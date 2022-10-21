Read full article on original website
Related
Giant solar farms proving a mixed bag for rural Georgia
ATLANTA – Runoff from a growing number of giant solar farms polluting rivers and streams in rural South Georgia is becoming a major concern, an official with the state Environmental Protection Division (EPD) said Monday. Huge solar farms of up to 1,000 acres are being built on the region’s...
First Coast News
County-by-County: Your guide to the 2022 General Election in Georgia
Here's a comprehensive voting guide for the Nov. 8 General Election in South Georgia. Georgians will have a lot to weigh as they go to the polls Nov. 8. From a governor, to several other statewide and local offices, here's your complte guide to the 2022 General Election. Table of...
Are Georgia’s solar farms polluting the state’s rivers?
Runoff from a growing number of giant solar farms polluting rivers and streams in rural South Georgia is becoming a major concern, an official with the state Environmental Protection Division (EPD) said Monday. Huge solar farms of up to 1,000 acres are being built on the region’s sandy soil, which...
Georgia voters to decide four ballot questions
As Georgia voters head to the polls in this year’s midterm elections, they will be asked to vote yes or no on four questions. However, most voters will likely never have heard or seen these questions before walking into the voting booth. Here’s our breakdown on this year’s proposed...
GPB evening headlines for October 25, 2022
The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of lawsuits filed against two county governments over the removal of Confederate monuments on public property. The decline of an endangered species of whale slowed last year as it lost about two percent of its population. The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld...
States are voting to eradicate slavery under any terms, but what about prison work?
Is there any circumstance in the United States in which slavery should be legal? That is a question that voters in five states — Vermont, Oregon, Louisiana, Alabama and Tennessee — will consider this fall. Ballot measures in these states would amend state constitutions to eradicate slavery under any terms. Though the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution abolished slavery in 1865, it still includes an exception clause allowing it as "punishment for crime." Many state constitutions use similar wording.
Trans inmates need access to gender-affirming care. Often they have to sue to get it
This story is part of a series looking at transgender inmates in the U.S. and the challenges they face in confinement and upon release. The series focuses on topics such as being incarcerated in prisons that do not reflect the inmate's gender identity, the medical hurdles faced behind bars, and rehousing after being released. The series includes dozens of interviews with inmates, experts and public officials.
Political Rewind: Challenge to state abortion law; Lindsey Graham appeals to SCOTUS; new ad spending
Charles Bullock, professor of political science, University of Georgia. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Rick Dent, political ad expert, vice president, Matrix Communications. Tanya Washington, @AskProfW, professor of law, Georgia State University. The breakdown. 1. More than 800,000 Georgians have already cast ballots statewide. Can we...
Trial over Georgia's restrictive abortion law to begin
A trial to determine whether Georgia can continue to ban abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy is set to begin in an Atlanta courtroom Monday. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has scheduled two days of testimony in a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the law on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Georgia Constitution's right to privacy and liberty by "forcing pregnancy and childbirth upon countless Georgians."
cobbcountycourier.com
Abrams rejects GOP claim that Georgia’s record early voting means new election rules don’t suppress votes
By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Georgia’s record-breaking midterm turnout is encouraging, but should not be seen as a sign that votes are not being suppressed, said Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in a Monday press conference. “It is...
Poll finds most Georgia voters favor casinos but online sports betting support comes up short
In May 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court opened the spigot to the $165 billion U.S. sports betting industry by allowing states to legalize online sports gambling as legislatures pressed for ways to close budget gaps. Revenue from taxes from online betting has flowed into the treasuries of 22 states, including...
Dems push Medicaid expansion for left-behind rural Georgia
Nine years after the hospital closed in the southwest Georgia town of Arlington, the worry about health care lurks. Health insurance premiums are high, many residents report poor health and there's no guarantee Calhoun County's sole ambulance will arrive promptly if it's taking a patient to a distant hospital. “If...
cobbcountycourier.com
Canceled debate ignites dispute over Georgia HD-35 candidate’s 2013 criminal charges
Robert Trim, the Republican candidate for Georgia House District 35, withdrew from a scheduled debate with Democrat Lisa Campbell, igniting a fiery exchange between the candidates over Trim’s legal issues stemming from a 2013 incident. The debate was supposed to take place on the Kennesaw State University campus on...
WXIA 11 Alive
Why are Republicans listed at the top of every race on Georgia ballots?
ATLANTA — Several voters in Georgia have noticed that, when they go to make their selections on the ballot on voting screens or on paper absentee ballots, Republican candidates are listed first for all the races. Those voters have reached out to 11Alive with a simple question - why...
saportareport.com
For sale, the State of Georgia
There are many facets that make up a successful community, city or state, but without question, one of the most important elements, if not the most important element, is people. It’s hard to have a thriving community if nobody’s home. Which was exactly the case for the State of Georgia at the turn of the 19th century.
Expanding Medicaid is popular. That's why it's a key issue in some statewide midterms
About four years ago, Cecelia "Biz" Spotted Tail felt a lump growing in her lower belly. "I know something's wrong, I know my body," she says. "I couldn't lay on my stomach because I kept feeling that ball." Spotted Tail, 53, lives in South Dakota, where she has raised five...
Looking for a fright? Georgia haunted house ranked among the best in the U.S.
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A Gwinnett County haunted house has been ranked as one of the best in the country, according to USA Today. The publication ranked the top 10 haunted houses as part of its 10Best Readers’ Choice rankings for 2022. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
wuga.org
Georgia Employers Struggle to Find Workers
Georgia is once again experiencing an increase in job numbers. According to the most recent numbers from the state labor Department, Georgia saw an increase of almost 13,000 jobs from August to September. In addition, the state’s unemployment numbers remain at an all-time low, at 2.8 percent. A recent study found that for many Georgia employers, there aren’t even workers to get the job done.
Georgia's early voting turnout so far is Blacker, older than recent general elections
LISTEN: More than 836,000 Georgians have cast their ballots in the 2022 election so far. GPB's Stephen Fowler reports. After one full week of in-person early voting in Georgia, nearly 838,000 people have already cast their ballots in an election that is expected to shatter midterm records. According to an...
WXIA 11 Alive
How you can check early voting line wait times in some Georgia counties
ATLANTA — As Georgians head to the polls for early voting in record numbers, you might expect that to create a bit of a crunch at voting sites. In some counties, there are tools at your disposable to see exactly when might be a good time to go vote without having to battle a crowd.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
30K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0