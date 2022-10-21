ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

How to Stop an Anxiety Attack In 2 Steps

An anxiety attack can be a frightening experience. You may feel like you can't breathe, that your heart is racing too quickly, your head is spinning and you can't control your thoughts. Anxiety attacks are often accompanied by or triggered by feelings of doom or fear, and it can feel like the anxiety will never end.
Parents Magazine

What Is a Sunshine Baby?

Losing a baby can have profound emotional impacts. One way that parents process their grief is by naming and categorizing their experiences. The loss community has come up with various ways to describe the unique types of losses they've experienced, including familiar terms like "rainbow baby" or "angel baby." One lesser known, but meaningful term is "sunshine baby," which describes a baby born before a pregnancy loss.
Newsweek

'I'm a Psychologist, "Sleep Divorce" Could Save Your Relationship'

I've been practicing clinical psychology and cognitive behavioral therapy for anxiety, depression, and sleep issues for two decades. I always knew I wanted to become a licensed clinical psychologist but I found my passion for sleep while working in medical research the year before I went to graduate school. A...
EverydayHealth.com

Body Lice Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

There are three types of lice that live off of humans: head lice, pubic lice, and body lice. While they are all flat, wingless, parasitic insects, there are some key differences. Body lice (Pediculus humanus corporis), for instance, are the only variety of lice known to spread disease. (1) Also, while body lice do feed off of human blood like the others, they don’t actually reside on the body. Instead, body lice lay their eggs on or near the seams of clothing and bedding, and simply crawl onto the skin several times a day to feed. (2)
MedicalXpress

Mild thyroid disorders can cause severe heart problems

It has been known for more than 200 years that severe thyrotoxicosis may lead to cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat), one of the major reasons for sudden cardiac death. However, the risk associated with mild hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism hasn't been understood so far. A systematic evaluation of 32 studies with 1.3...
Jenifer Knighton

Poem: Her tears

Her tears poured down her face like a summer rain falling from the sky. She was hurt so bad, she believed that she wouldn’t be able to survive. she finally realized that she had no choice other than to continue to fight.
TheConversationAU

Does methamphetamine use cause Parkinson's? And what do pizza boxes have to do with it?

The South Australian government is planning to roll out a new mass media campaign about the impact of using methamphetamine, including crystal methamphetamine or “ice” and powdered methamphetamine or “speed”. The campaign includes warning messages on pizza boxes – presumably because young people are the group most likely to try methamphetamine and they also eat lots of pizza. It’s based on research from a few years ago that links illicit use of methamphetamine and Parkinson’s disease. The researchers looked at changes in parts of the brain after methamphetamine use and say they look similar to those in Parkinson’s patients. But what does the research...
psychologytoday.com

How to Talk to Kids About Anxiety

Adults can help children address their anxiety by validating their worries and helping them face their fears directly. Learning to sit with anxiety and manage those feelings can help children cope. Developing an imaginative conceptualization of their anxiety can help children name and tame their worries. Have you ever wondered...
psychologytoday.com

Understanding Loss: Grief and Attachment Theory

Grief is an instinctive response which helps to facilitate safety and survival. Loss can threaten core beliefs formed from early childhood experiences. An awareness of attachment theory can support us in becoming less judgmental and more patient with others' expressions of grief. The relationship between grief and attachment theory is...
themindsjournal.com

You Are With The Wrong Person

When you rarely feel loved and cared about. When you are in a relationship/marriage, but always feel alone. When you don’t feel safe with this person. (You are not sure you can trust them) When your life is harder. Rather than easing the stress, things seem to have gotten harder. When conflicts and situations, with others arise and, You don’t feel like this person has your back, and is in your corner. When you can’t count on, and rely on, that person. (You are let down a lot) When you feel sad a lot of the time, but you don’t know why? When that person is emotionally unavailable to you. (When difficulties arise, this person is not there to comfort, and support you.) When they don’t hurt when you hurt. When you are struggling or having a difficult time, and that person doesn’t show concern, love or care. When they don’t encourage and support your dreams. You don’t feel like that person believes in you, or wants you to succeed. When you are the one that is always giving more, whether it’s time, love, support, money or something else.? (You are the only one carrying most of the weight of the relationship.)

