kslsports.com
No. 21 Weber Advances To Second Round With Blowout Win Over No. 12 Roy
SALT LAKE CITY – The 21st-ranked Weber Warriors are moving on to the second round after a blowout win over No. 12 Roy in the first round on Friday. Both teams exchanged scores in the first half with Weber holding a 17-14 lead at the break. The Royals were held scoreless in the second half, while Weber added 14 points. Aidan Carter threw four touchdowns in the win, two to Salesi Moa, and one each to Nakosi Swain and Crue Coggins.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football team sets record with 4 safeties in 1 game
Two of the top FCS programs in the country are meeting on Saturday. And to say it has been a wild game would be an understatement. No. 3 Montana State leads No. 5 Weber State 36-24 in the 3rd quarter. The score itself doesn’t accurately reflect what has been absolutely...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunter Shoots Himself While Trying To “Kick Grizzly” Off Of Him; Life-Flighted To Utah
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An Evanston man accidentally shot himself on Friday evening while trying to escape a grizzly in the Sawtooth Mountains, according to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office. Travis Bingham, spokesman for the agency, told Cowboy State Daily that the hunter, Lee...
cachevalleydaily.com
‘Halloween Laugh-Fest’ is a hoot at Ellen Eccles Theatre
LOGAN — A new Halloween tradition premiered at the Ellen Eccles Theatre on Oct. 21 and it’s a welcome addition to the holiday season. The event was a Halloween Laugh-Fest, presented under the aegis of “Pickleville on Tour” by TJ Davis of Pickleville Playhouse fame. As...
Opinion: We can have solar power — without the aesthetically questionable roof panels
Solar energy doesn’t have to come from panels on your roof. This energy company is creating energy farms to send solar power to the grid for your home.
ksl.com
From near-death to starring in a movie: a Snowbasin teen's miraculous recovery
MOUNTAIN GREEN — For more than 70 years, the annual Warren Miller ski movie has created an iconic gathering for skiers to get stoked for the season. A local teenager will debut in this year's film, "Daymaker." Warren Miller is practically synonymous with ski films. Last winter, Tyler Blocker's...
cachevalleydaily.com
Former Aggie hired as VP of public policy for Utah Farm Bureau
SANDY – A former Hyde Park resident and Utah State University graduate Terry Camp was recently hired as Vice President of Public Policy for the Utah Farm Bureau Federation (UFBF). “I am excited to be working here at the Utah Farm Bureau, where I can help implement policy that...
Gephardt Daily
New info released after combat jet crashes, burns at Hill Air Force Base; pilot of F-35A Lighting II ejects safely
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators at Hill Air Force Base are asking for the public’s help as they try to determine the cause of Wednesday night’s crash of an F-35A Lightning II jet fighter, considered the most sophisticated type of combat aircraft in the U.S. arsenal.
ksl.com
Cedar City in the top 10 of the nation's most dynamic 'micropolitans' for 'tremendous growth'
CEDAR CITY — Cedar City Mayor Garth Green said he's not surprised to see the city recognized nationally after it experienced "tremendous growth" over the last few years. Heartland Forward, which describes itself as a "think and do tank," compared 536 like-sized micropolitans across the United States and ranked their "economic dynamism," Stephanie Hlywak, senior vice president at Tusk Strategies said in an email to Green and Cedar City News.
Atlas Obscura
The Strange, Awful Truth Behind Utah’s Eerie Stone Cross
For decades a crudely constructed, 20-foot-tall cement and stone cross stood in a hollow on the northern outskirts of Kaysville, Utah. Marked with a large letter K in the center, the cross was known to locals as Kay’s Cross. It couldn’t be seen from any road and was on private property, undeveloped except for a few footpaths that meandered deep into the woods. Its secluded location, unknown origins, and proximity to the Kaysville Cemetery made Kay’s Cross a fixture of urban legend.
Utah man sentenced to prison for pouring gasoline on woman, lighting her on fire
A Utah man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Wednesday for pouring gasoline on a woman, lighting her on fire then hiding in a hole, according to court documents.
eastidahonews.com
Utah man ordered to jail after assaulting son for refusing to go on mission
OGDEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A Clearfield man was ordered Friday to serve jail time for assaulting his son during an argument that started when the son said he did not want to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Scott Keith Warner, 51,...
kjzz.com
75-year-old man killed in three-vehicle crash on SR-193 near Hill Air Force Base
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A 75-year-old man was killed in a car crash along State Route 193 near the Hill Air Force Base Thursday evening. Officials said the three-vehicle collision occurred a short time after 5 p.m. near 931 East in Layton. According to Sgt. Donnelly with Layton Police...
sunnewsdaily.com
Annual drag show creates community despite controversy
Utah Tech University’s annual drag show brings a sense of community and belonging to students on campus despite surrounding controversy. On Oct. 19 one of the most anticipated events Utah Tech puts on happened – the drag show. The drag show tends to be one of the most...
Ogden woman returns family's missing locket containing loved one's ashes
A locket, containing the ashes of a loved one, devastated a former Ogden family after it went missing years ago. Until Tiffany Gurule finally found their owners.
One dead, another injured after fatal three-car crash in Layton
A crash involving three cars in Layton shortly before 5:00 p.m. Thursday turned fatal as one man died at the scene.
2 men charged after traffic stop in St. George yielded pounds of narcotics
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Two men are arrested and charged after St. George police found a bag containing pounds of narcotics in their vehicle during a traffic stop last Saturday, Oct. 15. Around 6:30 p.m., a police officer conducting a criminal interdiction on Interstate 15 near the Utah-Arizona border noticed that the driver and […]
kvnutalk
Woman sentenced to probation for making fraudulent purchases on stolen credit cards – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 19-year-old Cottonwood Heights woman has been sentenced to probation for her role in stealing a Logan woman’s credit cards and making thousands of dollars in fraudulent purchases. Galexy Mikkel Workman was warned that she could face significant jail or prison time if she breaks the law again.
