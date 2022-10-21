Read full article on original website
The pound has slid to its lowest level this week as downbeat economic data and the prospect of political uncertainty increased nervousness in the financial markets.Sterling fell by 1.16 per cent to 1.110 against the US dollar on Friday morning. The pound was also down 0.64 per cent at 1.14 against the euro.However, by the end of the day it had managed to claw back its losses and was back up by 0.56 per cent against the dollar to 1.1298.The cost of government borrowing increased as yields on gilts, UK Government bonds, rose by around 2 per cent, or 0.08...
LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - British businesses are suffering their worst month since January 2021, when they were under a COVID-19 lockdown, as the country's political upheavals compound concerns about inflation and rising interest rates, a survey showed on Monday.
The UK’s economic downturn has worsened in October, with growth in the private sector slowing to a 21-month low, according to new figures.Output declined for the third month running following a period of political turbulence that has dragged on the financial markets.The influential S&P Global/ CIPS flash UK composite purchasing managers index (PMI) showed a reading of 47.2 in October, below September’s 49.1 reading.It also fell short of the 48.0 market consensus, although analysts at Pantheon Economics had predicted a more accurate PMI of 47.0 reflecting political and economic uncertainty taking its toll on private sector businesses.Gross domestic product looks...
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
As prices increase and gross domestic product declines, many people worry about a potential economic downturn, also known as a recession. Consumer prices rose 8.3% from a year earlier in August while core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy items, climbed 6.3% annually, according to the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index.
A recession in the US market has already arrived as mortgage rates soar, according to ING chief economist James Knightley. Demand for mortgages has fallen 30% year-to-date and sale transactions are beginning to slow. "A housing market downturn will weaken the US growth story, but it is also important to...
Summers served as Treasury secretary in the Clinton administration and was director of the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama. A U.S. recession and unemployment hitting 6% are what it will take for surging inflation to be brought under control in America, according to former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
PENSION funds are bracing themselves for the Bank of England to pull the plug today on a £65billion bailout designed to protect them from bond market chaos. The Bank stepped in with the emergency help two weeks ago after a sell-off in government bonds, known as gilts, left the retirement schemes scrambling for cash. It said it would buy £5billion in bonds a day - since beefed up to £10billion. The intervention is due to end today, but some funds have been asking for more time to sort out their finances.
Oil could fall to $60 a barrel next year in the most bearish scenario, according to RBC. Sticky inflation and a Federal Reserve policy mistake could both slash crude prices, the bank said. Oil benchmarks are hovering around $90 a barrel after surging to $130 after Russia invaded Ukraine. Oil...
Fitch expects the US economy will enter a mild recession in the second quarter of 2023. The ratings agency said the upcoming recession will be to the one that occurred in 1990-1991. The aggregate household balance sheet remains resilient as real estate wealth helps offset some stock losses, Fitch said.
(Oct 21): US Treasuries fell Friday, pushing benchmark 10-year yields to their highest since 2007, as policymakers signaled their intention to keep raising rates until inflationis under control.
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's state banks stepped up their intervention to defend a weakening yuan on Monday, with banking sources telling Reuters these banks sold a high volume of U.S. dollars and used a combination of swaps and spot trades. Six banking sources told Reuters the country's major state-owned banks were...
Government borrowing swelled to £20 billion in September amid a surge in debt interest due to inflation, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the reading for borrowing, excluding state-owned banks, marked the second-highest September on record, only surpassed during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.Borrowing in September outpaced the predictions of economists, who had forecast £17 billion for the month, and was significantly above the £14.8 billion estimated by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) back in March.Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks was £20.0 billion in September 2022.This was £2.2 billion more than...
