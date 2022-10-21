Read full article on original website
French, German meeting postponed as cracks emerge over energy, defence
BERLIN/PARIS (Reuters) -The French and German governments have postponed a meeting planned for next week until January, officials said on Wednesday, after what sources told Reuters were divisions including over energy policy and defence.
Unidentified drones over Norway’s offshore platforms fuel fears of Russian threat
STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — Norwegian oil and gas workers normally don’t see anything more threatening than North Sea waves crashing against the steel legs of their offshore platforms. But lately they have noticed a more troubling sight: unidentified drones buzzing in the skies overhead. With Norway replacing Russia...
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Four Russian fighter jets are intercepted after flying into Polish air space
Four Russian fighter jets were intercepted and forced to return to base after they infringed on Polish air space, according to Italy's air force. Aeronautica Militare announced that the squadron took off from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, and flew an aggressive path which took them through Polish skies - though the post did not specify when the infringement occurred.
Air Force jets intercept 2 Russian bombers flying close to Alaska
The Air Force dispatched two F-16 fighter jets to intercept a pair of Russian bombers that flew close to Alaska on Monday, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said in a statement. Although the two Russian Tu-95 Bear-H bombers did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace, NORAD said it...
40% of Chinese microchips received by Russian technology companies are defective
Good news for the US and the European Union, and not so much for Russia. And it is that Western sanctions on the country chaired by Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine seem to be bearing fruit. At least this is what the Kommersant newspaper, which is also owned by billionaire Alisher Usmanov and a friend of the Russian president, claims. 4 out of 10 microchips arriving from China are defective.
British Intelligence Calls Bullshit on Russian Troop Film
Claims of a major new fighting force building up in Belarus on Ukraine’s northern border are likely to be little more than a distraction tactic, according to British intelligence. Belarusian authorities last week released a clip purporting to show Russian troops arriving in Belarus the day after Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said 70,000 of his troops would join up with 15,000 Russian soldiers to form a new “Group of Forces.” On Friday, an intelligence briefing from the U.K.’s defense ministry said the announcement and its attendant video were likely to just be an attempt at distracting Ukrainian forces, saying “it is unlikely that Russia has actually deployed a significant number of extra troops into Belarus.” It added that the Belarusian military probably had “minimal capability to undertake complex operations” and that the announcement itself was likely an attempt to “convince Ukraine to divert forces to guard the northern border.”Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 21 October 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/X8IXxY7DrA🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/vGVhbKLVkB— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 21, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Russian fighter jet fires MISSILE near RAF ‘nuke sniffer’ spy plane over Black Sea in ‘dangerous’ clash
A RUSSIAN fighter jet fired a missile near an RAF "nuke sniffer" spy plane over the Black Sea in a "dangerous" clash. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the unarmed RAF Rivet Joint was on routine patrol in international airspace last month when it was tailed by two Russian Su-27 fighter jets.
Moldova wants air defenses, as Russian missiles fly overhead
WARSAW, Poland — Moldova’s Defence Minister Anatolie Nosatîi has said that the country aims to buy new air defense systems following recent airspace violations by the Russian military. Nosatîi said that in the past days a number of Russian missiles were fired from the Black Sea and...
15ft from disaster: Russian jets 'recklessly' buzzed NATO aircraft, it emerges after Ben Wallace reveals Putin warplane fired a MISSILE near RAF patrol above the Black Sea
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has accused Russia of using its jets 'recklessly' after one of Putin's fighters went within 15 feet of a Nato aircraft. Mr Wallace also revealed that a fighter jet accidentally fired a missile 'in the vicinity' of an RAF patrol above the Black Sea. Speaking to...
WORLD CUP WATCH: Varane injury hurts France's defense
The World Cup is starting to prey on players' minds
India launches 36 internet satellites delayed by Ukraine war
India launched a rocket carrying 36 private internet satellites on early Sunday, stepping in to keep the orbital constellation growing after a monthslong interruption related to the war in Ukraine. The liftoff from southern India was the first launch for London-based OneWeb since breaking with the Russian Space Agency in...
The 4th Dahua Partner Day Held in Paris
HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, hosted the 4 th Dahua Partner Day at Versailles Palais des Congrès in Paris France. With the theme “Innovation Through Cooperation”, Dahua and its 21 ECO partners from different countries showcased their latest innovative solutions and unveiled insights about current joint innovations and what to expect in the coming years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005451/en/ David Shen, Dahua Western Europe President, giving the opening speech (Photo: Business Wire)
After struggle, Ukraine claims success in downing drones
Ukrainian authorities on Monday tried to dampen public fears over Russia's use of Iranian-built drones on its neighbor by claiming increasing success in shooting down the small aircraft, while talk of a "dirty bomb" attack has added another worrying dimension to the eight-month-old conflict
U.K.: Royal Air Force experienced 'dangerous' interaction with Russian jet
A Russian jet released a missile in the vicinity of a Royal Air Force surveillance aircraft over international waters in September. Russia said the missile release was caused by a "technical malfunction."
Norway points finger at ‘foreign intelligence’ after arrest of several Russians for suspicious drone flights
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store says foreign intelligence services are behind a recent slew of “unacceptable” drone flights in the country. Store’s comments on October 19 came after Norwegian police announced...
Wallace: ‘Malfunction’ led Russian fighter jet to release missile near UK plane
The Defence Secretary has revealed that a Russian fighter jet recently “released a missile” in the vicinity of an RAF aircraft over the Black Sea.Ben Wallace told the Commons the incident occurred in “international airspace over the Black Sea” on September 29.He added that an “unarmed RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint” – a spy plane – was “interacted with” by two Russian SU-27s, one of which “released a missile in the vicinity of the RAF Rivet Joint beyond visual range”.The Commons heard that the Russians blamed the incident on a “technical malfunction”.In a statement updating MPs on the war in Ukraine,...
EU, UK announce sanctions over Iran’s drone deliveries to Russia
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The European Union and Britain have slapped sanctions on Iranian individuals and a weapons company that they say have supplied Iranian kamikaze drones to Russia that have been used in its wave of air strikes on Ukrainian civilian and infrastructure targets.
UK says Russian aircraft fired missile near British spy plane over Black Sea
LONDON (Reuters) -A Russian fighter jet released a missile near an unarmed British spy plane patrolling in international airspace over the Black Sea on Sept. 29, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday. Wallace told parliament that Russia had blamed the issue on a technical malfunction and that British aircraft...
Russia-Ukraine war live: west dismisses claim Ukraine will use ‘dirty bomb’; Ukraine says Russia ‘preparing to defend Kherson’
US and UK reject Russia’s ‘transparently false’ claim Kyiv will use radioactive material; Ukrainian intelligence chief says Russia not abandoning city
