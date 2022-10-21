SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Calyptia, creators and maintainers of the open-source projects Fluent Bit and Fluentd, today announced the release of Fluent Bit v2, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) open-source project for the collection, processing and delivery of logs, metrics and traces. With Fluent Bit deployed over three billion times and in use by major cloud providers such as AWS, Google and Azure, Fluent Bit v2 adds major new observability integrations with full support for OpenTelemetry, Prometheus Metrics and added extensibility with WebAssembly plugins. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005033/en/ With the growth and standardization of OpenTelemetry for distributed tracing, Fluent Bit’s new integration for OpenTelemetry allows users to capture OpenTelemetry traces, metrics and logs as well as route data to any OpenTelemetry compatible endpoint. This routing also includes using the OpenTelemetry protocol. Additionally, with millions of users running Prometheus and OpenMetrics in production, Fluent Bit can also be used to retrieve and route that data in native Prometheus format. These additions and integrations build on Fluent Bit’s commitment to being the vendor-neutral solution for enterprise observability pipelines.

