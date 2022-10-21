ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KTLO

Federal judge declares 6 sections of Arkansas election law unconstitutional

U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker (left) and Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston (Photos courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) A federal judge in Little Rock has declared as unconstitutional six sections of Arkansas election law pertaining to “new political parties.”. In an opinion and order filed Friday, U.S. District...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Hill

Is the Supreme Court about to make another political decision?

If you think the Dobbs case overruling Roe v. Wade was a gut punch to fundamental rights, wait till you hear this one. American democracy is at risk of serious deterioration. A recent poll shows that 71 percent of Americans think so, but only 7 percent identified it as our most pressing problem.
Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

U.S. Supreme Court rejects appeal to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal seeking to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship. In leaving in place an appeals court decision, the court also passed up an invitation to overturn a series of decisions dating back to 1901 known as the Insular Cases, replete with racist and anti-foreign rhetoric. Justice Neil Gorsuch had called for the cases to be overturned in April.
UTAH STATE
Slate

The Supreme Court Is Blowing Up Law School, Too

Khiara Bridges remembers the exact moment she lost faith in the Supreme Court. At first, at the start of Donald Trump’s presidency, Bridges—a professor who now teaches at UC–Berkeley School of Law—held out hope that the court might be “this great protector of individual civil liberties right when we desperately needed it to be.” Then came 2018. That June, the justices issued Trump v. Hawaii, which upheld the president’s entry ban for citizens of eight countries, six of them Muslim-majority. Suddenly, Bridges told me, she realized, “The court is not going to save us. It is going to let Trump do whatever he wants to do. And it’s going to help him get away with it.”
HAWAII STATE
NBC News

Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal

The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America’s culture wars. The justices turned away an appeal...
GEORGIA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Trio of Kansas Supreme Court justices up for retention defend independent judiciary

OVERLAND PARK — Kansas Supreme Court Justice Melissa Taylor Standridge said the legislative and executive branches of government were distinct from the judicial branch because judges and justices were required to cast aside personal politics when making decisions. “We are very different,” she told an audience Thursday night. “The first two branches of government cater […] The post Trio of Kansas Supreme Court justices up for retention defend independent judiciary appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Citizenship Laws Gorsuch Called ‘Racist’ Rejected for Review (1)

The Supreme Court refused to take a case that could undo a series of early 20th century rulings that shortchange residents of Puerto Rico and four other territories of their full constitutional rights. The birthright citizenship appeal the justices declined to hear on Monday, Fitisemanu v. United States, concerns the...
UTAH STATE

