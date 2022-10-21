ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Country Singer Ties the Knot in Riverfront Nashville Wedding

Renee Blair is a married woman! A year after she first donned her stunning engagement ring, and after five years of dating, the country singer tied the knot to her long-time boyfriend Jordan Schmidt at Oakley Hall at Riverview in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, 24, the newlyweds exchanging vows in front of a roster of guests that included Mitchell Tenpenny, Katie Stevens, The Band Camino, HARDY, Polow da Don, and Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Happy 64th Birthday To Living Legend Alan Jackson

35 number ones. Two Grammy awards. 16 CMA awards. 17 ACM awards. Alan Jackson is a legend. And today, that legend turns 64 years old. You probably already know how much we here at Whiskey Riff love AJ – I mean, let’s take a quick look inside Whiskey Riff HQ.
Outsider.com

George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT

CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Announces Concert With Kelsea Ballerini, Breland at GEODIS Park in Nashville

Shania Twain celebrated the heyday of her career a little over two decades ago when studio albums like The Woman in Me and Come On Over absolutely dominated charts. However, now, with many new country artists looking to the greats of the genre for inspiration, Twain shared exciting news. She announced to fans that next summer, she’ll be performing at a concert in Nashville’s GEODIS Park. And she’ll bring with her some of country music‘s newest faces, Kelsea Ballerini and Breland.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Appearance at Jason Aldean’s Nashville Arena Concert: VIDEO

Morgan Wallen is inarguably one of the biggest names in music this year, making an epic comeback—and breaking multiple industry records back-to-back—after he was temporarily ousted from country music. Now though, the “Neon Eyes” singer is absolutely thriving, with his latest single, “You Proof,” reaching No. 1 on country charts. And while Wallen wrapped up his completely sold-out Dangerous tour in September, the singer is still keeping active, making a surprise appearance at Jason Aldean‘s Nashville arena concert on Friday night.
NASHVILLE, TN
CMT

Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
ETOnline.com

Miranda Lambert Praises Husband Brendan McLoughlin for Supporting Her on Tour (Exclusive)

A good source of support and honest feedback! Miranda Lambert has nothing but love and appreciation for her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Recently, the "Bluebird" crooner sat down with ET's Cassie DiLaura backstage at her Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, and she opened up about her new show, and the role her husband has played as her biggest fan.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

LOOK: Wynonna Judd Thanks Kelsea Ballerini, Trisha Yearwood for an ‘Unforgettable’ Weekend

Wynonna Judd is rolling on with the last half of The Judds ‘Final Tour.’ She’s been joined by a host of amazing female musicians along the way. She wasn’t sure how this tour would pan out in the wake of her mother’s untimely death, but she says that the journey has been healing. On Saturday, Kelsea Ballerini joined her in Durant, Okla. for one stop on the tour, and the girls had a lot of fun. Check out a post that Wynonna Judd shared below.
DURANT, OK
95.3 Big Kat

95.3 Big Kat

Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 Big Kat plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcat953.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy