This is one of those Willie Nelson songs that stops me in my tracks every time. And "Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground," one of his signature songs, is set to be featured on the forthcoming live album, Willie Nelson Live At Budokan. Produced by Willie's longtime harmonica player and friend Mickey Raphael, it will include sound of Willie's historic 1984 Tokyo concert, which was the first time Willie and his family band ever played there. The songs have […]

10 DAYS AGO