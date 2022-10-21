Read full article on original website
Related
edglentoday.com
Metro-East Teams Find Out Their Opponents In IHSA Football Playoffs, Roxana plays at Hillsboro, EAWR Goes To Coal City, Triad Hosts Centralia
BLOOMINGTON – A total of Metro-East football teams now know who they’ll play first as the Illinois High School Association announced its playoff pairings in all eight classes during a live broadcast and livestream Saturday night. Weigel Media of Chicago, the operators of the IHSA Television Network, broadcast...
edglentoday.com
Powerball Jackpot For Saturday's Draw Is $580 Million
CHICAGO – If you’re feeling lucky, you might want to get your hands on a Powerball ticket. That’s because the jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is now a whopping $580 million. So far this year, the Powerball jackpot has been won a total of five times,...
Comments / 0