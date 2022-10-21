Read full article on original website
Album review: Pinkshift – Love Me Forever
The way Pinkshift tell it, their families don’t quite get why they’re doing what they’re doing. Having started while the members were in college, it was only meant to be a passing thing. Singer Ashrita Kumar and drummer Myron Houngbedji had their sights set on medical school, while guitarist Paul Vallejo was lining up to train in engineering. When their single i’m gonna tell my therapist on you suddenly exploded, all that went on the back burner. Their parents were puzzled.
Remembering Donny Hathaway, Soul Legend Who Mysteriously Fell To His Death From 15th Floor Of A NY Hotel
Bedeviled by paranoid schizophrenia, Donny Hathaway, nonetheless, became a soul legend, according to Rolling Stone. Yet, he is so often excluded from the histories of American popular music. Hathaway was one of the brightest new voices in soul music in the ’70s, achieving his greatest commercial success as Roberta Flack’s duet partner of choice.
Mike Nesmith Said The Monkees’ ‘Last Train to Clarksville’ Had Lyrics Similar to Another Classic Song
Mike Nesmith said The Monkees' "Last Train to Clarksville" was similar to a song by a pop group that peaked in the 1930s and 1940s.
Willie Nelson Releases Awesome Live Perfomance Of “Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground,” From Forthcoming Live Album ‘Willie Nelson Live At Budokan’
This is one of those Willie Nelson songs that stops me in my tracks every time. And “Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground,” one of his signature songs, is set to be featured on the forthcoming live album, Willie Nelson Live At Budokan. Produced by Willie’s longtime harmonica player and friend Mickey Raphael, it will include sound of Willie’s historic 1984 Tokyo concert, which was the first time Willie and his family band ever played there. The songs have […] The post Willie Nelson Releases Awesome Live Perfomance Of “Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground,” From Forthcoming Live Album ‘Willie Nelson Live At Budokan’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Taylor Swift's ‘Snow on the Beach’ Lyrics Confront the Contradictions of Falling In Love
There’s a surreal rhythm thrumming throughout the soft, plucky track “Snow on the Beach,” the fourth song on Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights. The dreamy, almost haunting nature of the song is purposeful, given it represents a once-in-a-lifetime feeling: that “cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment,” as Swift revealed in an Instagram video ahead of the album drop on Oct. 21.
Shania Twain Hails Taylor Swift 'Queen Of Midnights' Amid Album Debut
Reactions to Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album swept social media on Friday (October 21) as eager fans finally got to listen to the international superstar’s highly-anticipated project, Midnights — and Shania Twain is no exception. Twain, another global icon known for her powerhouse music and fashion moments,...
1 ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song Proved Jimmy Page’s Musical Skills Extended Beyond the Guitar
Jimmy Page wasn’t just a six-string wizard, and one song proved that his musical skills extended beyond the guitar.
Steely Dan’s 20 greatest songs – ranked!
With November marking 50 years since their debut album, we pick the best of the band’s idiosyncratic output, with tales of capitalism, drug dealers and mid-life crises
Kiss’ Gene Simmons Discussed How Modern Bands Compare to The Beatles
Kiss' Gene Simmons said The Beatles were one of the bands that defined the period between 1958 and 1988 but he wasn't sure Kiss was on the same level.
Johnny Depp’s “Shipwreck” guitar is one of the wildest custom builds you’ll see this year
Though Johnny Depp has always had an affinity for the electric guitar, it seems as though the actor’s six-string career has really shifted up a gear over the past few months. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in...
Limp Bizkit blowing up boats, Incubus hanging with Britney and Korn's Jonathan Davis in a top hat: 10 times nu metal took over MTV's iconic Total Request Live show
Nu metal dominated MTV's flagship TRL show in the late 90s and early 00s, producing some absolutely classic moments
Taylor Swift Releases 'Midnights' Album: Every Bombshell Lyric Decoded
Midnights is finally here! On Friday, Taylor Swift released her highly anticipated 10th studio album, and, as usual, gave fans a lot to break down in the lyrics of the 13 tracks. The album's release came after a weeks-long promotional period, in which Swift revealed the track's titles, spilled the...
'Bat Out of Hell' turns 45: Every song on Meat Loaf's seminal rock album, ranked
Meat Loaf had a seminal hit early in his career with 1977's 'Bat Out of Hell,' and we're ranking every song on the best-selling album.
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
We visualized the lyrics of 'Midnights.' See Taylor Swift's new album in charts.
Taylor Swift, a mastermind of musical narratives, has spun together yet another new labyrinth of stories to explore in her new album "Midnights." Have a question about what those lyrics might look like if they were visualized? You're no longer on your own, kid. Here's a visual exploration of repetition within all of Swift's newly released songs, from "Lavender Haze" to "Anti-Hero" to "Karma."
Elle King Finds Faith in Lively New Song, ‘Try Jesus’ [Listen]
Elle King is offering fans a taste of her upcoming full-length country album, Come Get Your Wife, with the release of a new song, "Try Jesus," on Friday (Oct. 21). In the tune — which King co-wrote with Geoffrey Warburton, Casey Cathleen Smith, Ashley Gorley and Ben Johnson — the singer decries a struggling love life full of less-than-worthy men. After listing some of the dead-end partners she has encountered, she concludes that it may be time to try a different route: one with a little more faith.
Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett Finds His Truth in Latest Solo Effort, ‘Born & Raised’ [Interview]
Life has been a whirlwind of late for Chris Shiflett. “I flew home to Los Angeles from London, woke up the next morning, ran to my studio, grabbed my acoustic guitar and flew back out to Nashville,” the Foo Fighters’ guitarist says in an interview with Taste of Country mere days after taking part in the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium in September. “The Grand Ole Opry performance was kind of the cornerstone of the whole thing.”
Young Fathers Announce New Album Heavy Heavy, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Young Fathers have announced their new album, Heavy Heavy, with a video for a song called “I Saw.” The album is due out February 3 via Ninja Tune. Check out the album art, track list, and the David Uzochukwu–directed video below. In July, Young Fathers shared “Geronimo,”...
Your weekend arts forecast: Betcha it’s the Stylistics
Anyone who reads this column with any regularity knows that yours truly has a slight bugaboo about musical groups performing without a single original member, and my contention that such things are no different from a tribute act. Then there’s the “the songwriters are gone, and the distinctive voice you...
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
