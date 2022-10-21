Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
Courtney Clenney: defense attorney says new bodycam footage proves Clenney was abuse victimLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
Related
tamaractalk.com
SLED Club of Kings Point Hosts 5th Annual Luncheon for Women in Distress Oct. 26
In recognition of October National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the SLED Club of Kings Point Tamarac is raising money for Women in Distress of Broward County. SLED, which stands for Socialize Learn, Educate, and Discuss, is now in its fifth year of hosting the annual luncheon on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Jacaranda Country Club in Plantation.
Click10.com
Police in Miami, Coral Springs search for 2 young girls who are missing
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward County are searching for two missing young girls. Miami police are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Ashley Nicole Garcia. She was last seen Saturday in the Little Havana area of the City of Miami. Garcia is...
mitchandmeltakemiami.com
Bartaco Miami: Upscale street food with a coastal vibe
The taste of street tacos with the elegance of an elevated beach resort. Bartaco is a self-described upscale restaurant inspired by the beach culture of Brazil, Uruguay and Southern California. Best known for its street food and specialty cocktails, Bartaco has several locations throughout the United States including Colorado, Connecticut,...
WSVN-TV
Do the Right Thing program awards 10 Miami-Dade Students who inspired their community
MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida students caught in scary situations were recognized for bravely doing the right thing. The honorees were bestowed their recognitions, Thursday morning. Out of 900 students nominated, the Do the Right Thing program honored 10 Miami-Dade students who have served as an inspiration to the...
What's the origin of the Cuban sandwich? Researchers set out to settle the debate
The origin of the sandwich has been a long-standing debate between Tampa and Miami, which both claim ownership. The truth is neither came up with it.
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in Plantation
It took nearly a century for America’s best pizza to arrive in South Florida, but some things are worth the wait. Next week, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana (widely known as "Pepe's Pizza,” pronounced ‘pep-eez’), an iconic Connecticut-based restaurant, will open its first Florida location o Monday, October 24 in Broward County’s Plantation Walk at 341 N. University Drive.
Cuban defector lands Soviet-era biplane on Everglades airstrip
MIAMI — A Cuban defector flew a Soviet-era biplane from the communist island on Friday and landed it safely at an isolated airstrip in the Everglades west of Miami, authorities said. The pilot radioed the control tower at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, located in the Big Cypress...
travelawaits.com
6 Fabulous Reasons You Need To Visit Fort Lauderdale’s Newest Food Hall
Sistrunk Marketplace is a way to sample almost every ethnic food you can imagine while listening to music and dining either inside or on the patio. Opened in 2020, it combines a food hall, brewery, and distillery with shopping, music, and art. The 40,000-square-foot, multi-use complex is Fort Lauderdale’s first food hall.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac District 4 Candidates Discuss Their Qualifications for City Commission
Kicia Daniel, Carol Mendelson, and David Witman Mountford are running for Tamarac’s District 4 commission seat. With the November election right around the corner, candidates shared why they are running and why they would be the best choice for the city. Commissioner Debra Placko is not running for reelection,...
themiamihurricane.com
La Placita Taco Grill brings Mexican cuisine to Little Havana
Last weekend, I visited La Placita Taco Grill, a restaurant that opened this year in Little Havana. A family oriented restaurant with fresh ingredients in all their dishes, La Placita Taco Grill is an excellent place to try authentic Mexican tacos. Upon first glance, the restaurant is a hole in...
NBC Miami
Early Voting Begins Monday in Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe Counties
The November 8th general election is quickly approaching, but as of Monday, October 24, eligible voters will be able to participate in Early Voting. Only voters who were registered by October 11, are eligible to vote early. As you prepare to head to the polls, here are helpful reminders whether...
miamirealtors.com
Miami Real Estate on Pace for Second-Biggest Sales Year Ever; Single-Family Home Inventory Rises for Fifth Consecutive Month
MIAMI — The Miami-Dade County real estate market is on pace to have its second biggest sales year ever as the resilient market slowly inches toward equilibrium in the wake of rising mortgage rates, according to September 2022 statistics from the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system.
southbeachtopchefs.com
Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Miami Beach getting new event center
Fontainebleau Development plans a five-story building with nearly 50K of new ballroom space and an underground garage. In an effort to boost business conference bookings at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Jeffrey Soffer’s firm has begun construction on a new five-story event center on a former surface parking lot adjacent to his iconic oceanfront resort.
miamihighnews.com
Do you know about Jasmine Godoy?
Jasmine Godoy is a sophomore at Miami High. A very bright student, she is in BETA and secretary of the debate team. Jasmine is in BETA and on the debate team at Miami High. She enjoys being in BETA because of the friendships formed. “It feels like a family,” she said.
Free Mammograms Offered In Miami On National Mammography Day
Experts say mammographs are the best tool for early tumor detection which could be the difference of life and death.
WSVN-TV
Coral Gables business gifts groom’s suit to SW Miami-Dade couple targeted by porch pirates; 2 charged
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of porch pirates threw a wrench into a South Florida couple’s wedding plans, but a business is helping take them from sad to stunning. 7News cameras on Friday captured Marian Conesa and her fiancé, Robert Garcia, at The House of Suits in Coral Gables.
Click10.com
Biscayne Bay dead zone alert: Experts report fish kill is mainly around 2 canal discharge areas
MIAMI – Natalia Datorre reported she stepped out into her backyard facing Biscayne Bay Thursday in Miami Beach and was hit with a “dead fish” smell. Datorre, who lives in North Beach’s Biscayne Point area, reported finding dozens of dead flounder, toadfish, and other species to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Click10.com
Armed thief breaks into Miami-Dade home while owners were sound asleep
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An armed thief broke into a southwest Miami-Dade County home while the homeowners were sound asleep in the next room. The thief quietly took electronics and other items before quickly leaving. It happened Friday night on Southwest 75th Street. This fellow was hooded, (wearing) gloves,...
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banks
Nearly R183.6 million was stolen from banks by a couple who posed as Venezuelan government officials and used their empty mansions in Florida. Castañeda who and his partner moved to Miami about a decade ago.Supplied/Facebook.
WSVN-TV
3 found shot in Aventura after incident in North Miami Beach; WB Lehman Causeway, NB Biscayne Blvd. shut down
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews have taken three people to the hospital after they were found in Aventura suffering from gunshot wounds following a shooting in North Miami Beach, leading to major road closures. Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Northeast 192nd...
Comments / 0