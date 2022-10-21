ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 900 Block of M Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Burglary One offense that occurred on Friday, October 21, 2022, in the 900 block of M Street, Northwest. At approximately 5:00 pm, the suspect gained entry...
Arrests Made in Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses

(Washington, DC) – The Metropolitan Police Department announces arrests in recent Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offenses in Washington, DC. A 17-year-old juvenile male and a 17-year-old juvenile female, both of Northwest, DC, were arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 1700 block of K Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-149-565.
