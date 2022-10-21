ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Border Report

Amid civil war, Biden administration grants immigration relief to Ethiopians

The Biden administration on Friday announced that Ethiopian nationals in the United States will become eligible to apply for work permits and deferral from deportation in light of the East African nation’s ongoing civil war. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas designated Ethiopia for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a program that allows nationals of a country […]
Vice

Need a Slightly Used, Narco Boss–Owned Ferrari? Colombia Has a Deal for You!

Three Ferraris belonging to the alleged financial mastermind of a Colombian drug cartel are going to be auctioned off by the Colombian government. The proceeds will go “back to the people.”. The Ferraris are part of a total of 30 supercars—including 14 Ferraris—that were seized from Juan José Valencia,...
The Hill

US, allies call for halt to hostilities in northern Ethiopia

The United States and several of its allies on Wednesday called for a halt to escalating hostilities between the government of Ethiopia and its northern region of Tigray. “We call on the parties to recognize there is no military solution to the conflict, and we call on the Government of Ethiopia and the Tigray regional authorities to participate in African Union-led talks aimed at helping Ethiopia achieve a lasting peace,” the group said in a joint statement.
AFP

Malawi finds mass grave of suspected Ethiopian migrants

Malawi has discovered a mass grave in the north of the country containing the remains of 25 people suspected to be migrants from Ethiopia, police said on Wednesday. So far, we have discovered 25 bodies," police spokesman Peter Kalaya told AFP. Police were alerted by villagers in the Mzimba area, about 250 kilometres (155 miles) north of the capital Lilongwe, who stumbled on the grave while collecting wild honey in a forest.
BBC

Ethiopia civil war: Federal army seizes Shire and two other Tigray towns

Ethiopia says its soldiers have seized three towns in the northern Tigray region from forces it has been fighting in the 23-month civil war. It has promised to take "maximum care" to protect civilians from harm. The news comes as diplomats grow increasingly worried about the impact of the war...
The Independent

West Africa floods destroy crops, worsening hunger fears

Ocheiga Enoch isn't expecting much of a rice harvest from north-central Nigeria after floodwaters submerged his fields and those of so many other farmers this season.Many in Benue state — known as the country's “food basket” — now find themselves in the unusual position of looking for seedlings in preparation for next year's farming season at a time when they should be harvesting the current crop.“The kind of suffering we are passing through now is terrible,” Enoch said of the floods, now Nigeria's worst in more than a decade after killing more than 600 people and forcing 1.3 million...
US News and World Report

Ethiopia Government, Tigray Forces to Meet for First Peace Talks Since Conflict Began

NAIROBI (Reuters) -An Ethiopian government delegation and rival Tigray forces were due to meet in South Africa for the first formal peace talks since war broke out two years ago. The talks will take place as Ethiopian forces and their allies make significant battlefield gains in the northern Tigray region,...
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russia spy chief blames West for nuclear tension amid dirty bomb row

A Russian spy chief has accused the West of inciting nuclear tensions with Moscow, but refused to say if Vladimir Putin would use weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine.Sergei Naryshkin, head of the SVR Foreign Intelligence Service, denied there had been any nuclear sabre-rattling on Russia’s side.Asked by the BBC if he could confirm that Russia would not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine or engage in other provocative actions, such as exploding a dirty bomb, or blowing up a dam, Mr Naryshkin said:“We are, of course, very concerned about Western rhetoric about the possibility of using nuclear weapons.”It comes...
WRAL

Ethiopia takes Tigray town ahead of anticipated peace talks

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA — Ethiopian and Eritrean forces took control of the historic town of Adwa in the embattled Tigray region, a humanitarian worker said Sunday, ahead of the start of anticipated peace talks between the warring parties. Ethiopian and Eritrean military units captured Adwa on Saturday as Tigray...
BBC

Malawi mass grave discovery a 'sorry state' - minister Jean Sendeza

Malawi's government has vowed to act after the discovery of a mass grave where the bodies of 25 immigrants thought to be Ethiopians were found. The bodies were exhumed in a Mzimba district forest after young boys reportedly detected a foul smell. The next day four more bodies were found...
Axios

WHO chief: "Narrow window" to "prevent genocide" in Ethiopia's Tigray

Top UN officials this week made some of their most dire warnings yet about the deteriorating situation in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region, where nearly two years of fighting between government and rebel forces have created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. What they're saying: "There is a very narrow...

