is full of surprises
Hours after she released her latest album, 'Midnights,' Taylor Swift surprised fans with bonus tracks and a video for the song 'Anti-Hero.'
In the haze of 'Midnights,' Taylor Swift softens into an expanded sound
On Swift's 10th and most challenging album, she and producer Jack Antonoff push her voice in new directions, rethinking the sonic rhetoric of first-person storytelling and shaking off old habits.
