Read full article on original website
Related
Brittney Griner reportedly turned down the opportunity to play basketball in prison because it's 'too painful' to practice
The WNBA star, who has been wrongfully detained in Russia since February, reportedly refused lawyers' offer to bring her a basketball to play prison.
KEYT
The American teenage figure skating phenomenon making history
American teenager Ilia Malinin landed the second ever quadruple axel in competition on Saturday without so much as a wobble. Competing at Skate America, the 17-year-old’s historic free skate secured him the gold medal in his senior Grand Prix debut as he became the youngest men’s champion in the event’s history.
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title
Ilia Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past early Kao Miura at Skate America
ATP roundup: Holger Rune stuns Stefanos Tsitsipas in Stockholm
No. 7 seed Holger Rune of Denmark rolled over top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday to win
swimswam.com
Euro Champion Seemanova Lowers Own Czech 400 Free National Record
SCM (25 meters) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) We reported how Siobhan Haughey produced a new Hong Kong record of 3:56.52 en route to taking the women’s 400m free gold on day 1 of the FINA World Cup Series. However, she wasn’t the only contestant among the field to knock down a national record.
Autoweek.com
American Logan Sargeant Gets Promise of 2023 F1 Ride with Williams
Williams F1 team announced on Saturday at Austin that 21-year-old Logan Sargeant would be given a full-season Formula 1 ride if he gets his Super License. Sargeant, who is third in the F2 points championship, needs to finish in the top-six to score enough points to earn the ticket to F1.
Daphne Schrager shines at track World Championships
Britain has a new pursuit hope for the Paralympics in Paris in 2024
Road & Track
Mick Schumacher Is Ready to Ride
Mick Schumacher’s fate is just days away, steaming at him head on, his career hanging plainly in limbo. Schumacher's success or failure at this weekend's Grand Prix in Austin, and in the final three races of the 2022 season, may dictate not only Schumacher’s future with Haas, but his future in Formula 1. Both ruin and glory are on the menu.
BBC
Red Bull: 'Dietrich Mateschitz did it for the love of the sport'
The emotion was unmistakable in Max Verstappen's face and voice as he paid tribute to Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz after qualifying at the United States Grand Prix. Mateschitz, who died earlier on Saturday at the age of 78, leaves a giant legacy in Formula 1 as well as in global business, as the man who effectively invented energy drinks and founded one of the most successful F1 teams of the modern era.
Jalopnik
Formula 1 in America Was Never the Same After 2005 United States Grand Prix
While Formula 1 doesn’t boast a long history of races so terrible that they turn an entire country off a certain kind of motorsport, one such race took place less than two decades ago at the 2005 United States Grand Prix. Unfortunately for F1, the politics-driven chaos was the antithesis of what American audiences needed after watching its own domestic series torn apart time and again by similar infighting.
tennismajors.com
ATP Rankings: Alcaraz at the top; Auger-Aliassime climbs to No 9 as Race to Turin heats up
US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz continues to lead the latest ATP rankings released on Monday, with no changes taking place in this week’s top 8. Alcaraz, who is playing in Basel this week, has a 920-point lead over second-ranked and fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal, followed by Norway’s Casper Ruud at No 3 and Russia’s Daniil Medvedev at No 4.
judoinside.com
Mimi Huh is Korea's teen rising star
At only 19 years of age, South Korea’s Huh Mimi has made quite a splash, winning her second Grand Slam gold this year. She first caught everyone’s attention at the Tbilisi Grand Slam where she defeated such bigwigs as Rafaela Silva (BRA) and home favorite Eteri Liparteliani (GEO) on her way to the gold medal.
wtatennis.com
'I'll be supporting Mexico in the World Cup' - Sakkari feels the love in Guadalajara
GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- Mexico loves Maria Sakkari and Maria Sakkari loves Mexico, so much so that the Greek star has pledged her support to El Tri for the upcoming World Cup. "There is something special about this tournament, about the people, about how I feel about this place," Sakkari told reporters at the Akron Guadalajara Open after advancing to the semifinals to secure the final qualifying spot for the WTA Finals.
msn.com
USWNT's 2023 Women's World Cup draw may prove tougher for fans than for the USA's players
If you are a fan of the United States women’s national team who slept through the draw for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, either by choice or by accident, do not feel guilty. It was the smart play. Any hours you can bank between now and July can only help.
Comments / 0