Read full article on original website
Related
Biden slammed for 'scary' long pause when asked if first lady supports 2024 run: 'Keeps getting worse'
President Biden gave a long pause when asked in an interview whether the first lady supports him seeking a second term in 2024 when he will turn 82 years old.
Slate
The First Supreme Court Challenge to Biden’s Student Debt Relief Is a Joke
The most aggressive initial challenge to President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program reached the Supreme Court on Wednesday. It will fail. The reason why is simple. For decades, the conservative justices have tightened the rules around who’s entitled to sue in federal court. And under any reading of precedent, the Republican activists who brought this lawsuit have absolutely no right to challenge a single dollar of debt forgiveness.
President Biden signs bill allowing divorced couples to sever joint consolidation student loans
Congress eliminated the program in 2006 that allowed married couples to merge their student debt into a joint loan for a lower interest rate.
Biden's student-loan forgiveness can move forward for now after a federal judge just threw out one of the most serious GOP lawsuits against the debt relief
A federal judge struck down a lawsuit filed by six states seeking to challenge student-debt relief. It was regarded as one of the most serious challenges to the loan forgiveness plan. The GOP-led states could still appeal the case, but for now, Biden's debt relief can move forward. Republicans seeking...
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
Barrett denies emergency bid to block Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan
Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday denied an emergency bid by a group of Wisconsin taxpayers to block the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program. Barrett, who handles emergency matters arising from Wisconsin, acted alone in denying the request, rather than refer the matter to the full court. The...
Biden Administration Could Start Forgiving Student Debt as Soon as Sunday
The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as Sunday. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as Sunday. This is possible...
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Justice Barrett Almost Immediately Rejects Conservative Group’s Attempt to Block Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrett denied without comment a conservative group’s attempt to block President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan from going into effect. The denial came just one day after the request hit the high court’s docket. The case was an...
Federal appeals court temporarily blocks Biden student debt relief plan
A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked the Biden Administration from moving forward with its student debt relief program aiming to forgive billions of dollars in student loans.
Biden’s student debt relief notches early victories from GOP-appointed judges
Justice Amy Coney Barrett declines to block the policy as another federal judge dismisses challenge from GOP-led states.
Courthouse News Service
Federal judge dismisses Republican challenge to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
ST. LOUIS (CN) — A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a bid by several Republican states to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey, a George W. Bush appointee, entered the 19-page decision finding the six states lacked standing, eight days after a two-hour hearing.
Judge dismisses suit from 6 GOP states aiming to block Biden student loan debt forgiveness plan
A federal judge in Missouri dismissed a case brought by six conservative states that broadly charged that President Joe Biden had acted beyond its authority in its plan to cancel student loan debt for millions of borrowers. The six states – Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina –...
College alum tells CNN: The only way to open the door was to take on student loan debt
CNN national correspondent Camila Bernal speaks to the executive director of Student Debt Crisis Center and an economist on the personal and widespread implications of President Biden's student loan debt relief program.
Biden schooled for equating PPP loans with student loan handout to bash GOP: ‘Policy-illiterate talking point'
Prominent conservatives on Twitter educated President Joe Biden after he claimed that Republicans who received PPP loans for their businesses during the pandemic, and who are now critical of his student loan handout, are hypocrites. He called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and others by name for this during...
Stacey Abrams’ Non-Profit Paid Millions to Law Firm Run by Her Campaign Chair
Questions are being raised about why Stacey Abrams’ voting rights non-profit paid millions of dollars in legal fees to the firm run by her campaign manager, according to Politico. In 2019 and 2020, Fair Fight Action paid a total of $25 million in legal fees—mostly on a single case—with the largest amount going to Lawrence & Bundy. The self-described boutique law firm, which received $9.4 million from Abrams’ non-profit, is run by Allegra Lawrence-Hardy and another partner. Lawrence-Hardy is a close friend of Abrams who chaired her 2018 gubernatorial campaign as well as her current race to topple incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Lawrence served as lead counsel in the case Fair Fight Action v. Raffensperger, which ended last month when a judge ruled against the voting group’s claims.Read it at Politico
Comments / 0