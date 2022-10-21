Read full article on original website
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
“The” Token Up 150% in the Last 24 Hours Since Ethereum’s Founder Vitalik Jokingly Suggests It
A meme project and token called the “The Protocol,” jokingly suggested by Vitalik Buterin, has been created, and the token has quickly started pumping. The THE token is up by 150% over the past 24 hours and is currently priced at $0.03. 24-hour trading volume is at $20.3 million.
cryptoglobe.com
‘ADA Whale’ Says Cardano is Likely to ‘Have Its Ethereum Moment’ in Next Bull Cycle
Pseudonymous Cardano ($ADA) influencer “ADA whale” (“cardano_whale” on Twitter) explained why he believes that the people’s “favortie chain” is likely to “thrive” in the next bull cycle. On 15 March 2022, “ADA whale” explained why he is so bullish on Cardano:...
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
US desperately trying to prevent China from creating powerful artificial intelligence, insiders claim
THE US has plans to stifle China's growing A.I. technology sector, according to an insider. On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration wants to limit China’s access to powerful computing technologies. As a potential course of action, Biden's admin is looking into enacting export controls. Plans are in...
Why Blockchain Technology Is the Most Feared Enemy of a Corrupt Government
Based on my knowledge, I want to show people the reasons why a government would see something as magnificent as Blockchain and still choose to ignore it. The best part is towards the end so sit tight and enjoy!. Oshiomhole Augustine. Oshiomhole Augustine is a Blockchain Enthusiast who also offers...
zycrypto.com
$1 Billion Worth Of BTC Leaves Coinbase In A Day As Whales Aggressively Accumulate Bitcoin
Bitcoin remained steady this week, albeit more in the red as investors fretted over the ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. For the past month, the top cryptocurrency has remained range bound, bouncing between the $18,400 and $20,390 levels as the asset’s volatility got sapped. Aas of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $19,120, down 0.19% in the past 24 hours after plunging as low as $18,492 Wednesday.
What Blockchain Did For Women
Stuart Hylton in his book “What the Railways Did for Us: the Making of Modern Britain” writes:. “What, if anything, did the railways do for women? Before the railways, the perils associated with public transport for women were largely limited to the middle classes. The really rich would travel in their own private coaches and the likes of public stagecoaches were beyond the means of most working-class women. Few women travellers would embark on a journey without a husband or some other male chaperone to accompany them”.
Bitcoin is an Authentic Form of Resistance Against CBDCs
Central Bank Digital Currencies, CBDCs for short, are “the future of money.”. This controversial claim comes from World Economic Forum, the global lobbyist organization behind the. Great Reset. What do these claims have in common?. Both organizations could use CBDCs to gain more control and violate human rights. Let...
As Bitcoin And Ethereum Took A Breather, 1 Lesser-Known Crypto Hit New High Last Week
In an overall bearish market Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw moderate spikes of 0.52%, 3.05%, and 0.96%, respectively, last week. Certain cryptocurrencies stood out from the crowd in this volatile environment — with some seeing a massive influx in the last week. Benzinga brings you its weekly roundup of the top five gainers and losers.
e-cryptonews.com
Gold vs Bitcoin…You May Be Surprised…
Making comparisons is human nature. Pitting one thing against the other to see how it fares. And that’s fine, for the most part. That said, the gold vs bitcoin debate is one that might seem strange at first. On one hand, we have the safest of safe assets with a long history. On the other, we have an asset that many still consider unproven and is known for its unparalleled volatility. Understanding why these comparisons sprung into place is a good start on our long road of trying to find out whether one asset is better than the other.
Bitcoin vs Altcoin: Similarities and Differences Explained
Cryptocurrency has become a hot topic in the market. You can't help but overhear people everywhere you go talk about Cryptocurrency and how good an investment option it is. But just by listening to others, you cannot decide which Cryptocurrency is good and which is bad. Though a large number...
u.today
Ripple Lawsuit Nears “Big Reveal,” David Gokhshtein Sees DOGE and SHIB Go Parabolic, BabyDoge up on Tweet Exchange with Elon Musk: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!. Ripple lawsuit: big "reveal" nears as John Deaton shares when exhibits will go public. As reported by U.Today, Ripple and individual defendants have filed a memorandum of law in response...
Fidelity Digital Assets To Allow Clients To Purchase Ethereum From Next Week
Fidelity Digital Assets will allow its clients to buy and sell Ethereum from next week onwards. The new feature was disclosed to customers via email. Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake likely contributed to this decision. The digital asset manager has been hiring aggressively in a bid to double its global...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin mining difficulty rises 3.4%, reaching new ATH
Bitcoin (BTC) network’s mining difficulty recorded a new all-time-high (ATH) on Oct. 23 as the difficulty increased by 3.4% to reach 36.84 trillion. At the same time, the Difficulty Ribbon has started to compress, which historically indicates good buying opportunities. Mining difficulty. The chart below demonstrates mining difficulty with...
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: BitMEX Co-Founder on Why Ethereum Still Rules Despite Having So Many Rivals
On Friday (October 21), Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, explained why Ethereum ($ETH) is likely to remain the dominant smart contract platform in the next cycle. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, Hayes made these comments while appearing as a guest on YouTube series Crypto...
I Wonder What Satoshi Thinks of Bitcoin Today
Bitcoin would go down as one of the greatest inventions of the 21st century. The cryptocurrency's underlying blockchain technology introduced us to several other possibilities, making crypto only a glimpse of what the system will power. Before Bitcoin launched, there were several iterations of cryptocurrencies, but they always lacked a significant element that rendered them not fit for public use. Bitcoin launched as a decent iteration and became what creations like eCash, B-money, Hashcash, BitGold, etc., only imagined. Of course, the mentioned crypto solutions were influential in the creation of Bitcoin, and recognition will go to the framework laid due to years of diligence and research. There are reports that the creators of these other experiments were a part of Satoshi's mailing list and were pretty much in the loop.
cryptoglobe.com
Shiba Inu ($SHIB) HODLers’ Median Hold time on Coinbase Nears 200 Days
The median time that users on Coinbase hold onto the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) before either selling it or moving it to an external address is now reaching the 200-day mark. According to data from Coinbase’s price pages, the typical hold time for Shiba Inu investors on the platform...
