Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
thecomeback.com
Broncos make surprising decision at quarterback
When the Denver Broncos take the field on Sunday against the New York Jets, Russell Wilson will not be their quarterback. While Wilson deals with a hamstring injury, head coach Nathaniel Hackett has announced that he’s holding his starter out of the game in order to heal and Brett Rypien will get the start for Denver.
Seahawks get 'good report' on injured WR DK Metcalf
There was nothing season-ending about the knee injury that forced Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf to leave the game Sunday, which was confirmed Monday by Seattle head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll said the "great report" the team received on Monday did show an issue with the patellar tendon. NFL Network reported Metcalf would begin rehab, while Carroll said Metcalf wants to be on the field for Wednesday's practice in preparation for a home date with the New York Giants (6-1) in Week 8. ...
Reports: What the Buffalo Bills Offered for Christian McCaffrey
The Buffalo Bills have arguably the best roster in the NFL; put together by general manager Brandon Beane and his staff. Still, great teams always look to improve and Beane has proven in the past that he is not afraid to explore opportunities to improve this Bills roster. By now,...
numberfire.com
Russell Wilson (hamstring) ruled out for Broncos in Week 7; Brett Rypien to start
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will not play Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets. Wilson injured his hamstring Monday in the team's loss to the Chargers, and after struggling to participate in practice throughout the week, the team has decided to hold him back and give the injury a chance to heal. Brett Rypien will be the one who gets the start under center versus Zach Wilson and Co.
Jaguars' Shaquill Griffin, Jamal Agnew ruled out vs. Giants
The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled out cornerback Shaquill Griffin along with wide receiver and return specialist Jamal Agnew for a Week 7 game against the New York Giants. In the team’s injury report Friday, there were four players listed as questionable: defensive linemen Folorunso Fatukasi and DaVon Hamilton, wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., and linebacker Foye Oluokun.
Breece Hall, DK Metcalf, Mike Williams among players injured in NFL Week 7
New York Jets running back Breece Hall and Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams were among the top players injured in Week 7 of the NFL season.
9News
Brett Rypien is Broncos starting quarterback Sunday against Jets
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After practice Friday, Broncos' general manager George Paton waited for quarterback Russell Wilson to walk off the field. They talked for a good 8 to 10 minutes. If Paton saw what the media observed during the Broncos' practices this week, he could have made the decision...
Louisiana football QB Chandler Fields, RB Chris Smith 'available' to play at Southern Miss
Heading into its nationally televised showdown at old rival Southern Miss, Louisiana will be the healthiest it's been in a few weeks. Junior running back Chris Smith and sophomore Chandler Fields, who both missed the Marshall and Arkansas State games, will be available to play for the Ragin' Cajuns (4-3, 2-2), head coach Michael Desormeaux told reporters during his press conference Monday.
Broncos inactives: 6 players won't play vs. Jets
The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring), cornerback Essang Bassey (hamstring), safety Caden Sterns (hip), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (knee), tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and wide receiver Jalen Virgil will not play in Week 7.
Vikings PFF grades on offense entering the bye week
The Minnesota Vikings enter the bye week at 5-1 and sit in a good spot with a two-game lead in the NFC North division. Despite the immediate success in the first year of the Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era, the Vikings still have a lot of room to grow. The main area that they should see growth is on the offensive side of the football.
Yardbarker
Jets Week 7 Inactive List @ Broncos; Mims Active, Johnson Out
Trying to keep the good vibes (and winning) going, the 4-2 Jets travel to Denver to face the 2-4 Broncos. While Denver will be without star QB Russell Wilson, their backup Brett Rypien has a history with New York, beating them in 2020. The Jets themselves will also be without a star player on their offense, Elijah Moore. After an apparent “outburst” at practice on Thursday, Moore was pulled aside and talked to by several coaches, ultimately leading to him being sent home. Later that day, Moore and his agent requested a trade from the team, one that they don’t seem in any way willing to grant. Instead, Moore will stay behind in New York and work in with the “rehab” staff, and will hopefully return to the team tomorrow. In the absence of Moore, WR Denzel Mims will be active for the first time this season. It is unknown how the snaps will be split amongst Mims, Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith. The Jets offense will also be without rookie TE Jeremy Ruckert, with Kenny Yeboah being elevated to the game day roster.
iheart.com
Christian McCaffrey's Status For Week 7 Revealed
Christian McCaffrey will make his San Francisco 49ers debut during Sunday's (October 23) game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers announced McCaffrey, who was acquired three days prior in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, was excluded among the Week 7 inactives list, the team announced on its verified Twitter account.
