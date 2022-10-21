Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
Related
Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Dayton and surrounding regions
Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Dayton-Springfield-Kettering, OH CSA using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2020 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and […]
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Gem City Butchery has big plans
With their business just beginning, most people in the region have probably not heard of Gem City Butchery, but if owners Jonathon Mezera and Elliott Harrell have anything to say about it, it’s only a matter of time. The duo who have been active for several months with their...
wnewsj.com
WPD executes search warrant Sunday
WILMINGTON — Wilmington Police Department officers surround a house while a search warrant is executed inside at the 100 block of East Truesdell Street at Charles Street Sunday afternoon into evening. The scenes pictured took place just before 7 p.m. More details are expected to be available from WPD...
dayton.com
New sit down restaurant with wood-fired cuisine opening in Warren County
LEBANON —A Lebanon native will open the doors to his newest restaurant in the next week at the 511 N. Broadway development. Catch-A-Fire Pizza is opening its third greater Cincinnati location on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and owners Jeff and Melissa Ledford said the new restaurant “is coming along fine.” An official grand opening is slated for Nov. 5.
Pipe Dreams: See the Mighty Organs Inside This Price Hill Home
A stately 1875 Victorian home has a surprising rear wing: a 2,250-square-foot music room crowded with pianos and Wurlitzer pipe organs. The post Pipe Dreams: See the Mighty Organs Inside This Price Hill Home appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WLWT 5
Police: 2 people found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Police are investigating after two people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Hamilton on Saturday. It happened around 9:24 a.m. when officers responded to the 600 block of Rockford Drive for a report of two people found dead. Police said a preliminary investigation revealed...
WLWT 5
Reports of a brush fire on Greenup Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a brush fire on Greenup Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Cincinnati CityBeat
26 Famous People Buried in Cincinnati Cemeteries
Over the years, dozens of local and national celebrities have hailed from Cincinnati – and many of them are now buried within city limits. Here are some of the most famous folks who call the Queen City their eternal home, and where to find their graves. Dr. Henry Heimlich.
WLWT 5
Campbell County police investigating a shooting in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Campbell County Police is investigating a shooting in Newport. It happened on 10th and Isabella Street on Sunday afternoon. Police have not provided details on injuries or what led to the shooting. WLWT News 5 has reached out to authorities for more information.
dayton.com
Hamilton to have free ride service in 2023
LocalMotive will help people navigate the city’s urban core. Three brothers plan in 2023 to roll out several five-passenger transport vehicles to help people navigate around much of Hamilton’s urban core. Dustin, Derrick, and Devan Ward, all born and raised in Hamilton, have started LocalMotive, where they will...
Wright State University staff member dies after incident at library
DAYTON — A Wright State University staff member died after an incident on campus Friday. In a letter sent out to students and staff, university president Susan Edwards said Jeff Zentner, a programmer analyst in Computing and Telecommunication Services, died at an area hospital from injuries he sustained after a fall at the Dunbar Library Friday.
daytonlocal.com
Holiday in Lights moves to new location
The Alleen Company and Warren County Park District announce Holiday in Lights show and 5K move to Armco Park in Warren County. The Alleen Company and Warren County Park District are thrilled to announce the Holiday in Lights show and 5K will continue and its new home is Armco Park in Warren County! The Holiday in Lights show, a local tradition now in its 33rd year, is an outdoor drive-through light display that runs from Friday, November 18th through Friday, December 30th. The Holiday in Lights 5K will be held November 19th.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Romantic Things to Do in Cincinnati: Fun Cincinnati Date Ideas
This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure page for full details. You are reading: Things to do for couples in cincinnati | 15 Romantic Things to Do in Cincinnati: Fun Cincinnati Date Ideas. This article on romantic things to do in Cincinnati is a guest post by Stephanie...
dayton.com
‘The Bikeriders’ films in another Butler County city
Movie taping in Middletown restaurant Thursday, today. An iconic Middletown restaurant/bar is being used as a backdrop to a movie that traces the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club as told through its members. On Thursday, scenes were being shot inside the Lakeside Inn on Tytus Avenue that has...
Watch: Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo Fritz nibbles on big sister Fiona
Cincinnati's adorable baby hippo, Fritz, is showing off in front of the camera once again. This time, bringing his famous sister, Fiona, back into the spotlight.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Hosbrook Road in Madeira
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Hosbrook Road in Madeira. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WYFF4.com
A nursing student rendered aid to shooting victims. Then she discovered she was also shot
A nursing student in Ohio helped keep a shooting victim alive until paramedics could reach her. Then she realized she had also been shot. Cincinnati police responded to Reading Road near Summit Road in Roselawn in the early morning hours of Oct. 8. Three people had been shot in a...
wnewsj.com
WPD serves warrant to gather evidence
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department Special Response Team (SRT), with the assistance of the Greene County SRT, served a search warrant in the 600 block of Norman Street Thursday at the direction of the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office. The search warrant was served to seize digital evidence...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on State Route 744 in Somerville
CAMDEN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on State Route 744 in Somerville. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
