Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
classicchicagomagazine.com
Come Fly with Me to the World’s Largest Aviation Museum
Unless it’s the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it’s unusual to hear a museum in Ohio being touted as a must-see experience. A four-hour drive from Chicago, the National Museum of the United States Air Force is an eye-opening jaunt through the history of aviation. The curatorial expertise on display at this museum outside of Dayton matches anything found in our biggest cities.
Top 9 haunted places in Cincinnati you should check out... if you dare
Are ghosts real? That's one question that has divided Americans for generations. You can check out these places around Cincinnati and come up with your own opinion.
Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Dayton and surrounding regions
Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Dayton-Springfield-Kettering, OH CSA using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2020 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and […]
Watch: Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo Fritz nibbles on big sister Fiona
Cincinnati's adorable baby hippo, Fritz, is showing off in front of the camera once again. This time, bringing his famous sister, Fiona, back into the spotlight.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Romantic Things to Do in Cincinnati: Fun Cincinnati Date Ideas
This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure page for full details. You are reading: Things to do for couples in cincinnati | 15 Romantic Things to Do in Cincinnati: Fun Cincinnati Date Ideas. This article on romantic things to do in Cincinnati is a guest post by Stephanie...
Cincinnati CityBeat
26 Famous People Buried in Cincinnati Cemeteries
Over the years, dozens of local and national celebrities have hailed from Cincinnati – and many of them are now buried within city limits. Here are some of the most famous folks who call the Queen City their eternal home, and where to find their graves. Dr. Henry Heimlich.
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Gem City Butchery has big plans
With their business just beginning, most people in the region have probably not heard of Gem City Butchery, but if owners Jonathon Mezera and Elliott Harrell have anything to say about it, it’s only a matter of time. The duo who have been active for several months with their...
cincinnatirefined.com
Influencer Picks: Vintage Market Days Dayton-Cincinnati, Oct. 28-30!
Imagine if Joanna Gaines came to town and filled four barns with all her goodies, from antiques, vintage finds and farmhouse decor to boho fashion, accessories and lots of yummy treats. That's basically what Vintage Market Days Dayton-Cincinnati is, and it's all taking place Oct. 28-30 at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center in Xenia.
Wright State University staff member dies after incident at library
DAYTON — A Wright State University staff member died after an incident on campus Friday. In a letter sent out to students and staff, university president Susan Edwards said Jeff Zentner, a programmer analyst in Computing and Telecommunication Services, died at an area hospital from injuries he sustained after a fall at the Dunbar Library Friday.
Did you know crickets can tell you the temperature? Here’s how
Crickets can’t predict the weather, but their chirp can tell you the temperature.
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're looking for a great seafood restaurant with a laid-back vibe, you can't go wrong with this place in Anderson Township. They're known for their delicious New England style clam chowder; pan sautéed crab cakes, which come with chipotle tartar sauce; and some of the best fried calamari in the area (comes with house-made marinara or sweet chili sauce). You also can't go wrong with their fried coconut shrimp, blackened mahi fish tacos, and the broiled stuffed grouper, which consists of two tender grouper pieces stuffed with lump crab meat, wild rice, and cornbread stuffing.
Fox 19
Surge in respiratory virus jams up Cincinnati Children’s ERs, urgent cares
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A jump in a respiratory virus that can threaten the lives of babies and young children is prompting long waits at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center’s emergency departments and urgent cares. Healthcare providers in several states have recently reported a rise in cases of respiratory...
theshadowleague.com
Another Case Of Tragic, Senseless Gun Violence | Popular Youth Football Coach Murdered After Practice In Front Of Players
Jermaine Knox, 37, a youth football coach in Cincinnati, was gunned down outside the College Hill Recreation Facility on Tuesday night according to reports. It is unclear what led to the shooting. But practice had just concluded when someone opened fire with a gun. Knox died at the scene, and another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital. None of the children were injured.
Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center closing for ‘foreseeable future’
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center is closing. According to a statement from Commonwealth Hotels, a hotel management company, the owners of the hotel, Lockwood Asset Hotel LLC, is closing for the foreseeable future. The company released this statement: “We appreciate the service and loyalty to everyone affected by this closure […]
dayton.com
‘The Bikeriders’ films in another Butler County city
Movie taping in Middletown restaurant Thursday, today. An iconic Middletown restaurant/bar is being used as a backdrop to a movie that traces the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club as told through its members. On Thursday, scenes were being shot inside the Lakeside Inn on Tytus Avenue that has...
Pipe Dreams: See the Mighty Organs Inside This Price Hill Home
A stately 1875 Victorian home has a surprising rear wing: a 2,250-square-foot music room crowded with pianos and Wurlitzer pipe organs. The post Pipe Dreams: See the Mighty Organs Inside This Price Hill Home appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
earnthenecklace.com
Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
lovelandmagazine.com
Breeze Airways promises “Seriously Nice” nonstop flights from CVG
— Promotional fares starting from $39* and $99* –- Cincinnati, Ohio – Breeze Airways, the “Seriously Nice” low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, announced Wednesday that it will bring service to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) with nonstop flights to Charleston and San Francisco, starting February 8, 2023. Introductory fares for the new flights are $39* and $99* one way, respectively.
New airline with destinations coming to CVG airport in 2023
HEBRON, Ky. (WDTN) – If you’re in search of an airline alternative, a new airline is parking their brakes for travelers on a Cincinnati airport. According to our partners at WLWT, Breeze Airlines is coming to Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport in 2023. The new airline will be having flights from Cincinnati to Charleston, SC […]
