(Washington, DC) – The Metropolitan Police Department announces arrests in recent Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offenses in Washington, DC. A 17-year-old juvenile male and a 17-year-old juvenile female, both of Northwest, DC, were arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 1700 block of K Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-149-565.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO