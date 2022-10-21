Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Donald Trump to play in pro-am at LIV Golf 2022 season finale at Doral
When Donald Trump played in the pro-am leading up to the LIV Golf Series event on his course at Bedminster, New Jersey, his group was the only one with carts — most of them occupied by a large group of Secret Service that tailed the former president — he offered tips on how to play the course to Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau and several times he praised the course. Unprompted.
Rory McIlroy fights back tears as he becomes golf’s world No 1 for first time since 2020 after winning CJ Cup
RORY McILROY fought back tears as he returned to the top of golf’s world rankings with a successful defence of the CJ Cup. The Northern Irishman’s one-shot victory in South Carolina saw him become world No 1 again for the first time since July 2020. He stormed past...
Rory McIlroy wins 2022 CJ Cup at Congaree Club
RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — The final steps on Rory McIlroy’s long road back to No. 1 go down on the scorecard as bogeys, which made him laugh. All that mattered Sunday was winning the CJ Cup in South Carolina, and that about made him cry. McIlroy reclaimed the No. 1 ranking for the ninth time […]
Golf Digest
Jon Rahm had a spectacular round at CJ Cup that only a handful of pros could pull off
It doesn’t take much more than that to describe Jon Rahm’s second round at the CJ Cup. Rahm scorched Congaree Golf Club with a nine-under-par 62 on Friday that had a number of highlight-reel moments, giving the PGA Tour’s social-media team plenty to put on its Twitter feed. Rahm will share the 36-hole co-lead with Kurt Kitayama after a lone bogey on the finishing hole—the only blemish on a scorecard few players could generate.
2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina Sunday tee times, how to watch event
It’s time for the final round in the Low Country. Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, plays host to the 2022 CJ Cup. The field is limited with 78 players, but it’s easily the best thus far of the fall season. It includes 15 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.
SkySports
PGA Tour: Rory McIlroy two behind halfway leaders Jon Rahm, Kurt Kitayama in CJ Cup title defence
Jon Rahm holds a share of the lead at the halfway stage of The CJ Cup in South Carolina, with Rory McIlroy two strokes back as he chases a return to world No 1. Rahm carded 10 birdies and a lone bogey in a brilliant second-round 62 at Congaree Golf Club, lifting him to 11 under and tied at the top of the leaderboard with American Kurt Kitayama.
Golf Digest
Rory creates 'easy' path to World No. 1, K.H. Lee looks to spoil and Jon Rahm's late rally
Rory McIlroy looked less than pleased with how his third round finished up at the CJ Cup. Understandable, given he bogeyed two of his final five holes, including the 17th after suffering a bad break, with his tee shot finding a rough spot in one of Congaree's waste bunkers. The...
2022-23 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses
The complete schedule for the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, including every major championship and the season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs in August.
Rory McIlroy defends at CJ Cup, returns to World No. 1
If someone had told Rory McIlroy after he had missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in April that he’d be World No. 1 just six months later, he wouldn’t have believed it. “I would have asked them what they were smoking,” McIlroy said. And yet...
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy on his emotional return to World No. 1: 'I'm enjoying the game as much as I ever have'
Rory McIlroy’s climb back to the top of the golf world began with an empty stomach. Six months and three weeks prior to winning the CJ Cup on Sunday to take his place again as the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, the four-time major winner missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in late March. That same Friday night, he also missed dinner. The tournament hotel was so busy McIlroy decided it was easier to skip food than wait hours for it.
Yardbarker
Steven Alker wins in Richmond to extend lead in Schwab Cup playoffs
Steven Alker of New Zealand broke away from the pack with three consecutive birdies late Sunday to win the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Va., and expand his lead in the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs. Alker was part of a five-way tie for first at 11 under at one...
