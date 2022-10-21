Read full article on original website
Wright State closes library after staff member dies
Jeff Zentner, a programmer analyst in Computing and Telecommunications Services, died in the hospital due to injuries sustained from the fall.
Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center closing for ‘foreseeable future’
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center is closing. According to a statement from Commonwealth Hotels, a hotel management company, the owners of the hotel, Lockwood Asset Hotel LLC, is closing for the foreseeable future. The company released this statement: “We appreciate the service and loyalty to everyone affected by this closure […]
Daily Advocate
City takes step to clear homeless encampment
GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville is taking steps to clean up “unsanitary conditions” under the Martha Benkert Memorial Bridge on South Broadway. The area along the Tecumseh Trail and Greenville Creek has become a refuge for homeless people in the city. The city erected a notice...
City of Florence to celebrate annual Halloween night out October 25 at Thomas More Stadium
The City of Florence will celebrate its annual Halloween night out event “Nightmare at the Ballpark” Tuesday, October 25 at Thomas More Stadium. Adjustments to the annual family-friendly walk-through event have been made from previous years in an effort to accommodate the large attendance and promote a safe, healthy, and exciting experience for children, residents, city staff, and vendors.
cincinnatirefined.com
Influencer Picks: Vintage Market Days Dayton-Cincinnati, Oct. 28-30!
Imagine if Joanna Gaines came to town and filled four barns with all her goodies, from antiques, vintage finds and farmhouse decor to boho fashion, accessories and lots of yummy treats. That's basically what Vintage Market Days Dayton-Cincinnati is, and it's all taking place Oct. 28-30 at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center in Xenia.
Miamisburg residents power restored after outage
MIAMISBURG. Ohio (WDTN) – Power is back on after nearly 3,000 people were in the dark on Sunday following a power outage in southern Montgomery County. According to the AES Ohio outage map, the outage was reported at 8:24 a.m. on Sunday, October 23 in Miamisburg. Director of Corporate Communications for AES Ohio, Mary Ann […]
dayton.com
First-ever festival all about soup coming to Dayton next month
A festival all about soup is coming to downtown Dayton next month. The first-ever Dayton Soup Fest, presented by The Pizza Bandit, Kungfu BBQ and The Forking Pierogi, will be held at the Yellow Cab Tavern on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The festival will feature...
Franklin Police describe early Halloween celebration as ‘massive success’
The rain held off for the Franklin Police Department to hold a Halloween Haunted House event for the community on Sunday afternoon. >>PHOTOS: Franklin Police describe early Halloween celebration as ‘massive success’. “Today’s Halloween Haunted House was a massive success,” the spokesperson for the Franklin Police Department said on...
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Gem City Butchery has big plans
With their business just beginning, most people in the region have probably not heard of Gem City Butchery, but if owners Jonathon Mezera and Elliott Harrell have anything to say about it, it’s only a matter of time. The duo who have been active for several months with their...
linknky.com
Incumbent Wheatley faces Stephanie Dietz in 65th District
Incumbent Representative Buddy Wheatley (D-Covington) is one of two Democrats representing Northern Kentucky in the statehouse. He hopes to return for a third term, but it might be challenging this time. Redistricting significantly changed the district that’s been Democratic and mainly contained the City of Covington. Republican Stephanie Dietz is challenging him for the seat.
daytonlocal.com
Holiday in Lights moves to new location
The Alleen Company and Warren County Park District announce Holiday in Lights show and 5K move to Armco Park in Warren County. The Alleen Company and Warren County Park District are thrilled to announce the Holiday in Lights show and 5K will continue and its new home is Armco Park in Warren County! The Holiday in Lights show, a local tradition now in its 33rd year, is an outdoor drive-through light display that runs from Friday, November 18th through Friday, December 30th. The Holiday in Lights 5K will be held November 19th.
columbusunderground.com
Hotel Planned for Casino Site
Penn Entertainment, the operator of Hollywood Casino Columbus, announced earlier this month that it plans to build a 180-room hotel on the site. The hotel would cost about $100 million to build, would add about 100 permanent jobs, and would be attached to the casino, according to a press release.
beckersasc.com
Ohio physician blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years
Batavia, Ohio physician Mangesh Kanvinde, MD, paid $720,000 and agreed to be blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years over his role in a false claims scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 20. Dr. Kanvinde allegedly ordered unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment from Dec. 2016 to June...
Fox 19
The Banks apartments sold for $90 million to developer with ties to Reds
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The sale of a luxury apartment complex that anchors The Banks finalized Friday. Crawford Hoying purchased The Current at The Banks for $89.7 million. Radius at The Banks is part of the sale as well and will be closed as a separate transaction in the near future.
dayton.com
Restaurant brand, new to Dayton area, will build on Meijer land in Kettering
KETTERING — A restaurant new to the Dayton-area market with aims on Ohio expansion is planned for a vacant outlot next to the Meijer store in Kettering. Taco John’s plans to open next year on Wilmington Pike, according to Meritage Hospitality Group, a franchisee for the Wyoming-based restaurant business.
Cincinnati CityBeat
26 Famous People Buried in Cincinnati Cemeteries
Over the years, dozens of local and national celebrities have hailed from Cincinnati – and many of them are now buried within city limits. Here are some of the most famous folks who call the Queen City their eternal home, and where to find their graves. Dr. Henry Heimlich.
dayton.com
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
Owner tells nostalgic customers: ‘We’ve kept true to the brand as much as we can.’. For Rax owner Richard Donohue, the addition of the restaurant to the New Carlisle area is a return to the company’s roots and a continuation of the roast beef sandwich chain’s revitalization.
wvxu.org
Why your absentee ballot costs more to mail this year
Voting by mail appears to be popular again this election cycle. Hamilton County is reporting more than 65,000 requests for absentee ballots, according to the deputy director of elections. Alex Linser says that's about on par with 2018, the last mid-term election, which was a record-breaker. Linser says it will cost more to send these ballots in, though.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Romantic Things to Do in Cincinnati: Fun Cincinnati Date Ideas
This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure page for full details. You are reading: Things to do for couples in cincinnati | 15 Romantic Things to Do in Cincinnati: Fun Cincinnati Date Ideas. This article on romantic things to do in Cincinnati is a guest post by Stephanie...
