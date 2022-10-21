Read full article on original website
Related
New horror movie is so disturbing people are fainting and walking out of the cinema
People are reeling with shock after watching a recently released horror sequel which caused some cinema goers to throw up or pass out. I've never watched a horror film in the cinema and I never plan to. If I do ever dare to branch out from the safety of a good, old rom-com and dip my toe into the dark side of cinema, I'll do it firmly from the comfort of my sofa, my back against the wall (so nothing can creep up on me), with the lights on, volume down as low as possible and my fingers planted firmly in front of my eyes.
Abandoned Haunted House
Every city or town has that one spooky and creepy abandoned house. Where kids cross the street to avoid or dare each other to go inside. This our haunted house and my courage exploring the inside.
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 Get spooky with this playlist at your next Halloween party
It’s getting spooky around here as Halloween is right around the corner. From dressing up to decorating your house, there are many ways to celebrate the fun and frightful day. If you are looking for a killer playlist with some fan favorites, then you’re in luck!. From The...
100 Howl-arious Halloween Jokes That'll Make Kids and Adults Cackle with Laughter
Halloween is just around the corner, and one of the best ways to get prepared for Halloween festivities and get into the holiday spirit is by sharing funny Halloween jokes with your family and friends!. From corny Halloween jokes that are so ghastly they're great to Halloween jokes for kids...
Halloween is nearly here – find out how to claim a spooky 3-in-1 Lego set
Lego fans, rejoice, as the Danish brick brand is giving away a new set worth £17.99 with any purchase over £100 this October. The gift set can be built into a classic depiction of a witch – green skin and all – as well as a purple cat or a dragon, all while donning a black witch’s hat. It’s not only an ideal spooky-themed present for children ages seven and above but would also make an excellent Halloween decoration that can be broken down and rebuilt several times. The set joins other Halloween-themed sets, such as the similar-sized Halloween Owl...
WDW News Today
Haunted Mansion Light-Up Chess Set Materializes at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Have you ever wanted to play a game of chess with the Ghost Host? Well, now you can with this Haunted Mansion Light-Up Chess Set. We found this eerily elegant chess set at Memento Mori in the Magic Kingdom, as well as at Mickey’s of Hollywood at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
11 Movies That Came Out In 2022 To Watch In The 11 Nights Leading Up To Halloween, Starting Tonight
I challenge you to finish this marathon of the year's spookiest films.
disneydining.com
Woman Shoves Chewbacca, Forcing Character to Leave and Confusing Kids
For many people, one of the highlights of a trip to Walt Disney World Resort is all the fun characters that they can meet at Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood, Studios, and Disney Resort hotels. Not only can you meet classic characters like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck, but you can also head to places like ‘Ohana at Disney’s Polynesian Village to meet Lilo and Stitch or to Galaxy’s Edge to meet Star Wars characters like Kylo Ren, Rey, and Chewbacca.
WDW News Today
Cutesy New Death Eater Plush Appears at Universal Studios Hollywood
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’ve ever wanted the servants of He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named to be a bit more adorable, a new Death Eater plush we found at Universal Studios Hollywood is just the thing for you!. Death Eater Plush – $20...
Grown Adult At Disney The Worst, Interrupts Chewbacca And Rey Having A Fun Moment With Kids At Galaxy's Edge
As somebody who would have to classify himself as a “Disney Adult,” I generally would come to the defense of other adults at Disneyland or Walt Disney World. While some seem to feel that there’s something wrong with adults having fun in the Disney parks, nothing is further from the truth. There is, however, a line, and when you cross it, all bets are off.
Halloween Spider Decorations Will Give Your House A Creepy-Crawly Feel
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Ghosts, witches and other creatures make for spooky house decor, but there’s not much...
WDW News Today
New Vault Collection Bucket Hat and Sneakers by Vans at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new retro Vault Collection bucket hat by Vans is now available at Walt Disney World. We found it in the Main Street Cinema at Magic Kingdom. Vault Collection Bucket Hat – $39.99. The hat is...
WDW News Today
TONIGHT on WDW News Tonight (10/20/22): Planning a Walt Disney World Park Day for Someone You Hate, Benny the Cab’s Bumper Stumpers, and More!
Tonight, don’t miss the internet’s only comedy show about Disney Parks! Join us at 9 p.m. ET for a recap of the latest news, Benny the Cab’s Bumper Stumpers, and planning park days for people we hate. Hosted by Tom Corless and Nick LoCicero, WDW News Tonight...
Collider
‘Halloween III: Season of the Witch’ Trick or Treater Action Figure Collection Available For Pre-Order
It’s almost time kids, it’s almost time for Halloween! This means horror fans are in the middle of watching all their favorite genre films. One of those films, which has gained a cult following since its release in 1982, is Halloween III: Season of the Witch. The Tommy Lee Wallace-directed film is celebrating its 40th Anniversary in 2022 which has caused a lot of horror-centric merch companies to partake in the spooky festivities. This includes the good folks at Trick or Treat Studios who just announced their new Trick or Treater action figure set based on characters from the film.
Comments / 0