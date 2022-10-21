Read full article on original website
After sharp right turn, U.S. Supreme Court conservatives step on the gas
Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court last March rebuffed an emergency request by North Carolina Republicans to allow the use in November's congressional elections of an electoral map they drew that a lower court invalidated for unlawfully disadvantaging Democrats.
US Supreme Court reverses Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) - The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state's high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate. The...
KTLO
Federal judge declares 6 sections of Arkansas election law unconstitutional
U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker (left) and Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston (Photos courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) A federal judge in Little Rock has declared as unconstitutional six sections of Arkansas election law pertaining to “new political parties.”. In an opinion and order filed Friday, U.S. District...
Supreme Court vacates controversial Massachusetts gun control law
The Supreme Court opened its term on Monday by vacating a ruling on a controversial Massachusetts gun control law and ordering the case to be reheard by a lower court.
Ted Cruz reimbursed himself $555,000 after successfully challenging a political spending law at the Supreme Court
The Supreme Court recently overturned a 2002 law that capped personal campaign loan repayments. Some warn it could lead to corruption.
Supreme Court won't let MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell dodge Dominion's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit
Voting machine company Dominion sued Lindell in February 2021, alleging defamation from his false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
Judge rules that Texas AG who ran away from being served a subpoena won't have to testify in abortion lawsuit
"Top executive officials should not be called to testify absent extraordinary circumstances," the motion from Judge Robert Pitman said, CNN reported.
New Jersey poised to enact ‘nation’s strongest’ gun law after Supreme Court ruling
The bill would, among other things, require people wanting to carry guns in public to purchase liability insurance.
Texas federal judge guts transgender worker protections in new ruling
The ruling is part of a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Artist at center of Supreme Court fight ‘rocked’ by Colorado law that makes her cater to same-sex weddings
Meet the Denver-based graphic designer in a Supreme Court fight who sued the state of Colorado over a law she says censors her speech and forces her to violate her Christian faith.
Is the Supreme Court about to make another political decision?
If you think the Dobbs case overruling Roe v. Wade was a gut punch to fundamental rights, wait till you hear this one. American democracy is at risk of serious deterioration. A recent poll shows that 71 percent of Americans think so, but only 7 percent identified it as our most pressing problem.
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Federal Appeals Court Rules In Favor Of Oklahoma On Constitutionality Of Death Penalty
The federal Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Oklahoma's execution protocol does not violate the US Constitution or federal law. The case was brought by numerous Oklahoma death row inmates and has been ongoing for nearly a decade. The ruling also held that death row inmates do not have...
CBS News
U.S. Supreme Court rejects appeal to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal seeking to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship. In leaving in place an appeals court decision, the court also passed up an invitation to overturn a series of decisions dating back to 1901 known as the Insular Cases, replete with racist and anti-foreign rhetoric. Justice Neil Gorsuch had called for the cases to be overturned in April.
Slate
The Supreme Court Is Blowing Up Law School, Too
Khiara Bridges remembers the exact moment she lost faith in the Supreme Court. At first, at the start of Donald Trump’s presidency, Bridges—a professor who now teaches at UC–Berkeley School of Law—held out hope that the court might be “this great protector of individual civil liberties right when we desperately needed it to be.” Then came 2018. That June, the justices issued Trump v. Hawaii, which upheld the president’s entry ban for citizens of eight countries, six of them Muslim-majority. Suddenly, Bridges told me, she realized, “The court is not going to save us. It is going to let Trump do whatever he wants to do. And it’s going to help him get away with it.”
West Virginia urges Supreme Court to protect Holy Sunday
Attorneys general from 17 states, including West Virginia, are urging the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to take up Groff vs. DeJoy—a case regarding religious accommodation in the workplace.
Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal
The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America’s culture wars. The justices turned away an appeal...
US supreme court to hear case on California’s ban on extreme confinement crates
Next week, the US supreme court will hear oral arguments in a case that could put climate, public health and animal welfare regulations across the country on the chopping block – from California’s ban on gas-powered cars by 2035 to state bans on food packaging that contains BPA or lead.
Trio of Kansas Supreme Court justices up for retention defend independent judiciary
OVERLAND PARK — Kansas Supreme Court Justice Melissa Taylor Standridge said the legislative and executive branches of government were distinct from the judicial branch because judges and justices were required to cast aside personal politics when making decisions. “We are very different,” she told an audience Thursday night. “The first two branches of government cater […] The post Trio of Kansas Supreme Court justices up for retention defend independent judiciary appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
bloomberglaw.com
Citizenship Laws Gorsuch Called ‘Racist’ Rejected for Review (1)
The Supreme Court refused to take a case that could undo a series of early 20th century rulings that shortchange residents of Puerto Rico and four other territories of their full constitutional rights. The birthright citizenship appeal the justices declined to hear on Monday, Fitisemanu v. United States, concerns the...
