Franklin Police describe early Halloween celebration as ‘massive success’
The rain held off for the Franklin Police Department to hold a Halloween Haunted House event for the community on Sunday afternoon. >>PHOTOS: Franklin Police describe early Halloween celebration as ‘massive success’. “Today’s Halloween Haunted House was a massive success,” the spokesperson for the Franklin Police Department said on...
daytonlocal.com
Holiday in Lights moves to new location
The Alleen Company and Warren County Park District announce Holiday in Lights show and 5K move to Armco Park in Warren County. The Alleen Company and Warren County Park District are thrilled to announce the Holiday in Lights show and 5K will continue and its new home is Armco Park in Warren County! The Holiday in Lights show, a local tradition now in its 33rd year, is an outdoor drive-through light display that runs from Friday, November 18th through Friday, December 30th. The Holiday in Lights 5K will be held November 19th.
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're looking for a great seafood restaurant with a laid-back vibe, you can't go wrong with this place in Anderson Township. They're known for their delicious New England style clam chowder; pan sautéed crab cakes, which come with chipotle tartar sauce; and some of the best fried calamari in the area (comes with house-made marinara or sweet chili sauce). You also can't go wrong with their fried coconut shrimp, blackened mahi fish tacos, and the broiled stuffed grouper, which consists of two tender grouper pieces stuffed with lump crab meat, wild rice, and cornbread stuffing.
dayton.com
New sit down restaurant with wood-fired cuisine opening in Warren County
LEBANON —A Lebanon native will open the doors to his newest restaurant in the next week at the 511 N. Broadway development. Catch-A-Fire Pizza is opening its third greater Cincinnati location on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and owners Jeff and Melissa Ledford said the new restaurant “is coming along fine.” An official grand opening is slated for Nov. 5.
Watch: Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo Fritz nibbles on big sister Fiona
Cincinnati's adorable baby hippo, Fritz, is showing off in front of the camera once again. This time, bringing his famous sister, Fiona, back into the spotlight.
Cincinnati CityBeat
26 Famous People Buried in Cincinnati Cemeteries
Over the years, dozens of local and national celebrities have hailed from Cincinnati – and many of them are now buried within city limits. Here are some of the most famous folks who call the Queen City their eternal home, and where to find their graves. Dr. Henry Heimlich.
Kings Island announces Adventure Port for 2023
MASON, Ohio (WCMH) — Kings Island has announced some new additions and updates for its 2023 season. The amusement park is adding a new themed area called Adventure Port. According to the park’s website, the area will be located between Coney Mall and Action Zone and include two new family rides. The new area’s overall vibe […]
Pipe Dreams: See the Mighty Organs Inside This Price Hill Home
A stately 1875 Victorian home has a surprising rear wing: a 2,250-square-foot music room crowded with pianos and Wurlitzer pipe organs. The post Pipe Dreams: See the Mighty Organs Inside This Price Hill Home appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new restaurant tenant, and you may have seen the owners on television before. According to our partners at Dayton.com, Wahlburgers is will be opening its first Dayton-area location at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton. The restaurant […]
WLWT 5
Look to the skies! Orionid meteor shower peaks over Cincinnati Friday night
The Orionid Meteor Shower is expected to peak overnight tonight (Oct. 21) and into the early pre-dawn hours of Saturday (Oct. 22), and with mostly clear skies expected across greater Cincinnati, this makes it a great time to get outside and watch some fireballs streak across our sky!. What makes...
dayton.com
Restaurant brand, new to Dayton area, will build on Meijer land in Kettering
KETTERING — A restaurant new to the Dayton-area market with aims on Ohio expansion is planned for a vacant outlot next to the Meijer store in Kettering. Taco John’s plans to open next year on Wilmington Pike, according to Meritage Hospitality Group, a franchisee for the Wyoming-based restaurant business.
adventuremomblog.com
Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus
Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
dayton.com
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
Owner tells nostalgic customers: ‘We’ve kept true to the brand as much as we can.’. For Rax owner Richard Donohue, the addition of the restaurant to the New Carlisle area is a return to the company’s roots and a continuation of the roast beef sandwich chain’s revitalization.
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout Lines
Monroe, Ohio, is a suburb of Cincinnati. You can skip checkout lines if you live here and shop at Kroger. The supermarket chain has implemented new tech-advanced shopping carts.
WLWT 5
How to dispose of your yard waste in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — The leaves are falling and many of us have been out in our yards raking during our free time. Did you know that Cincinnati offers no-cost yard waste pickup for residents inside city limits? Yard waste pickup for the city of Cincinnati happens every two weeks and coincides with your recycling pickup day.
dayton.com
‘The Bikeriders’ films in another Butler County city
Movie taping in Middletown restaurant Thursday, today. An iconic Middletown restaurant/bar is being used as a backdrop to a movie that traces the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club as told through its members. On Thursday, scenes were being shot inside the Lakeside Inn on Tytus Avenue that has...
Field fire in southern Miami County
WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – First responders responded to a call of a field fire in southern Miami County Sunday. According to dispatch, the large field fire occurred on North Montgomery County Line Road, near the Miami-Montgomery County line. Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.
Home damaged by fire in Miamisburg Saturday evening
MIAMISBURG — A house was damaged by a fire in Miamisburg Saturday evening. Crews responded to the 400 block of East Early Drive Saturday around 7 p.m, to reports of a fire in the back of the house, according to initial reports. Pictures posted by Miami Valley Fire District...
WKRC
Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
