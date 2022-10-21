ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Four Russian fighter jets are intercepted after flying into Polish air space

Four Russian fighter jets were intercepted and forced to return to base after they infringed on Polish air space, according to Italy's air force. Aeronautica Militare announced that the squadron took off from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, and flew an aggressive path which took them through Polish skies - though the post did not specify when the infringement occurred.
AOL Corp

Air Force jets intercept 2 Russian bombers flying close to Alaska

The Air Force dispatched two F-16 fighter jets to intercept a pair of Russian bombers that flew close to Alaska on Monday, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said in a statement. Although the two Russian Tu-95 Bear-H bombers did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace, NORAD said it...
ALASKA STATE
techunwrapped.com

40% of Chinese microchips received by Russian technology companies are defective

Good news for the US and the European Union, and not so much for Russia. And it is that Western sanctions on the country chaired by Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine seem to be bearing fruit. At least this is what the Kommersant newspaper, which is also owned by billionaire Alisher Usmanov and a friend of the Russian president, claims. 4 out of 10 microchips arriving from China are defective.
TheDailyBeast

British Intelligence Calls Bullshit on Russian Troop Film

Claims of a major new fighting force building up in Belarus on Ukraine’s northern border are likely to be little more than a distraction tactic, according to British intelligence. Belarusian authorities last week released a clip purporting to show Russian troops arriving in Belarus the day after Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said 70,000 of his troops would join up with 15,000 Russian soldiers to form a new “Group of Forces.” On Friday, an intelligence briefing from the U.K.’s defense ministry said the announcement and its attendant video were likely to just be an attempt at distracting Ukrainian forces, saying “it is unlikely that Russia has actually deployed a significant number of extra troops into Belarus.” It added that the Belarusian military probably had “minimal capability to undertake complex operations” and that the announcement itself was likely an attempt to “convince Ukraine to divert forces to guard the northern border.”Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 21 October 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/X8IXxY7DrA🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/vGVhbKLVkB— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 21, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
defensenews.com

Moldova wants air defenses, as Russian missiles fly overhead

WARSAW, Poland — Moldova’s Defence Minister Anatolie Nosatîi has said that the country aims to buy new air defense systems following recent airspace violations by the Russian military. Nosatîi said that in the past days a number of Russian missiles were fired from the Black Sea and...
Phys.org

India launches 36 internet satellites delayed by Ukraine war

India launched a rocket carrying 36 private internet satellites on early Sunday, stepping in to keep the orbital constellation growing after a monthslong interruption related to the war in Ukraine. The liftoff from southern India was the first launch for London-based OneWeb since breaking with the Russian Space Agency in...
The Associated Press

San Diego Union-Tribune

After struggle, Ukraine claims success in downing drones

Ukrainian authorities on Monday tried to dampen public fears over Russia's use of Iranian-built drones on its neighbor by claiming increasing success in shooting down the small aircraft, while talk of a "dirty bomb" attack has added another worrying dimension to the eight-month-old conflict
The Independent

Wallace: ‘Malfunction’ led Russian fighter jet to release missile near UK plane

The Defence Secretary has revealed that a Russian fighter jet recently “released a missile” in the vicinity of an RAF aircraft over the Black Sea.Ben Wallace told the Commons the incident occurred in “international airspace over the Black Sea” on September 29.He added that an “unarmed RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint” – a spy plane – was “interacted with” by two Russian SU-27s, one of which “released a missile in the vicinity of the RAF Rivet Joint beyond visual range”.The Commons heard that the Russians blamed the incident on a “technical malfunction”.In a statement updating MPs on the war in Ukraine,...
americanmilitarynews.com

EU, UK announce sanctions over Iran’s drone deliveries to Russia

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The European Union and Britain have slapped sanctions on Iranian individuals and a weapons company that they say have supplied Iranian kamikaze drones to Russia that have been used in its wave of air strikes on Ukrainian civilian and infrastructure targets.
104.1 WIKY

UK says Russian aircraft fired missile near British spy plane over Black Sea

LONDON (Reuters) -A Russian fighter jet released a missile near an unarmed British spy plane patrolling in international airspace over the Black Sea on Sept. 29, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday. Wallace told parliament that Russia had blamed the issue on a technical malfunction and that British aircraft...

