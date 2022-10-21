ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tamaractalk.com

SLED Club of Kings Point Hosts 5th Annual Luncheon for Women in Distress Oct. 26

In recognition of October National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the SLED Club of Kings Point Tamarac is raising money for Women in Distress of Broward County. SLED, which stands for Socialize Learn, Educate, and Discuss, is now in its fifth year of hosting the annual luncheon on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Jacaranda Country Club in Plantation.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police in Miami, Coral Springs search for 2 young girls who are missing

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward County are searching for two missing young girls. Miami police are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Ashley Nicole Garcia. She was last seen Saturday in the Little Havana area of the City of Miami. Garcia is...
MIAMI, FL
mitchandmeltakemiami.com

Bartaco Miami: Upscale street food with a coastal vibe

The taste of street tacos with the elegance of an elevated beach resort. Bartaco is a self-described upscale restaurant inspired by the beach culture of Brazil, Uruguay and Southern California. Best known for its street food and specialty cocktails, Bartaco has several locations throughout the United States including Colorado, Connecticut,...
MIAMI, FL
Best of South Florida

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in Plantation

It took nearly a century for America’s best pizza to arrive in South Florida, but some things are worth the wait. Next week, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana (widely known as "Pepe's Pizza,” pronounced ‘pep-eez’), an iconic Connecticut-based restaurant, will open its first Florida location o Monday, October 24 in Broward County’s Plantation Walk at 341 N. University Drive.
PLANTATION, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac District 4 Candidates Discuss Their Qualifications for City Commission

Kicia Daniel, Carol Mendelson, and David Witman Mountford are running for Tamarac’s District 4 commission seat. With the November election right around the corner, candidates shared why they are running and why they would be the best choice for the city. Commissioner Debra Placko is not running for reelection,...
TAMARAC, FL
themiamihurricane.com

La Placita Taco Grill brings Mexican cuisine to Little Havana

Last weekend, I visited La Placita Taco Grill, a restaurant that opened this year in Little Havana. A family oriented restaurant with fresh ingredients in all their dishes, La Placita Taco Grill is an excellent place to try authentic Mexican tacos. Upon first glance, the restaurant is a hole in...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Early Voting Begins Monday in Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe Counties

The November 8th general election is quickly approaching, but as of Monday, October 24, eligible voters will be able to participate in Early Voting. Only voters who were registered by October 11, are eligible to vote early. As you prepare to head to the polls, here are helpful reminders whether...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
miamirealtors.com

Miami Real Estate on Pace for Second-Biggest Sales Year Ever; Single-Family Home Inventory Rises for Fifth Consecutive Month

MIAMI — The Miami-Dade County real estate market is on pace to have its second biggest sales year ever as the resilient market slowly inches toward equilibrium in the wake of rising mortgage rates, according to September 2022 statistics from the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Miami Beach getting new event center

Fontainebleau Development plans a five-story building with nearly 50K of new ballroom space and an underground garage. In an effort to boost business conference bookings at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Jeffrey Soffer’s firm has begun construction on a new five-story event center on a former surface parking lot adjacent to his iconic oceanfront resort.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
miamihighnews.com

Do you know about Jasmine Godoy?

Jasmine Godoy is a sophomore at Miami High. A very bright student, she is in BETA and secretary of the debate team. Jasmine is in BETA and on the debate team at Miami High. She enjoys being in BETA because of the friendships formed. “It feels like a family,” she said.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy