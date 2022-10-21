Read full article on original website
Texas man calls 911 to check phone service and is arrested for tampering
A man who said he dialed 9-1-1 to see if his phone had cell service ended up in jail when police said they found a suspected broken meth pipe in a sink.
6-year-old child in Texas weighs only 15 pounds, mother arrested
A Texas mother faces felony charges following an "egregious" case of child neglect.
One hospitalized in Sunday night shooting
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police and emergency medics responded to a call of gunshots near downtown Sunday night. According to officers at the scene, around 8:30 p.m., police received a report of gunshot victims in an alleyway between 14th and 15th near Holliday Street. One person was transported to the hospital with gunshot […]
Motorcyclist identified in Wichita Falls fatal crash
The motorcyclist in Wichita Falls' 17th vehicle crash-related death.
Man jailed after high-speed pursuit
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man after an alleged vehicle pursuit Friday night. According to the arrest affidavit, on Oct. 21, 2022, just before 11 p.m., a Wichita County Deputy was on Old Jacksboro Highway near Central Freeway when they saw a silver four-door Kia driving without a front license plate. […]
Man sentenced in home invasion stabbing
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man accused of forcing his way into a home and stabbing a resident in the chest is sentenced to prison Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Devin Cohen was charged with burglary with intent to commit another felony, but pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in his plea deal in 30th District Court […]
Lawton Man attempts to destroy drug activity evidence
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is charged with trying to destroy evidence of his alleged drug activity. According to court documents, police were executing a search warrant at a home on 14th and Hoover when they spotted Cameron Woods walking out of the building. After spotting Police, Woods...
Wichita Falls Police Need Help Identifying Suspect in Recent Burglary
Crime Stoppers Wichita Falls is reaching out to the community for help identifying the man who broke into the Boys and Girls Club football field concession stand. The crime happened just before 8:30 am on Friday, September 30. If you have any information on this or any other felony crime,...
High speed chase ends in crash in Kiowa County
KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A high speed pursuit ended in a crash in Kiowa County Sunday afternoon. Altus Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office pursued a white vehicle, starting around 1 p.m. Law enforcement followed the driver as they headed north on 283. The chase ended before...
Jury finds Manuel Mendoza guilty
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Manuel Mendoza was found guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault and two counts of indecency with a child by contact after the jury deliberated for several hours in the 78th District Court Friday night. Jurors began deliberating about 3:20 Friday afternoon and came back with a verdict shortly after 7 p.m.Mendoza was […]
WFPD officer speaks after saving fentanyl overdose victim
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We’re hearing from the officer being praised as hero after saving the life of a 16-year-old who was overdosing on fentanyl. On Sunday, Wichita Falls Police Officer Blake Mawson administered Narcan to an unresponsive teenager found in the backseat of a vehicle parked on Yale Street. His quick action helped prevent the number of fentanyl related deaths from rising yet again.
Burkburnett aggravated assault suspect identified
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The Burkburnett Police Department has released new details into an incident that was initially reported as a shooting on Wednesday. Burkburnett police arrested Ricky Alan Hershman, who has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police initially reported the incident was a shooting, but...
Burkburnett police say victim was not shot
BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett police released new information about a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon. According to their Facebook page, On October 19, 2022, around 1:30 p.m., officers from the Burkburnett police department were sent to the 1300 block of Sheppard Road for a possible shooting. During their investigation, it was discovered the victim was not […]
One arrested following possible shooting in Burkburnett
One person is in custody and another hospitalized after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Burkburnett.
Nearly 1,800 fentanyl pills seized by Wichita Falls police
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After serving a search warrant, Wichita Falls police seized nearly 1,800 pills of fentanyl. On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, the Wichita Falls Police Department Special Operations United served a warrant at the Nature Inn and Suites in the 4500 block of Kell West Boulevard. After entering the room, officers seized 1,790 […]
City to hold surplus auction
Wichita falls (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls will be putting up hundreds of surplus items for auction. The auction will be held on Saturday October 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the City Central Services Complex on Seymour Highway. Items up for bid will include vehicles, equipment , furniture as well as unclaimed […]
Skeletal Child Saved From Brink of Death in Horrific Neglect Case, Cops Say
When an exterminator entered room 124 at a Delux Inn in Wichita Falls, Texas, late last month, he thought he saw a skeleton lying in a pack-and-play crib.But, according to a pair of probable cause affidavits filed in Wichita County Court, “When the head of the skeleton turned and faced the exterminator, he realized that the skeleton was a child who was alive.”The unidentified exterminator told his supervisor what he had seen, and the supervisor called police. Now the child’s mother, 32-year-old Catherine Lynn Jarvey, is charged with two counts of injury to a child and exploitation of a child,...
Woman sentenced in assault and battery case
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman arrested for injuring a child she was babysitting will spend one year in prison. Corrinna Sapcut was arrested in 2018 after a child in her care was found with blood on their face and swelling around the eye. She was initially charged with...
Firefighters battle early-morning blaze
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department worked the scene of a structure fire near downtown early Saturday morning. According to WFFD fire investigator, James Gowen, On October 22, 2022, around 7 a.m., WFFD responded to a house fire on Holliday Street. They found a structure between 14th and 15th Street, near the […]
Funeral services set for Vernon homicide victim
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The funeral and visitation dates have been set for a victim in a Vernon homicide. The visitation will be Thursday, October 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home. The funeral is set for 1 p.m. Friday, October 21, at Calvary Baptist Church. 27-year-old Andre Ray Sandoval was killed Tuesday […]
