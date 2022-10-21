Read full article on original website
The Raiders bounced back against the Titans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsNashville, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Brown Skin Brunchin' bringing women of color together one brunch at a time
Women of color in the Nashville area who are looking to make friends and network can do so over French toast and mimosas thanks to Brown Skin Brunchin'
Fam Fest with free T-Pain concert coming to Nashville Saturday
Two Nashville men are being recognized for their leadership in the community by the major tea company Lipton U.S.A.
Miranda Lambert’s Luxurious $3.98 Million Nashville Mansion For Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]
Miranda Lambert's former mansion in an exclusive part of Nashville is currently up for sale, and pictures reveal a stunning luxury home with gorgeous views. The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 6,261-square-foot house in the Forest Hills section of Music City is currently on the market for $3.98 million, which, according to online real estate sites, breaks down to $636 per square foot and a monthly payment of $24,849.
Nashville Parent
Mars Hosting Pet Adoption Weekend at Animal Centers
Mars Petcare is expanding its 14th annual Pet Adoption Weekend starting Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 23 at local participating animal centers. Mars Petcare, PEDIGREE Foundation, VCA Charities and Camp Bow Wow will cover all adoption fees for dogs and cats. Participating animal centers in Middle TN include the...
Vanderbilt Hustler
No crumbs left behind: The Nashville Underground Donut Tour
What do you get when you mix a hot girl walk with enough donuts to serve a small town? The Nashville Underground Donut Tour, of course! The tour company was founded over seven years ago in Chicago but has since spread nationwide and worldwide. Getting ready to celebrate their first anniversary in Music City, the Nashville tour has become one of their most successful routes. Our guides, Tracey and Kipp, gave us behind-the-scenes info on all of the best pastry-related insider stories and rich history our beloved Nashville has to offer.
WSMV
New Dolly Parton mural unveiled at Nashville restaurant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new mural has made its way to the corner of historic 1st Avenue and Broadway. On Friday, Acme Feed & Seed, a restaurant located at 101 Broadway revealed their new Dolly Parton mural. Local artist Mackenzie Moore created the mural and has done work for...
wpln.org
Let’s go girls! Take an inside look onboard a Nashville bachelorette party bus
For better or for worse, richer or poorer, Nashville is the bachelorette capital of the U.S. — even the world, according to CNN. Anyone who’s been downtown has seen them rolling on Lower Broadway aboard one of the most iconic — and most controversial — staples of our city’s tourism industry: the party bus.
WKRN
Junk hauling service looks to help those in need
The effects of the pandemic are still being felt by many of us and that includes one Nashville man who said he found his purpose when he was least expecting it. Now, he's using it to help others. Junk hauling service looks to help those in need. The effects of...
WKRN
Newsmaker: 2022 Mistletoe Trail
Misty Keenan joins Neil Orne in the News 2 studio with more on the 2nd Annual Mistletoe Trail at Riverbluff Park. Misty Keenan joins Neil Orne in the News 2 studio with more on the 2nd Annual Mistletoe Trail at Riverbluff Park. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for October 22, …...
Miranda Lambert’s Nashville-Area Home Is Officially On The Market
The Nashville-area home has officially hit the market for a cool $4 million bucks. According to Zillow, the 4-acre parcel is located in Forest Hills, and boasts of 6,000 square feet of living space, including 3 covered porches, a chef’s kitchen with dual island features, formal and informal entertainment spaces, master suite with dual baths, home theatre room, home office and more.
Haunt With a Heart: Tennessee Is Home to a Paranormal Convention That Helps Rescue Animals
Something about me, is I'm always down for a good ghost story. If something weird happened in your house, I want to hear about it. If there's an old building that is haunted by an old lady with a grudge against cats. I want to hear about it. I love the stories behind hauntings. I've found many ghost stories stem from true history. Sometimes reality is stranger than fiction, so when I heard of a paranormal convention with an emphasis on history, I knew that sounded right up my alley!
WKRN
Swing into Nashville Zoo to meet the Gibbons
If you are at the Nashville Zoo in the morning, you will hear the signature sound of the Gibbons call. If you are at the Nashville Zoo in the morning, you will hear the signature sound of the Gibbons call. 20 acres damaged after Nashville crews battle large …. First...
WSMV
Nashville Powerball player wins $50,000 in Saturday’s draw
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Nashville won $50,000 from the drawing held on Saturday night. The winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Shell, 3701 Nolensville Pike.
Sidelines
“Drip Purple Vintage” Offers a Retro Look for Consignment
In Murfreesboro, you will find all types of stores, restaurants and more, but in the square of Murfreesboro there is a store that transcends time to give you an authentic feel of what it means to grow up before the 2000s. “Drip purple Vintage” is a store that transports you...
Nashville Greek Festival sees record attendance on its first day
Thousands gathered in Nashville to experience Greek culture and faith at the annual Nashville Greek Festival.
WKRN
Bellevue food truck targeted for second time
Last fall, a Bellevue Philly cheese steak business was burglarized. Now, roughly a year later, they were hit again, but this time, vandals took an entire food truck. Last fall, a Bellevue Philly cheese steak business was burglarized. Now, roughly a year later, they were hit again, but this time, vandals took an entire food truck.
WKRN
Missing chihuahua rescued from septic tank in Murfreesboro
A long-haired chihuahua is back in the arms of its owner after crews rescued the lost dog from a septic tank in Murfreesboro. Missing chihuahua rescued from septic tank in Murfreesboro. A long-haired chihuahua is back in the arms of its owner after crews rescued the lost dog from a...
WKRN
Pilot killed in Brentwood identified by family
Three days after a man lost his life following a plane crash in a residential area of Brentwood, his family has confirmed his identity. Three days after a man lost his life following a plane crash in a residential area of Brentwood, his family has confirmed his identity. New Dolly...
Willie Nelson's Former Tennessee Home That Inspired 'Shotgun Willie' Hits the Market for $2.5 Million
The cozy three-bedroom cabin is located 30 minutes outside of Nashville A Tennessee property once belonging to country legend Willie Nelson is officially on the market. The peaceful countryside property is located just 30 minutes outside of Nashville and features a three-bedroom log cabin built by Nelson. It has only ever had two owners — Nelson and the current residents. While the 150-acre estate is equipped with two ponds, a hay barn and rolling pasture views, perhaps its most notable detail stems from its history when the country singer...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Fabulous Weekend Getaways In Tennessee
Are you looking for a list of the best weekend getaways in Tennessee? This guide has all of the weekend trips!. You are reading: Places to visit in tennessee for couples | 15 Fabulous Weekend Getaways In Tennessee. The state of Tennessee is known for quite a few things: the...
