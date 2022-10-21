Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
Gizmodo
Seattle and Portland Residents Don Outdoor Masks Amid Dangerously Bad Air Quality
Residents of the U.S. Pacific Northwest this week are breathing heavily polluted air, as wildfires blankets the region. Both Seattle and Portland were among the U.S. cities with the worst air quality this week, Reuters reported. The sky across Seattle was especially brown and murky, and the sun barely peaked through the smog. A tweet from Seattle’s National Weather Service showed a skyline draped in an ominous gray veil.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Sunday stays dry until late
SEATTLE - Dry and crisp fall weather returns to the Pacific Northwest Sunday, with another wet system set to hit late tonight. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and dry with a few sunbreaks in the mix midday. Highs will be about five degrees warmer than Saturday. If you're heading to...
Seattle homeless encampment under Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned
SEATTLE — A homeless encampment under the north side of the Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned as it continues to grow. "These people have no place to go, what are you going to do with them," said Jon Kuring. The people he's talking about are those currently...
The Stranger
Slog PM: The Real Rain Safe Seattle Is Hoping for, Students Told to Stay Inside, the Universe Is out There
If you are like me, then you have been sleeping badly during these days of so much smoke. And if you sleep, the dreams have been just awful. The dead in one's life are always appearing and totally ignorant of their lost existence. A few weeks ago, I would wake up around 3 am and see in the night sky a moving moon with a sparkling Jupiter. These past three days, I woke up and saw nothing at all. And the morning was as miserable as night. Sometimes, I couldn't tell if it was fog or smoke—this was like a shepherd being between the dog and the wolf, between a friend and a fiend. And all the people on Twitter and on the news have to say about this terrifying situation is: The rain is coming. The real rain will clean all of this. We will get back to normal. That is it. There is nothing deeper to say about what clearly is the beginning of our end.
KOMO News
Snohomish County seeing uptick in business following reopening of US-2
GOLD BAR, Wash. — Businesses in Gold Bar are getting much-needed rain after the Bolt Creek Fire filled the area with wildfire smoke. The Bolt Creek Fire has burned 14,766 acres and is 51% contained according to Northwest Region-Department of Natural Resources Washington. Devon Wetzel, the co-owner of The...
Portland-area hotel named among top 25 most haunted in U.S.
Check in, grab your keys, and settle in for some nightmares. On Monday, Yelp released its list of the Top 25 Haunted Hotels in the U.S. and one of them isn’t far from Portland.
Missing Seattle woman found safe
UPDATE: A woman who was reported missing on Friday by the Seattle Police Department has been found safe, according to her family. ORIGINAL STORY: Seattle police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Nakeyia Stenson is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 180 pounds. She was...
KOMO News
'Like breathing underwater:' Seattle residents hope Thursday is last day of terrible air
SEATTLE, Wash. — "Sick of the smoke" is the understatement of the week for Seattle residents. They are ready for the terrible air quality, among the worst in the world at times, to go away. An upcoming rain event could finally smother wildfires burning around western Washington and end...
Seattle’s Famous Pike Place Market Has a Few Unsavory Residents
It is said to be home to a lot of spirits.
Let it snow! Mount Hood Meadows gets covered
Just a day after they announced when ski season would likely open, Mount Hood Meadows received the first measurable snow of the season.
MyNorthwest.com
Old hangar mystery reveals layers of Northwest aviation history
From San Diego to Seattle to Port Townsend, a non-descript sheet metal building might be the oldest, most historic – and most well-traveled – airplane hangar in the Evergreen State. This breaking history news – and All Over The Map exclusive – comes from Lee Corbin, military and...
q13fox.com
A dry Sunday on the way, but rain looms Monday into next week.
Seattle - Western WA enjoyed another day of clean air! Highs ran cool on this showery Saturday. Temperatures only warmed into the low to mid 50s around Puget Sound. The good news is we saw a decent amount of rain throughout the day. We are now back to above average for our yearly rain totals. The month of October now has almost three quarters of an inch at SeaTac with more on the way!
Wildfire smoke FAQ: When will the air quality improve?
SEATTLE — Air quality across the Puget Sound region has worsened this week, as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the state. Is there relief in sight? And what health effects can prolonged exposure to wildfire smoke cause?. We have the answers to your popular wildfire smoke questions. Why...
Forecasters: Prepare to stuck at home this winter
30th Annual Winter Weather Forecast held at region predicted to enter third consecutive La Nina winter.Portland area residents should be prepared to spend at least a few days stuck at home this winter by snow, ice and possible wind storms. Of course, that's good advice for every winter, and there is no reason to believe the coming one will be any milder than usual, according to the forecasters who spoke at the 30th Annual Winter Weather Forecast at OMSI on Saturday, Oct. 22. As always, the free event was presented by the Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society. It...
Tri-City Herald
Wildfire smoke can also hurt you indoors. WA experts share simple ways to protect yourself
When the air outside gets smoky, the advice is to stay inside. Not necessarily, according to a study done recently by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory researchers. But there are steps you can take to help protect vulnerable family members, like children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with serious health conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease.
High rent and housing costs have many Seattleites considering other states
(The Center Square) – Seattle and Washington state have become so expensive to live that some residents are starting to look for the exit sign. The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce’s latest survey revealed that the cost of living is one of the top concerns for Seattle voters.
Portland police distributes catalytic converter etching kits to decrease thefts
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police distributed free catalytic converter etching kits during a public safety fair at Dawson Park in the Eliot neighborhood on Saturday. "I really appreciate it," Antoinette Davis said. The last thing Davis wants is for someone to steal the catalytic converter off her car....
WWEEK
Farmers in Clatskanie Drop Permit Appeal That Threatened Huge Renewable Diesel Refinery Along Columbia River
The board of the Beaver Drainage Improvement Company dropped a legal challenge that threatened to delay or even deep-six plans by Next Renewable Fuels to build the largest renewable diesel refinery in the country on land along the Columbia River near Clatskanie. At the same time, the board voted yesterday...
WWEEK
Why Did Those Minivan-Driving Feds Snatch People From Downtown Portland?
There were many moments from the summer of 2020 that have lodged in Portlanders’ collective memory, not to be easily forgiven or forgotten. Perhaps the most indelible is grainy footage of federal officers piling out of rented, unmarked minivans like circus performers from clown cars—and abducting protesters from the streets.
Deadly shooting in SE Portland leaves AK-47 shell casings, stunned neighbors in its wake
Eric Medved woke from a deep sleep Thursday night to the sound of rapid-fire gunshots outside his brother’s home in the 7600 block of Southeast Henderson Street in Portland. Medved, a U.S. army veteran who served in the Gulf War, immediately ran outside and ducked behind a bush in the front yard, still wearing his pajamas.
Comments / 1