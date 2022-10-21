ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Louisiana Amendments Guide 2022: 8 proposed constitutional amendments

NEW ORLEANS — Election Day is just around the corner, and early voting starts Tuesday, Oct. 25. Louisiana voters will have 8 amendments to consider on the ballot this year, and it’s important to understand what your vote means. Here's a full rundown on what each amendment will do if it is approved, and what your "yes" or "no" vote can actually change.
Georgia’s right to privacy law argued as state’s defense of 2019 anti-abortion law reaches Fulton courtroom

Monica Simpson is the executive director of SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, which is the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit that argues Georgia's abortion law violates the state's constitutional right to privacy. "It's been a long fight, but we are committed to this fight," she said Monday evening outside the Fulton County courthouse. Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder.
Whistle-blower suit against Indiana treasurer Kelly Mitchell dismissed

(The Center Square) — A whistle-blower lawsuit alleging that Indiana Treasurer Kelly Mitchell had illegally awarded contracts to political donors and supporters has been dismissed. The complaint, filed by James Holden in 2020, alleged that Mitchell and her staff have illegally steered more than $6 million in payments to...
Illinois quick hits: Teacher fired after using racial slur; governor campaign most expensive in U.S.

The Kankakee School Board has voted to fire a teacher after a video posted online showed him calling a student a racial slur. After the video was posted online, the algebra teacher was placed on administrative leave until the school board meeting. The student’s mother says the incident shouldn't have happened in the first place because she claims the teacher threw a book at her son last month.
Scores of Louisiana fourth and eighth graders decline

(The Center Square) – Louisiana students followed a national trend of declining test scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, though fourth-graders improved reading proficiency by 2 percentage points. The NEAP, known as the Nation’s Report Card, is conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics to measure...
Debate over Oregon's Measure 114: What's at stake for future gun owners

Measure 114 is not the first proposed gun regulation to prompt a public debate in Oregon. But it is the first on a statewide ballot in more than 20 years, since voters in 2000 approved criminal background checks for purchasers at gun shows. The Legislature has passed several bills in...
Public power districts in south-central Nebraska vote to merge

ELWOOD — The boards of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the Dawson Public Power District voted to consolidate during a joint board meeting Monday in Elwood. Prior to the votes, two separate motions from members of the two boards to delay a decision for 90...
Dan Amos, Donna Hyland named 2023 Georgia Trustees

ATLANTA – The Georgia Historical Society announced recently that Dan Amos, CEO and chairman of Aflac Inc., and Donna Hyland, president and CEO of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, will be inducted by the Georgia Historical Society and the Office of the Governor as the newest Georgia Trustees on April 22 at the Trustees Gala.
Doctors warn of 'atmosphere of terror' at hearing over abortion exceptions list

BATON ROUGE, La. - A public hearing over Louisiana’s list of 25 enumerated conditions that make a pregnancy “medically futile” and thus allow for a legal abortion under the state’s strict ban on the procedure drew condemnation from several doctors Tuesday, who warned that creating such list threatens patient health and hamstrings physicians.
Early voting starts Tuesday in Louisiana for midterm elections

SHREVEPORT, La. - Early voting for the midterm election begins Tuesday in Louisiana and continues through Nov. 1. Louisiana residents who want to vote early can do so in person from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. at their parish registrar of voter's office and other designated locations. Election day is...
LVPC committee reviews proposal for 508 homes at Willow Brook Farm, Allen Twp. development

The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review a proposal for 508 new homes in Allen Township on Thursday. The big Willow Brook Farm development in Allen Township was forwarded Tuesday by the LVPC's comprehensive planning committee to the full commission, which will meet Thursday. The proposal is for 256 apartments,...
Candidates for Illinois treasurer take different approaches in campaigning

(The Center Square) – The two major party candidates vying for the Illinois treasurer have taken different approaches to get their word out ahead of the November election. Democrat Michael Frerichs and Republican Tom Demmer both won their primaries for the chance to represent Illinois as the state's treasurer.
Election 2022: Senate District 15 race exemplifies Idaho's polarized political trends

In District 15’s state Senate race, Republican Rep. Codi Galloway is facing off against Republican-incumbent-endorsed Democrat Rick Just, plus Constitution Party candidate Sarah Clendenon. In some ways, the race exemplifies Idaho’s polarized political trends — including divisions in between the more conservative politicians in Idaho. But in other ways,...
