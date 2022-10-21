Read full article on original website
Related
Not Left Behind: The Fashion Industry's Grand Entry into the Metaverse
From buying prime pieces of land, developing them and selling them for profit, playing games and earning income, to trading with digital cash and making money from the NFT market, endless possibilities abound in the Metaverse. Doubtlessly, the Metaverse will change multiple aspects of our lives, although it might take time to fully actualize the project.
getnews.info
DigitlHaus Agency is transforming eCommerce businesses using the BigCommerce Platform
ECommerce merchants choose DigitlHaus Agency to re-platform their outdated technology and redesign their store. The result, a future-proof eCommerce solution built to scale. For any eCommerce business, a high-performing online store is critical to increasing sales and building a large customer base. Many fail to realize that their eCommerce is obsolete until it’s affecting their day-to-day management and overall sales. DigitlHaus Agency rescues B2B and D2C brands from outdated technology and poor design with the power of BigCommerce .
Fixing Your B2B Sales Funnel To Generate Leads
Have you ever thought, “My sales funnel isn’t working”?. Here’s the thing: Most B2B sales funnels aren't properly set up or optimized to make sales or create a smooth buyer's journey & experience. Some people think creating funnels involves mapping a couple of boxes in Flowchart...
If you’re not focusing on customer experience in digital transformation, you’re losing value
MIT research scientists created a digital transformation playbook to capture digital value.
voguebusiness.com
L’Oréal and Meta launch metaverse startup accelerator
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. L’Oréal, Meta and French business school HEC Paris are joining forces to launch a startup acceleration program dedicated to creativity in the metaverse. The programme will support at least five startups that specialise in 3D production, augmented reality (AR),...
4 Tips to Write an Excellent Google Ads Copy
Did you know that Google has over 93% of the market share in the search industry?. The platform is the go-to search engine for the majority of users worldwide. But, it can be very difficult to attract traffic from there organically. It's reported that 95% of users only view sites...
How to use Core Web Vitals & Google Pagespeed Insights to Improve Your Website
In my job I work on SEO and that means having a good website. With tools like Pagespeed Insights and the Core Web Vitals it’s possible to measure if your website is “good”. But how does that reflect on SEO? And more importantly; what do these metrics mean and how to use them to improve your website.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: PLG and enterprise sales, SaaS pricing strategy, OPT options
My colleagues are flying home to cities as far flung as Taipei, Paris and London; I just took a streetcar home, which should keep my expense report simple. Moscone Center did not look like we’re experiencing a downturn in tech: The Expo Hall and demo booths were buzzing, and attendees were networking with enthusiasm in the hallways (are business cards making a comeback?).
The Future of In-Person and Virtual Events
There is an undeniable shift occupying all of American and western culture, digitalization. Not a day goes by where phones, live video, digital communication, and the internet at large don’t grow in size. And while these forces continue to grow, more traditional forces start to shrink. For example, the...
itsecuritywire.com
Retail Giant Woolworths Confirms Data Breach Affecting 2 Million MyDeal Customers
Australian retail giant Woolworths revealed on Friday that a recent data breach has impacted the information of 2.2 million MyDeal customers. Although Woolworths purchased 80% of the MyDeal online marketplace in September, it maintains that MyDeal’s systems are entirely independent of its own and were unaffected by the incident. The company claims that a threat actor gained access to the MyDeal customer relationship management (CRM) system by using a user’s compromised credentials.
getnews.info
Bigly Sales, Inc.: Connecting Small Businesses with People
The latest global calling application that allows calls to the United States. Humans are inherently social and reliant on building relationships to survive and thrive. As social beings, people find the need to stay connected especially with those who are important to them. While instant messaging has made it easier to converse online, nothing beats having phone conversations. With this, Bigly Sales, Inc. launched a global calling application that allows users to call anyone in the United States from any country worldwide.
Proof-of-Stake vs Proof-of-Work vs Proof-of-Time: What’s the Difference?
Consensus algorithms are the protocols that govern how a blockchain is secured and how transactions are validated within the network. Bitcoin is well known for its Proof-of-Work algorithm that requires users to set up large mining rigs, while Proof-of-Stake is known for its token staking system. Proof-of-Time is another algorithm that looks at a user's reputation and time within the network, amongst other factors.
How are Cross-Chain Bridges Hacked?
A cross-chain bridge is a technology that allows communication between two separate blockchain networks, such as transferring and swapping assets, calling functions in contracts from other blockchains, and more. Bridges, in other words, enable users to transfer assets from one network to another. For example, if you have Bitcoin and want to spend it like Ethereum, you can do so via the bridge.
How the Blockchain Can Help Us Build a More Sustainable World
Imagine a future where every product you purchase is environmentally safe and socially sustainable, empowered by blockchain. Where the materials used to make those products come from sustainable sources, and the people who make them are treated fairly. It may sound like a utopian dream, but with blockchain, everyone can...
The Noonification: Aptos Fumbles and Why a Killer App Wins Versus L1 (10/21/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. 3 Flipper Zero Hacks to Wow Your Friends (and...
An Overview of OAuth Fundamentals and Flows
OAuth2.0 is an open-standard authorization system that was published in 2010, with corporations like Google and Twitter quickly adopting it. It defines how various services may securely access data assets (through authentication) without revealing any credentials. This is sometimes referred to as delegated authorization. This helps with coarse-grained authorization by providing for limited and regulated access to certain APIs while creating apps.
crowdfundinsider.com
Diebold Nixdorf, Featurespace to Provide Fraud Prevention Tech Within Payments Processing Platform
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a key player in automating, digitizing and transforming the way people bank and shop, and Featurespace, a firm focused on enterprise financial crime prevention, announced that the companies are partnering “to integrate its highly specialized, fraud prevention technology into Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Payments platform.”
Digiday
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary says startups must prioritize online advertising — or face going out of business
Kevin O’Leary, star of the hit show “Shark Tank,” is better known for vetting startups than providing advertising advice. However with a portfolio of more than 50 private companies — which have been increasingly direct-to-consumer since pandemic began — O’Leary has a unique overview of how DTC landscape is evolving beyond just raising funds.
GameFi: DeFi Seeks to Monetize Blockchain Gaming
Years later, decentralized finance continues to reshape different industries, and the gaming industry is no exception. Popularly known for transforming the financial ecosystem, Decentralized Finance or DeFi, known by many, is now spreading its influence to the gaming industry. Over the last few years, the gaming industry has been booming...
How Blockchain Messaging SDKs Can Enable The Web3 Vision
Web1.0 was characterized by siloed information and slow, complicated communication between different platforms. Web2.0 changed that by introducing a one-to-many communication model, which allowed users to communicate with each other indirectly through intermediaries such as social media platforms. While this enabled tremendous amounts of information to be exchanged quickly and...
HackerNoon
6K+
Followers
18K+
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0