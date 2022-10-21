Read full article on original website
The Main Challenge is to Start Writing: Interview with Noonies Nominee Maksym Mostovyi
I’m Maksym Mostovyi and I’m the Front end engineer at Rain I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the following categories and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
Someone wrote a Javascript app that accurately emulates Windows 95 on almost any platform
Throwback Thursday: Are you yearning for the days when operating systems were simpler and less bloated? If you have fond memories of the early days of Microsoft Windows and want a quick nostalgia fix, instead of pulling that 1995 laptop out of the attic, just download Windows 95.exe. You may...
Google Chrome users can try this great new browser upgrade today
Find important things faster with this useful free Chrome browser upgrade on PCs, Macs and Chromebooks
techunwrapped.com
Your computer can’t install Windows 11 but it has a solution
When Windows 11 was finally available, there were not a few users who found themselves in the position of not being able to install it; On this website we have talked extensively about the requirements to install the new Microsoft operating system on the PC, but what if you still have no power? Can it be installed if your PC does not meet these requirements? In this article we are going to tell you what to do if you receive the message “This computer can’t run windows 11» when trying to install it.
30 Days DSA Interview Preparation Plan
Sort an array of 0’s 1’s 2’s without using extra space or sorting Algo. Find the duplicate in an array of N+1 integers. Inversion of Array (Using Merge Sort) Majority Element (>N/2 times) Majority Element (>N/3 times) Grid Unique Paths. Reverse Pairs (Leetcode) Go through Puzzles from...
The Noonification: Aptos Fumbles and Why a Killer App Wins Versus L1 (10/21/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. 3 Flipper Zero Hacks to Wow Your Friends (and...
How GIT Works Deep Inside
If you are a programmer, you probably use GIT. But have you ever wondered how is GIT working deep inside? I do. Fortunately, you can find many documents on the web about GIT internals. When I read them, I have to realize that GIT is a relatively simple but super genius system. In this article, I would show you, how GIT works deep inside. Come with me to the deep of the rabbit hole.
Proof-of-Stake vs Proof-of-Work vs Proof-of-Time: What’s the Difference?
Consensus algorithms are the protocols that govern how a blockchain is secured and how transactions are validated within the network. Bitcoin is well known for its Proof-of-Work algorithm that requires users to set up large mining rigs, while Proof-of-Stake is known for its token staking system. Proof-of-Time is another algorithm that looks at a user's reputation and time within the network, amongst other factors.
The Windows Club
PIP is not recognized as an internal or external command
If you are a Python programmer, you know the importance of its libraries. One of the easiest ways to install those libraries is by using the PIP command. However, when some users tried doing the same, they encountered the following error message: ‘pip’ is not recognized as an internal or external command.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Windows Internet Connection Sharing Tool, and How Does It Work?
The Internet Connection Sharing (ICS) tool allows you to share an internet connection with other devices on a Local Area Network (LAN). But how does this tool work, and how do you enable it? What are its pros and cons?. This article will answer all these questions. Additionally, we’ll show...
How to Level Up Your Way to C-Suite
CEO, CMO, COO, CFO… If you've been working in a certain industry for a while, you're probably willing to become a Chief Officer in your area especially if you are already tired of “working with your hands” and feel that you are ready to manage the team and plunge into strategy.
How To Build an Offline Application In 2023?
The urgency with which a smartphone user needs a stronger connection is well known. An essential aspect of the connected age is illustrated by a little journey: people can't always rely on a network system to be there when they need it. This is true despite massive infrastructure investments and ceaseless technological development. App development companies no longer just concentrate on making their applications work with 4G or 5G technologies. People want programs to work even when there is no internet connection due to the changing user mentality of today.
Understaning Chrome V8 - Chapter 23: Compiler Workflow Parse, AST, and Token
Welcome to other chapters of Let’s Understand Chrome V8. In this article, I will talk about how the Parse, AST, and Token work together, and walk you through the compilation as well as watch and see the detail. Specifically, you will see how to scan tokens, and how Parse consumes tokens for generating an AST tree.
Football Data Analysis Using Machine Learning Models Can Potentially Boost Throw-Ins!
In the era of fast-rising interest in big data, data analysis and artificial intelligence, football stakeholders are also looking to machine learning to enhance the success of football throw-ins. Implementing the best analytical strategy on football data not only improves players’ performance but can also save costs for club investors.
Want to Create Data Circuit Breakers with Airflow? Here's How!
I’m a huge fan of Apache Airflow and how the open source tool enables data engineers to scale data pipelines by more precisely orchestrating workloads. But what happens when Airflow testing doesn’t catch all of your bad data? What if “unknown unknown” data quality issues fall through the cracks and affect your Airflow jobs?
thefastmode.com
groundcover Launches Lightweight OSS K8s Metrics Monitoring Tool
Groundcover, a start up with a mission to reinvent the cloud-native application monitoring domain with eBPF, launches Murre, an OSS tool that helps developers monitor Kubernetes CPU/memory metrics without the need to install anything on the cluster. groundcover’s agenda is a lightweight and frictionless approach to Kubernetes application monitoring. The...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Widgetable to Set Up Fun Lock Screen Widgets With Your Friends
Seeing people with cool new widgets on their iPhone Lock Screen? There is a widget for virtually everything from weather to fitness and even custom messages. Everyone has been talking about the Lock Screen widgets Apple added to the iPhone alongside the iOS 16 update. So, here's a quick guide on getting some fun shared widgets on your iPhone with the Widgetable app.
How Retailers Can Leverage Personalization to Drive Customer Centricity in the Metaverse Era
The retail industry is undergoing a major paradigm shift. Retailers are now looking at how they can leverage personalization to drive customer centricity in the metaverse era, as they are faced with mounting pressure to evolve and keep up with the ever-changing customer expectations. Retailers have always been in the...
Fluent Bit v2 Adds Full Support for OpenTelemetry, Prometheus and WebAssembly Plugins
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Calyptia, creators and maintainers of the open-source projects Fluent Bit and Fluentd, today announced the release of Fluent Bit v2, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) open-source project for the collection, processing and delivery of logs, metrics and traces. With Fluent Bit deployed over three billion times and in use by major cloud providers such as AWS, Google and Azure, Fluent Bit v2 adds major new observability integrations with full support for OpenTelemetry, Prometheus Metrics and added extensibility with WebAssembly plugins. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005033/en/ With the growth and standardization of OpenTelemetry for distributed tracing, Fluent Bit’s new integration for OpenTelemetry allows users to capture OpenTelemetry traces, metrics and logs as well as route data to any OpenTelemetry compatible endpoint. This routing also includes using the OpenTelemetry protocol. Additionally, with millions of users running Prometheus and OpenMetrics in production, Fluent Bit can also be used to retrieve and route that data in native Prometheus format. These additions and integrations build on Fluent Bit’s commitment to being the vendor-neutral solution for enterprise observability pipelines.
An Overview of OAuth Fundamentals and Flows
OAuth2.0 is an open-standard authorization system that was published in 2010, with corporations like Google and Twitter quickly adopting it. It defines how various services may securely access data assets (through authentication) without revealing any credentials. This is sometimes referred to as delegated authorization. This helps with coarse-grained authorization by providing for limited and regulated access to certain APIs while creating apps.
