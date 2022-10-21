ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Pound hits lowest level this week amid political uncertainty

The pound has slid to its lowest level this week as downbeat economic data and the prospect of political uncertainty increased nervousness in the financial markets.Sterling fell by 1.16 per cent to 1.110 against the US dollar on Friday morning. The pound was also down 0.64 per cent at 1.14 against the euro.However, by the end of the day it had managed to claw back its losses and was back up by 0.56 per cent against the dollar to 1.1298.The cost of government borrowing increased as yields on gilts, UK Government bonds, rose by around 2 per cent, or 0.08...
Reuters

Political chaos tips British firms into deeper slide - PMIs

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - British businesses are suffering their worst month since January 2021, when they were under a COVID-19 lockdown, as the country's political upheavals compound concerns about inflation and rising interest rates, a survey showed on Monday.
The Independent

Economic decline ‘gathers momentum’ as UK output slumps

The UK’s economic downturn has worsened in October, with growth in the private sector slowing to a 21-month low, according to new figures.Output declined for the third month running following a period of political turbulence that has dragged on the financial markets.The influential S&P Global/ CIPS flash UK composite purchasing managers index (PMI) showed a reading of 47.2 in October, below September’s 49.1 reading.It also fell short of the 48.0 market consensus, although analysts at Pantheon Economics had predicted a more accurate PMI of 47.0 reflecting political and economic uncertainty taking its toll on private sector businesses.Gross domestic product looks...
AOL Corp

What is a recession? The economic concept explained and what happens during one.

As prices increase and gross domestic product declines, many people worry about a potential economic downturn, also known as a recession. Consumer prices rose 8.3% from a year earlier in August while core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy items, climbed 6.3% annually, according to the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index.
mailplus.co.uk

Pension funds call for longer bailout

PENSION funds are bracing themselves for the Bank of England to pull the plug today on a £65billion bailout designed to protect them from bond market chaos. The Bank stepped in with the emergency help two weeks ago after a sell-off in government bonds, known as gilts, left the retirement schemes scrambling for cash. It said it would buy £5billion in bonds a day - since beefed up to £10billion. The intervention is due to end today, but some funds have been asking for more time to sort out their finances.
The Independent

Government borrowing strikes £20bn after September record debt interest

Government borrowing swelled to £20 billion in September amid a surge in debt interest due to inflation, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the reading for borrowing, excluding state-owned banks, marked the second-highest September on record, only surpassed during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.Borrowing in September outpaced the predictions of economists, who had forecast £17 billion for the month, and was significantly above the £14.8 billion estimated by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) back in March.Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks was £20.0 billion in September 2022.This was £2.2 billion more than...

