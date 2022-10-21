ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Slate

The First Supreme Court Challenge to Biden’s Student Debt Relief Is a Joke

The most aggressive initial challenge to President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program reached the Supreme Court on Wednesday. It will fail. The reason why is simple. For decades, the conservative justices have tightened the rules around who’s entitled to sue in federal court. And under any reading of precedent, the Republican activists who brought this lawsuit have absolutely no right to challenge a single dollar of debt forgiveness.
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
SheKnows

Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause

Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
TheDailyBeast

Stacey Abrams’ Non-Profit Paid Millions to Law Firm Run by Her Campaign Chair

Questions are being raised about why Stacey Abrams’ voting rights non-profit paid millions of dollars in legal fees to the firm run by her campaign manager, according to Politico. In 2019 and 2020, Fair Fight Action paid a total of $25 million in legal fees—mostly on a single case—with the largest amount going to Lawrence & Bundy. The self-described boutique law firm, which received $9.4 million from Abrams’ non-profit, is run by Allegra Lawrence-Hardy and another partner. Lawrence-Hardy is a close friend of Abrams who chaired her 2018 gubernatorial campaign as well as her current race to topple incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Lawrence served as lead counsel in the case Fair Fight Action v. Raffensperger, which ended last month when a judge ruled against the voting group’s claims.Read it at Politico
