30 Days DSA Interview Preparation Plan
Sort an array of 0’s 1’s 2’s without using extra space or sorting Algo. Find the duplicate in an array of N+1 integers. Inversion of Array (Using Merge Sort) Majority Element (>N/2 times) Majority Element (>N/3 times) Grid Unique Paths. Reverse Pairs (Leetcode) Go through Puzzles from...
9 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $30 Per Hour
The pandemic might have been the biggest impetus for people taking to remote work in droves, but many people have since realized the numerous benefits of this kind of work. A shorter commute, less...
Gizmodo
How Can Virtual Reality Evolve Beyond Escapism?
It’s been roughly a year since Mark Zuckerberg laid out his ambitious plans to found a futuristic new world existing purely in a digital space. Acknowledging this new construct did not yet “fully exist,” the CEO — whose origins lie in far less noble pursuits — encouraged viewers of this announcement to experience the “the successor of the mobile internet” for themselves.
scitechdaily.com
New Method Exposes How Artificial Intelligence Works
The neural networks are harder to fool thanks to adversarial training. Los Alamos National Laboratory researchers have developed a novel method for comparing neural networks that looks into the “black box” of artificial intelligence to help researchers comprehend neural network behavior. Neural networks identify patterns in datasets and are utilized in applications as diverse as virtual assistants, facial recognition systems, and self-driving vehicles.
voguebusiness.com
L’Oréal and Meta launch metaverse startup accelerator
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. L’Oréal, Meta and French business school HEC Paris are joining forces to launch a startup acceleration program dedicated to creativity in the metaverse. The programme will support at least five startups that specialise in 3D production, augmented reality (AR),...
The Main Challenge is to Start Writing: Interview with Noonies Nominee Maksym Mostovyi
I’m Maksym Mostovyi and I’m the Front end engineer at Rain I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the following categories and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
How are Cross-Chain Bridges Hacked?
A cross-chain bridge is a technology that allows communication between two separate blockchain networks, such as transferring and swapping assets, calling functions in contracts from other blockchains, and more. Bridges, in other words, enable users to transfer assets from one network to another. For example, if you have Bitcoin and want to spend it like Ethereum, you can do so via the bridge.
What Blockchain Did For Women
Stuart Hylton in his book “What the Railways Did for Us: the Making of Modern Britain” writes:. “What, if anything, did the railways do for women? Before the railways, the perils associated with public transport for women were largely limited to the middle classes. The really rich would travel in their own private coaches and the likes of public stagecoaches were beyond the means of most working-class women. Few women travellers would embark on a journey without a husband or some other male chaperone to accompany them”.
Winn.AI: When Alexa and SalesForce Had a Baby
The inconvenience of salespeople’s approach to data capturing and CRM integration has long existed. And for decades, the traditional sales cycle and process model has been the norm that reps and leaders simply have to navigate through. But as B2B industries become more competitive in the digital age, the need to overhaul obsolete, manual practices has never been this urgent.
Custom Controller Annotation with Spring Boot
Sometimes it becomes necessary to write your implementation of controllers using Spring Boot. For example, if you are not using REST, requests come to you from a non-standard communication channel. This article will describe how to create your custom annotation for request routing. I will be using Kotlin to demonstrate...
4 Tips to Write an Excellent Google Ads Copy
Did you know that Google has over 93% of the market share in the search industry?. The platform is the go-to search engine for the majority of users worldwide. But, it can be very difficult to attract traffic from there organically. It's reported that 95% of users only view sites...
How to use Core Web Vitals & Google Pagespeed Insights to Improve Your Website
In my job I work on SEO and that means having a good website. With tools like Pagespeed Insights and the Core Web Vitals it’s possible to measure if your website is “good”. But how does that reflect on SEO? And more importantly; what do these metrics mean and how to use them to improve your website.
smallbiztrends.com
15 Crowdfunding Examples
It’s no secret that crowdfunding is a popular way to raise money for all sorts of projects. But what are some of the most successful crowdfunding campaigns? To answer that question, we took a look at 15 amazing crowdfunding platform campaign examples. So if you’re looking for some inspiration, take a look at these examples and see what you can learn!
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: PLG and enterprise sales, SaaS pricing strategy, OPT options
My colleagues are flying home to cities as far flung as Taipei, Paris and London; I just took a streetcar home, which should keep my expense report simple. Moscone Center did not look like we’re experiencing a downturn in tech: The Expo Hall and demo booths were buzzing, and attendees were networking with enthusiasm in the hallways (are business cards making a comeback?).
Exploring Python Features Available in Anypoint Studio
Anypoint Studio is a powerful IDE powered by Mulesoft that makes integration development a breeze! Python's power can accelerate development when added to it✨. Our goal in this blog is to install Python and then play around with it. Python installation in Anypoint Studio. Setting up a Python project. Developing...
Reconciling Tech and Ethics: Building a Shariah-Compliant Financial Ecosystem
A mere 25 million Bitcoin adopters generate a market capitalization of 375 billion dollars. There are more than 1 billion Muslim users on the internet. What would be the capitalization of a currency supported by as little as 3% of them? Almost double that of Bitcoin. But why does this...
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 50
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 50. If slant is troublesome, study and practice this drill faithfully. Drill 56. This copy is given as a drill on both...
An Overview of OAuth Fundamentals and Flows
OAuth2.0 is an open-standard authorization system that was published in 2010, with corporations like Google and Twitter quickly adopting it. It defines how various services may securely access data assets (through authentication) without revealing any credentials. This is sometimes referred to as delegated authorization. This helps with coarse-grained authorization by providing for limited and regulated access to certain APIs while creating apps.
Fixing Your B2B Sales Funnel To Generate Leads
Have you ever thought, “My sales funnel isn’t working”?. Here’s the thing: Most B2B sales funnels aren't properly set up or optimized to make sales or create a smooth buyer's journey & experience. Some people think creating funnels involves mapping a couple of boxes in Flowchart...
How Blockchain Messaging SDKs Can Enable The Web3 Vision
Web1.0 was characterized by siloed information and slow, complicated communication between different platforms. Web2.0 changed that by introducing a one-to-many communication model, which allowed users to communicate with each other indirectly through intermediaries such as social media platforms. While this enabled tremendous amounts of information to be exchanged quickly and...
