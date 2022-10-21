ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Zoe Kravitz and Dylan O’Brien Make Surprise Appearance on Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Album

By Kat Pettibone
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZRsW5_0iiDdEkN00
Zoe Kravitz, Dylan O’Brien and Taylor Swift. Shutterstock(3)

A true Mastermind! It wouldn’t be a Taylor Swift album without a few surprises — and Midnights has more than its fair share.

Prior to Swift, 32, releasing her 10th studio album on Friday, October 21, the pop star revealed that Zoë Kravitz would be credited as a songwriter on the opening track, “Lavender Haze.”

The song, however, also features background vocals from the 33-year-old Big Little Lies alum. The track — which is about ignoring rumors and speculation and staying happy in your “love bubble” with your “new love” — was also cowritten by Swift, Jack Antonoff, Mark Anthony Spears, Jahaan Akil Sweet and Sam Dew.

The Folklore songstress snuck in another familiar face for her track four collaboration with Lana Del Rey. “Snow on the Beach,” an ethereal track about realizing you are falling for someone at the same time they are falling for you, is cowritten by Swift, Antonoff, 38, and Del Rey, 37, but also features longtime Swiftie Dylan O’Brien on drums.

The Teen Wolf alum, 31, previously worked alongside Swift for her 10-minute “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which costarred Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink. The video was released in November 2021, coinciding with the Evermore crooner’s rerelease of her 2012 album, Red.

The Maze Runner star has been a fan of the “Shake It Off” singer for years. In April 2021, he gushed about the pop superstar and found himself having a hard time coming up with a favorite track from her discography.

“Oh, my goodness, like ever?” the New York native joked to Coup de Main at the time when asked his top Swift bop. “T. Swift, I mean, it’s amazing — give any of the rest of us, like, xi months in quarantine and we look back on it, like, ’S—t, I should have done more.’ Give Taylor Swift six months in quarantine and she writes 50 hit songs. It’s incredible.”

He then added that the song “Mirrorball” from 2020’s Folklore “doesn’t get enough credit,” saying, “I’m a big ‘Mirrorball’ fan. I love ‘My Tears Ricochet’ and ‘Mad Woman,’ ‘Epiphany’ [and] ‘The 1.’ There’s so many more, but those are my highlights.”

O’Brien turned from fan to friend, however, after filming “All Too Well,” with the Love and Monsters star telling Entertainment Tonight in July that the pair — along with 19-year-old Sink — had formed “a little group chat.” The Not Okay actor also accompanied Swift to the 2022 VMAs in August, where they took home the Moonman for Video of the Year.

Following his gig in the music video, O’Brien pledged that he would be happy to work with the Grammy winner again in any capacity — including a potential future feature film.

“She would make a really, really good director. If it’s something that her heart’s in, Taylor can do whatever she wants,” he gushed to ET. “She could easily direct a feature and it’d be something I’d sign up for, for sure.”

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

People who have had a miscarriage say Taylor Swift's new song has a powerful meaning for them

A song from Taylor Swift's new album "Midnights" is reminding some listeners of their personal experiences with pregnancy loss and giving words to their grief. Ashley Fritz, 30, anxiously awaited the release of Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights" at 12:00 am on Oct. 21. As Fritz, who lives in Michigan, listened intently to the lyrics and melody of each song, she was taken aback by Track 16, "Bigger Than The Whole Sky," which immediately reminded her of her 2020 miscarriage.
MICHIGAN STATE
Harper's Bazaar

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Smile in Rare Public Outing Ahead of the Singer’s Album Release

Taylor Swift stepped out with her longtime love this week ahead of her much-anticipated album release. She and Joe Alwyn were seen on a casual stroll in New York City on Monday. The singer put her own spin on the preppy trend, wearing an oversized black sweater over a pink-and-blue checkered miniskirt paired with Calzedonia tights. She carried a brown shoulder bag and wore her signature red lip and rosy makeup.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
shefinds

Fans Are Calling Johnny Depp’s Appearance At An Autograph Signing 'Scary': 'Looks Like Ozzy Osbourne'

Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans at the Capitol Theater in Port Chester, New York on Saturday, October 8th, ahead of his performance with 78-year-old musician Jeff Beck.
PORT CHESTER, NY
In Style

Ashton Kutcher Said He Drank “Too Much Tequila” Before Telling Mila Kunis He Loved Her for the First Time

There are few Hollywood couples that rank as highly in public opinion as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and for good reason (although Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds certainly give them a run for their money). Aside from the sweetest backstory, palpable on-screen chemistry, and adorable offspring, we can now add “drunken confession of love” — a hilarious anecdote that was just revealed on Kutcher’s Peloton series, Our Future Selves — as one of our many reasons to stan the That ‘70s Show alums.
NYLON

Taylor Swift "Regrets" Relationship With John Mayer On "Would've Could've Should've"

Another Taylor Swift album cycle is well underway, which means by now there’s already one song that’s taking over headlines. Just hours after the singer unleashed her tenth studio album and its accompanying deluxe edition, Midnights (3am Edition) at 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, that song has emerged as “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve,” one of the seven bonus tracks added to the album’s expanded edition, and which appears to address one of Swift’s earliest relationships: her rumored 2010 romp with John Mayer. Produced by Aaron Dessner, “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” finds Swift expressing regret about the relationship, calling him a “ghost” from her past, while also opening up about the finer details during their time together, and skewering their age-gap.
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Rocks Little Black Dress As She Resurfaces At Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Miley Cyrus joined a group of other A-listers Tuesday evening to celebrate the life and legacy of Taylor Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer who died at the age of 50 on March 25. Miley, 29, performed at the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 28 in a long-sleeve, black mini dress. She accessorized with a silver belt and silver necklace and completed her edgy look with skinny black boots.
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel

After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

231K+
Followers
23K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy