NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Colorado ramps up homelessness, housing efforts amid crisisDavid HeitzColorado State
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Denver's $2 billion sidewalk plan to be decided by votersDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver data center company buys Bitcoin mining assets in Bakken oil fieldsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Colorado food truck fraudster gets 18 months in jail
DENVER — A Denver District Court judge sentenced Larry Perez to 18 months in the Denver County Jail on Friday for violating a 2019 order banning him from the food truck industry, Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Thursday. In a related case, the judge also ordered Manuel Perez, Larry’s...
Wildfire that forced evacuations in Colorado possibly caused by humans
The Sweetwater fire in unincorporated El Paso County is 75% contained, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 2:20 p.m. Saturday and had burned 346 acres near the Pikes Peak International Raceway, with flames reaching the north end of the parking lot behind the grandstands of the raceway. Authorities evacuated people living in that area, but by Saturday evening, residents were allowed to return to their homes. Deputies have said they believe the fire was human caused, possibly by people who were shooting at a firing range.
Have You Heard of Puffing? Colorado Police Want You To Stop Doing It
It's time to quit puffing — and no, we're not talking about smoking (but you should probably quit that too). According to a Facebook post from the Greeley Police Department (GPD), puffing is the act of leaving your car unattended and running with your key in the ignition and no anti-theft device. It's a common practice in colder weather and illegal in Colorado.
Manslaughter verdict in Boulder fentanyl death case
A Boulder County jury Friday convicted a Longmont man of manslaughter, distribution of a controlled substance and various other charges related to the March 2020 death of a Lafayette woman. Prosecutors outlined their case against Sammy Lee Valdez in a week-long jury trial. They said that Valetta Kroeger was found unresponsive by her boyfriend after taking what the couple thought was one oxycodone pill apiece. After an extensive investigation by...
Louisville police: Officers shoot, kill man armed with butcher knife
Officers with the Louisville Police Department shot and killed a man they say was armed with a butcher knife and advancing toward them during a domestic violence incident Sunday morning.
Cold case: Have you seen Nicole Silvers?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Weld County Sheriff's Office are working to find a woman who went missing from Longmont in 2014.
Larimer County deputy shoots suspect carrying knife toward officers
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo — A suspect is in the hospital after a deputy shot them after attempting to make a traffic stop in Larimer County. According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), at 10:13 p.m. on Friday, an officer attempted to make a traffic stop in the 2800 block of SE Frontage Road in Johnstown.
Northern Colorado Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled
The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has been conducting a long-term narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Northern Colorado region believed to be distributing cocaine. As the investigation progressed, detectives also learned that the presence of firearms was a common theme with this organization. On...
Scam Targeting Older Adults Rears Its Ugly Head Again In Colorado
There is a scam happening in Colorado right now you need to be aware of. Scams are going on all the time across the state. The crudballs that go after vulnerable and gullible people never sleep. They are always working on new ways to get some free money. This particular...
Big Game Poaching Ring Uncovered in Colorado, 3 Men Arrested
Thanks to the diligence of Colorado Parks and Wildlife a poaching ring in the front range has been put to a stop. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), 3 men have been arrested in connection to a poaching ring in Park County. What is Poaching?
9News
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Westminster
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department (WPD) is looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian early Friday morning. The incident happened around the 7300 block of North Federal Boulevard around midnight. After hitting a pedestrian, police said the driver left the scene southbound on Federal Boulevard.
Multiple crashes on Interstate 70 leaves 2 dead, 2 hospitalized
A single-vehicle rollover led to a second accident early Saturday morning that left two people dead, two more in the hospital and a portion of Interstate 70 temporarily closed.
coloradopolitics.com
'The door is now open': Charlotte Sweeney officially sworn in to history-making judgeship
Charlotte N. Sweeney paid tribute Friday to every woman who preceded her as a trial judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, observing they all made history for being a "first" in one way or another. "For me it’s important to name the firsts. It’s only...
Thieves on the run after smash-and-grab at Littleton gas station
Police are investigating an alleged burglary at a gas station where thieves attempted to steal an ATM.
Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire
Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
coloradopolitics.com
CRONIN & LOEVY | Predicting the whole state ballot
You may not especially want this responsibility, but if you are a Colorado registered voter, you will get to serve as “a legislator for a day.”. Just open your recently received mail-in ballot, and you will see you have some “civic homework” to do. When your homework is over, you will probably be glad you are not a full-time state legislator.
See Inside a Giant Freezer Full of Prehistoric Ice in Colorado
There are all kinds of hidden gems in Colorado, many of which not just everybody knows about. One of these places is quite intriguing in nature and is in a part of Colorado that you very well may have driven past and not even realized what was inside. This place...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
Bad Cop Loses Job As Denver Officer After Getting Wild At Party
What could have been a life of service and honor as a Colorado police officer is now the exact opposite for one man that made some costly mistakes. According to a press release from the Denver Police Department, an officer with the force, Daniel Cabellero, 27, was fired after being arrested in Aurora.
