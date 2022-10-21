The latest global calling application that allows calls to the United States. Humans are inherently social and reliant on building relationships to survive and thrive. As social beings, people find the need to stay connected especially with those who are important to them. While instant messaging has made it easier to converse online, nothing beats having phone conversations. With this, Bigly Sales, Inc. launched a global calling application that allows users to call anyone in the United States from any country worldwide.

3 HOURS AGO