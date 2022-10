Preparations are underway and the list of guest speakers has now been announced for the 2023 David Bowie World Fan Convention. After a wildly successful inaugural event in Liverpool, England earlier this year, the convention is moving across the pond to New York City’s Terminal 5 and will take place on June 17 and 18. It will once again be moderated by author and Bowie expert extraordinaire Nicholas Pegg (The Complete David Bowie) and promises to bring together a cornucopia of collaborators from every period of Bowie’s multi-faceted career.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO