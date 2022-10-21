Read full article on original website
Related
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
wegotthiscovered.com
A sequel to one of Ryan Reynolds’ worst movies is coming straight to Netflix
Possibly the worst Ryan Reynolds movie is somehow getting a sequel, as R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has been given a release date on Netflix. R.I.P.D. was a product of a few trends in Hollywood. One was the rise of comic book properties being turned into films. Two was the humungous box office returns of the supernatural Men in Black series with Will Smith. Last but not least was the bankable talents of Reynolds as a leading man. Aside from Green Lantern, obviously.
netflixjunkie.com
After ‘Deadpool 3’, Ryan Reynolds to Bring Back Another Action Film and It’s Not ‘Red Notice’
Ryan Reynolds is on a roll, making sequels to his already successful movies. The actor has given us some outstanding performances this past few years, rising the ranks in the industry to become an A-list actor. And he knows what the masses like, as evident from the fan following for his Deadpool franchise.
Gamespot
Harrison Ford Is Joining The MCU In Next Captain America Movie - Report
Veteran and iconic actor Harrison Ford is joining the MCU, according to a report. SlashFilm reports that Ford will play Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in multiple upcoming MCU films, including Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts. The news originally comes from the Hot Mic podcast, and SlashFilm backed up that report.
A new horror movie is so terrifying that people are fainting and vomiting
The director of Terrifier 2 has said reports of people vomiting are "100% legit"
wegotthiscovered.com
A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix
Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
wegotthiscovered.com
10 must-read Wolverine comics you need to read before ‘Deadpool 3’
Since Ryan Reynolds dropped the surprise information that Hugh Jackman would be reprising his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, fans haven’t been able to stop speculating about what the plot of the upcoming movie would be. As expected of the fans, there’s been increasing interest in the Marvel...
Following Harrison Ford Taking Over As Thunderbolt Ross, We Know Which Marvel Movie He'll Appear In First
Following the confirmation of Harrison Ford taking over as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross from the late William Hurt, we now know which Marvel movie the actor will debut in the role.
wegotthiscovered.com
First ‘R.I.P.D. 2’ trailer promises paranormal carnage, but without Ryan Reynolds
Sequels, remakes, reboots, prequels. All part of Hollywood’s rich tapestry, and even more so essential thanks to the golden age of streaming. R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned is the latest sequel to shoot itself straight to Netflix with its first trailer arriving. The sequel to 2012’s Ryan Reynolds-led...
TechRadar
Marvel's Fantastic Four might have found its Doctor Doom – and he'd be perfect
Marvel has reportedly met with Adam Driver to discuss his potential casting as Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). According to noted industry insider Jeff Sneider, the Star Wars actor reportedly held discussions with Marvel about joining the ranks of its forthcoming Fantastic Four movie. Per Sneider's contact...
Jason Sudeikis’ Model Ex Roasts Olivia Wilde With Salad Book Extract
Jason Sudeikis’ ex Keeley Hazell appears to have made a mocking reference to Olivia Wilde by quoting from the same book that Wilde used to send the internet into meltdown on Tuesday. On Monday, the Daily Mail published a bombshell interview with Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny, alleging that Wilde made a “special salad dressing” for her new lover, Harry Styles, as she was leaving Sudeikis. On Tuesday, Wilde posted on her Instagram story an excerpt from the Nora Ephron book Heartburn showing a vinaigrette recipe. Now Sudeikis’ model ex Keeley Hazell—who dated Sudeikis in 2021—appears to have joined the drama by posting the text directly before the recipe in Heartburn on her own Instagram account. “Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’” the underlined passage began. “So I told her why: ‘Because if I tell the story I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.’”
netflixjunkie.com
How Henry Cavill Slyly Turned Down ‘Superman’ and Warner Bros. Questions During a 2020 Interview
Will Henry Cavill wear the Superman cape again? The actor who made his breakthrough role as Kent Clark in the DC movie reprised his role several times thereafter. The role also paved the way for new opportunities for the British star. Today, we know the actor is returning as the Man of Steel, but it wasn’t always the case and so Cavill refrained from talking about the same in interviews.
Jamie Lee Curtis Strikes a Pose in Halloween Bathtub Photo
Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating spooky season in the best way she knows how—covered in blood!. The 63-year-old actress took to Instagram this week to spread the Halloween fever with a series of throwback photos, including one candle-lit shot of her soaking in a literal blood bath. "I take...
Digital Trends
Black Adam review: Dwayne Johnson lifts super so-so DCEU film
Black Adam “Dwayne Johnson is the best part of Black Adam, an otherwise underwhelming film that repeats many of the mistakes of prior DCEU movies.”. At this point, it’s reasonable to not realize the “DC Extended Universe” is still something in active development. From its multitude of canceled or delayed projects, to the near-constant stream of controversies surrounding DCEU films and shows, to all of the well-publicized studio dysfunction behind the scenes, it’s amazing that any project makes it to the screen amid all of that chaos.
ComicBook
Marvel Studios Rumor Claims Silver Surfer Will Be Special Presentation
A new Marvel Studios rumor claims that Silver Surfer will be a Special Presentation. Cosmic Circus reports that the company is developing the solo project in the same vein as Werewolf by Night. It would be interesting to see what Marvel has planned for the cosmic side of things in the next two phases. Just like the spooky side of the MCU has taken big steps forward with the first Special Presentation and Moon Knight, there are some gaps to fill for fans who have been dreaming of seeing Nova and the Kree/Skrull War happen at some point. It sounds like there will be some Galactus sprinkled in there for good measure as well. However, the studio itself has not announced, nor confirmed anything.
T.J. Miller Says Ryan Reynolds Contacted Him Over “Misconstrued” Comments About ‘Deadpool’ Set
Miller, who played Weasel in the first two 'Deadpool' films, recently said he would not work with Reynolds again following an awkward on-set exchange. T.J. Miller says he and Ryan Reynolds have cleared the air after Miller publicly stated that he would never again work with his Deadpool co-star. During...
‘Star Wars’ Movie in the Works From Damon Lindelof, ‘Ms. Marvel’ Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy
A new Star Wars film is in the works, with prolific scribe Damon Lindelof co-writing the script and filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy directing, sources confirm to The Hollywood Reporter. Lindelof’s involvement in a Star Wars feature has long been rumored, with Ms. Marvel director Obaid-Chinoy’s involvement a new development first reported Sunday night by Deadline. Reps for Lucasfilm and Obaid-Chinoy were not available for comment. It is not known who Lindelof is working on the script with.More from The Hollywood ReporterHere's When You Can Buy Young Princess Leia's Droid from 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' On Sale Before the HolidaysThe Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals...
wegotthiscovered.com
Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with a tiny cupcake and a Wolverine quote
Ryan Reynolds is having an awesome birthday and all he has to do to confirm that is check his Twitter. Hopefully, he doesn’t spend all day reading every shout-out to him — that would take until next week. Hugh Jackman, though, is an excellent reason to stop with...
wegotthiscovered.com
The final chapter in a leather-clad saga that long overstayed its welcome squeezes onto the streaming charts
There are perhaps no two franchises that sum up the early 2000s aesthetic better than Resident Evil and Underworld, both of which ran for a combined total of 11 movies, and earned a cumulative total north of $1.7 billion at the box office, despite neither property enjoying reviews that could even justifiably be described as “solid”.
HackerNoon
6K+
Followers
18K+
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 1