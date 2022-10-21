ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

States are voting to eradicate slavery under any terms, but what about prison work?

Is there any circumstance in the United States in which slavery should be legal? That is a question that voters in five states — Vermont, Oregon, Louisiana, Alabama and Tennessee — will consider this fall. Ballot measures in these states would amend state constitutions to eradicate slavery under any terms. Though the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution abolished slavery in 1865, it still includes an exception clause allowing it as "punishment for crime." Many state constitutions use similar wording.
Trans inmates need access to gender-affirming care. Often they have to sue to get it

This story is part of a series looking at transgender inmates in the U.S. and the challenges they face in confinement and upon release. The series focuses on topics such as being incarcerated in prisons that do not reflect the inmate's gender identity, the medical hurdles faced behind bars, and rehousing after being released. The series includes dozens of interviews with inmates, experts and public officials.
Political Rewind: Challenge to state abortion law; Lindsey Graham appeals to SCOTUS; new ad spending

Charles Bullock, professor of political science, University of Georgia. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Rick Dent, political ad expert, vice president, Matrix Communications. Tanya Washington, @AskProfW, professor of law, Georgia State University. The breakdown. 1. More than 800,000 Georgians have already cast ballots statewide. Can we...
Trial over Georgia's restrictive abortion law to begin

A trial to determine whether Georgia can continue to ban abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy is set to begin in an Atlanta courtroom Monday. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has scheduled two days of testimony in a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the law on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Georgia Constitution's right to privacy and liberty by "forcing pregnancy and childbirth upon countless Georgians."
cobbcountycourier.com

Abrams rejects GOP claim that Georgia’s record early voting means new election rules don’t suppress votes

By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Georgia’s record-breaking midterm turnout is encouraging, but should not be seen as a sign that votes are not being suppressed, said Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in a Monday press conference. “It is...
saportareport.com

For sale, the State of Georgia

There are many facets that make up a successful community, city or state, but without question, one of the most important elements, if not the most important element, is people. It’s hard to have a thriving community if nobody’s home. Which was exactly the case for the State of Georgia at the turn of the 19th century.
wuga.org

Georgia Employers Struggle to Find Workers

Georgia is once again experiencing an increase in job numbers. According to the most recent numbers from the state labor Department, Georgia saw an increase of almost 13,000 jobs from August to September. In addition, the state’s unemployment numbers remain at an all-time low, at 2.8 percent. A recent study found that for many Georgia employers, there aren’t even workers to get the job done.
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

