Gizmodo

Seattle and Portland Residents Don Outdoor Masks Amid Dangerously Bad Air Quality

Residents of the U.S. Pacific Northwest this week are breathing heavily polluted air, as wildfires blankets the region. Both Seattle and Portland were among the U.S. cities with the worst air quality this week, Reuters reported. The sky across Seattle was especially brown and murky, and the sun barely peaked through the smog. A tweet from Seattle’s National Weather Service showed a skyline draped in an ominous gray veil.
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Sunday stays dry until late

SEATTLE - Dry and crisp fall weather returns to the Pacific Northwest Sunday, with another wet system set to hit late tonight. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and dry with a few sunbreaks in the mix midday. Highs will be about five degrees warmer than Saturday. If you're heading to...
The Stranger

Slog PM: The Real Rain Safe Seattle Is Hoping for, Students Told to Stay Inside, the Universe Is out There

If you are like me, then you have been sleeping badly during these days of so much smoke. And if you sleep, the dreams have been just awful. The dead in one's life are always appearing and totally ignorant of their lost existence. A few weeks ago, I would wake up around 3 am and see in the night sky a moving moon with a sparkling Jupiter. These past three days, I woke up and saw nothing at all. And the morning was as miserable as night. Sometimes, I couldn't tell if it was fog or smoke—this was like a shepherd being between the dog and the wolf, between a friend and a fiend. And all the people on Twitter and on the news have to say about this terrifying situation is: The rain is coming. The real rain will clean all of this. We will get back to normal. That is it. There is nothing deeper to say about what clearly is the beginning of our end.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Missing Seattle woman found safe

UPDATE: A woman who was reported missing on Friday by the Seattle Police Department has been found safe, according to her family. ORIGINAL STORY: Seattle police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Nakeyia Stenson is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 180 pounds. She was...
MyNorthwest.com

Old hangar mystery reveals layers of Northwest aviation history

From San Diego to Seattle to Port Townsend, a non-descript sheet metal building might be the oldest, most historic – and most well-traveled – airplane hangar in the Evergreen State. This breaking history news – and All Over The Map exclusive – comes from Lee Corbin, military and...
q13fox.com

A dry Sunday on the way, but rain looms Monday into next week.

Seattle - Western WA enjoyed another day of clean air! Highs ran cool on this showery Saturday. Temperatures only warmed into the low to mid 50s around Puget Sound. The good news is we saw a decent amount of rain throughout the day. We are now back to above average for our yearly rain totals. The month of October now has almost three quarters of an inch at SeaTac with more on the way!
KING 5

Wildfire smoke FAQ: When will the air quality improve?

SEATTLE — Air quality across the Puget Sound region has worsened this week, as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the state. Is there relief in sight? And what health effects can prolonged exposure to wildfire smoke cause?. We have the answers to your popular wildfire smoke questions. Why...
Portland Tribune

Forecasters: Prepare to stuck at home this winter

30th Annual Winter Weather Forecast held at region predicted to enter third consecutive La Nina winter.Portland area residents should be prepared to spend at least a few days stuck at home this winter by snow, ice and possible wind storms. Of course, that's good advice for every winter, and there is no reason to believe the coming one will be any milder than usual, according to the forecasters who spoke at the 30th Annual Winter Weather Forecast at OMSI on Saturday, Oct. 22. As always, the free event was presented by the Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society. It...
Tri-City Herald

Wildfire smoke can also hurt you indoors. WA experts share simple ways to protect yourself

When the air outside gets smoky, the advice is to stay inside. Not necessarily, according to a study done recently by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory researchers. But there are steps you can take to help protect vulnerable family members, like children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with serious health conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease.
WWEEK

Why Did Those Minivan-Driving Feds Snatch People From Downtown Portland?

There were many moments from the summer of 2020 that have lodged in Portlanders’ collective memory, not to be easily forgiven or forgotten. Perhaps the most indelible is grainy footage of federal officers piling out of rented, unmarked minivans like circus performers from clown cars—and abducting protesters from the streets.
