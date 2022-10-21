Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Florida is one of the least affordable states for renters—see where it ranks
Foothold Technology looked at the affordability of rent in each state, based on an analysis conducted by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Originally published on footholdtechnology.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana Amendments Guide 2022: 8 proposed constitutional amendments
NEW ORLEANS — Election Day is just around the corner, and early voting starts Tuesday, Oct. 25. Louisiana voters will have 8 amendments to consider on the ballot this year, and it’s important to understand what your vote means. Here's a full rundown on what each amendment will do if it is approved, and what your "yes" or "no" vote can actually change.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia’s right to privacy law argued as state’s defense of 2019 anti-abortion law reaches Fulton courtroom
Monica Simpson is the executive director of SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, which is the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit that argues Georgia's abortion law violates the state's constitutional right to privacy. "It's been a long fight, but we are committed to this fight," she said Monday evening outside the Fulton County courthouse. Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Democrat’s previous employment criticized by Republican in Illinois’ 13th CD race
(The Center Square) – The Republican vying for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District says voters want nothing to do with her opponent's insider politics. The Democrat denies any violation of ethics, despite questions arising from a recent Better Government Association investigation. There is no incumbent in the newly drawn...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Whistle-blower suit against Indiana treasurer Kelly Mitchell dismissed
(The Center Square) — A whistle-blower lawsuit alleging that Indiana Treasurer Kelly Mitchell had illegally awarded contracts to political donors and supporters has been dismissed. The complaint, filed by James Holden in 2020, alleged that Mitchell and her staff have illegally steered more than $6 million in payments to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Teacher fired after using racial slur; governor campaign most expensive in U.S.
The Kankakee School Board has voted to fire a teacher after a video posted online showed him calling a student a racial slur. After the video was posted online, the algebra teacher was placed on administrative leave until the school board meeting. The student’s mother says the incident shouldn't have happened in the first place because she claims the teacher threw a book at her son last month.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Republican AG candidate Eric Toney charges another person with election fraud
State attorney general candidate Eric Toney has charged another person with election fraud in Fond du Lac County, the eighth to face prosecution from the Republican district attorney who's played up his election security credentials in the race. Toney's office charged 74-year-old Edward A. Malnar, of the city of Fond...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Scores of Louisiana fourth and eighth graders decline
(The Center Square) – Louisiana students followed a national trend of declining test scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, though fourth-graders improved reading proficiency by 2 percentage points. The NEAP, known as the Nation’s Report Card, is conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics to measure...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Debate over Oregon's Measure 114: What's at stake for future gun owners
Measure 114 is not the first proposed gun regulation to prompt a public debate in Oregon. But it is the first on a statewide ballot in more than 20 years, since voters in 2000 approved criminal background checks for purchasers at gun shows. The Legislature has passed several bills in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Public power districts in south-central Nebraska vote to merge
ELWOOD — The boards of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the Dawson Public Power District voted to consolidate during a joint board meeting Monday in Elwood. Prior to the votes, two separate motions from members of the two boards to delay a decision for 90...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois governor candidates focus on getting out the vote with two weeks left
(The Center Square) – With two weeks before polls close, Illinois gubernatorial candidates continue their get-out-the-vote efforts. After an official event Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his campaign’s efforts over the next two weeks are to get people to vote. “So at least on my side of the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Dan Amos, Donna Hyland named 2023 Georgia Trustees
ATLANTA – The Georgia Historical Society announced recently that Dan Amos, CEO and chairman of Aflac Inc., and Donna Hyland, president and CEO of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, will be inducted by the Georgia Historical Society and the Office of the Governor as the newest Georgia Trustees on April 22 at the Trustees Gala.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Doctors warn of 'atmosphere of terror' at hearing over abortion exceptions list
BATON ROUGE, La. - A public hearing over Louisiana’s list of 25 enumerated conditions that make a pregnancy “medically futile” and thus allow for a legal abortion under the state’s strict ban on the procedure drew condemnation from several doctors Tuesday, who warned that creating such list threatens patient health and hamstrings physicians.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Early voting starts Tuesday in Louisiana for midterm elections
SHREVEPORT, La. - Early voting for the midterm election begins Tuesday in Louisiana and continues through Nov. 1. Louisiana residents who want to vote early can do so in person from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. at their parish registrar of voter's office and other designated locations. Election day is...
KPVI Newschannel 6
LVPC committee reviews proposal for 508 homes at Willow Brook Farm, Allen Twp. development
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review a proposal for 508 new homes in Allen Township on Thursday. The big Willow Brook Farm development in Allen Township was forwarded Tuesday by the LVPC's comprehensive planning committee to the full commission, which will meet Thursday. The proposal is for 256 apartments,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Candidates for Illinois treasurer take different approaches in campaigning
(The Center Square) – The two major party candidates vying for the Illinois treasurer have taken different approaches to get their word out ahead of the November election. Democrat Michael Frerichs and Republican Tom Demmer both won their primaries for the chance to represent Illinois as the state's treasurer.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Info given about the proposed Constitutional Amendments on the November 8 ballot
Secretary of State Tre Hargett wants voters to know about the four proposed Constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election ballot and the process for amendments to pass in Tennessee. “Our Tennessee Constitution is the foundation of our state government and this November, there will be...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Election 2022: Senate District 15 race exemplifies Idaho's polarized political trends
In District 15’s state Senate race, Republican Rep. Codi Galloway is facing off against Republican-incumbent-endorsed Democrat Rick Just, plus Constitution Party candidate Sarah Clendenon. In some ways, the race exemplifies Idaho’s polarized political trends — including divisions in between the more conservative politicians in Idaho. But in other ways,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Whitehouse man, Texas death row inmate sues state prison officials 2 weeks before execution date
A Whitehouse man and Texas death row inmate who murdered his mother in 2003 filed a lawsuit this week against state prison officials, arguing his looming execution could be unconstitutional. Tracy Lane Beatty, 61, is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Nov. 9, but his attorneys argue he could...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Starting their 'Good Life': Couple wanted wedding to be a celebration of Omaha and Nebraska
By the time 30-year-old Sarah Nelson started planning her own big day, she felt as though she’d already been to a million weddings. So she told Candace Kalasky at Lovestruck Events that she wanted something unique, nontraditional and unexpected for her marriage to Kyler Vande Berg. “My vision was...
Comments / 0