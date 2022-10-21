Read full article on original website
Related
How are Cross-Chain Bridges Hacked?
A cross-chain bridge is a technology that allows communication between two separate blockchain networks, such as transferring and swapping assets, calling functions in contracts from other blockchains, and more. Bridges, in other words, enable users to transfer assets from one network to another. For example, if you have Bitcoin and want to spend it like Ethereum, you can do so via the bridge.
4 Tips to Write an Excellent Google Ads Copy
Did you know that Google has over 93% of the market share in the search industry?. The platform is the go-to search engine for the majority of users worldwide. But, it can be very difficult to attract traffic from there organically. It's reported that 95% of users only view sites...
How to use Core Web Vitals & Google Pagespeed Insights to Improve Your Website
In my job I work on SEO and that means having a good website. With tools like Pagespeed Insights and the Core Web Vitals it’s possible to measure if your website is “good”. But how does that reflect on SEO? And more importantly; what do these metrics mean and how to use them to improve your website.
Fluent Bit v2 Adds Full Support for OpenTelemetry, Prometheus and WebAssembly Plugins
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Calyptia, creators and maintainers of the open-source projects Fluent Bit and Fluentd, today announced the release of Fluent Bit v2, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) open-source project for the collection, processing and delivery of logs, metrics and traces. With Fluent Bit deployed over three billion times and in use by major cloud providers such as AWS, Google and Azure, Fluent Bit v2 adds major new observability integrations with full support for OpenTelemetry, Prometheus Metrics and added extensibility with WebAssembly plugins. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005033/en/ With the growth and standardization of OpenTelemetry for distributed tracing, Fluent Bit’s new integration for OpenTelemetry allows users to capture OpenTelemetry traces, metrics and logs as well as route data to any OpenTelemetry compatible endpoint. This routing also includes using the OpenTelemetry protocol. Additionally, with millions of users running Prometheus and OpenMetrics in production, Fluent Bit can also be used to retrieve and route that data in native Prometheus format. These additions and integrations build on Fluent Bit’s commitment to being the vendor-neutral solution for enterprise observability pipelines.
Reinventing The Internet: Welcome to the Antinet - BOG#001
Forewarning: This piece is a little different from my more “applied science“ articles. It’s more theoretical in nature and based on past experiences and developments. I’m calling these “BOGS“, a more casual series of thoughts coming from yours truly. ANTINET is a spinoff of...
daystech.org
9 apps you should delete from your iPhone
While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
KTAR.com
How to delete the hidden trackers invading your browser
As long as your phone is on, it’s sharing data. This happens whether you have an iPhone or Android, but one company is tracking much more than the other. Tap or click here to see if Apple or Google collects more data. I bet your home address, phone number...
Every Android user warned to check THREE things today – it’s risky not to
KEEPING your Android device safe from hackers is important if you value your privacy. Fortunately, your phone is loaded with useful security features to help you shield its contents from prying eyes. Google released the Android 12 operating system back in October 2021, and the update added new privacy and...
These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now
We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
Simple trick for all Android phone users that stops creepy trackers
IF YOU have an Android, then clearing your cookies and cached data can help protect your browser history. Every time you surf the internet on your phone, your data gets stored on your web browser app. This accumulation of data can make your information vulnerable to third-party trackers and slow...
Winn.AI: When Alexa and SalesForce Had a Baby
The inconvenience of salespeople’s approach to data capturing and CRM integration has long existed. And for decades, the traditional sales cycle and process model has been the norm that reps and leaders simply have to navigate through. But as B2B industries become more competitive in the digital age, the need to overhaul obsolete, manual practices has never been this urgent.
Fixing Your B2B Sales Funnel To Generate Leads
Have you ever thought, “My sales funnel isn’t working”?. Here’s the thing: Most B2B sales funnels aren't properly set up or optimized to make sales or create a smooth buyer's journey & experience. Some people think creating funnels involves mapping a couple of boxes in Flowchart...
Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud
There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
A Quick Primer on Data Scraping
Suppose you want to get large amounts of information from a website as quickly as possible. How can this be done? In this article, we will talk about data scraping and how to scrape the web. Additionally, we'll get into what data scraping is, why you would want to do it, how data scrapers work, and lastly, we'll go over different processes for scraping the web. I'll also include a quick example to reference.
Securing Solidity Smart Contracts with Echidna Fuzzer
Greetings dear readers! Today’s essay is the next in a series exploring creative solutions to challenges that an Auditor can encounter. In my previous article, I described. and how to use it; but today, I’d like to discuss fuzzing and the tool for it, Echidna. But first a...
Reconciling Tech and Ethics: Building a Shariah-Compliant Financial Ecosystem
A mere 25 million Bitcoin adopters generate a market capitalization of 375 billion dollars. There are more than 1 billion Muslim users on the internet. What would be the capitalization of a currency supported by as little as 3% of them? Almost double that of Bitcoin. But why does this...
Digital Trends
How to change the time font on your iOS 16 lock screen
Apple recently rolled out iOS 16 for its smartphones, bringing in plenty of features and design changes. Some notable changes include a new customizable lock screen, a handy Photo Cutout feature, edit and undo options for iMessage, and the ability to translate text from both the Camera app and the Photo Library.
AstroNova Expands Market Opportunity with Launch of Breakthrough Entry-Level QuickLabel E100 Color Label Printer
WEST WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- AstroNova, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced the production release of the QL-E100, an entry-level addition to its successful QuickLabel product line-up. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005445/en/ On October 24, 2022, AstroNova announced the launch of the QuickLabel E100 Color Label Printer. The QL-E100 is a user-friendly, compact, full-color tabletop label printer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Why Low-Code Won’t Replace Software Engineers Just Yet
I Am A Software Engineer. Will I Be Replaced By AI In The Future?. Damn, Github’s Copilot is good. But don’t panic. The chances of you being replaced by AI are quite slim. Why Low-Code & AI Won’t Replace Software Engineers Just Yet. Back in 2017, GitHub’s...
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
HackerNoon
6K+
Followers
18K+
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0