Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Steve Bannon threatens Dr Fauci and his family will be ‘hunted’ after midterms: ‘Paybacks across the board’

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has issued a threat to Anthony Fauci, saying the president’s chief medical adviser and his entire family are going to “suffer” after the midterm elections next month.“On 8 November, when we destroy the Democratic party as a national political institution and really end the regime, the hunted become the hunters. The whole Fauci family is going to be welcome to the investigations. The entire family,” Mr Bannon said on his War Room podcast on Sunday.A clip of his podcast was shared on Twitter by attorney and analyst Ron Filipkowski.“Remember, War Room was taken off...
WASHINGTON STATE
akronjewishnews.com

Anti-Semitic activity at George Washington University troubles Jewish community

George Washington University (GW) has seen several anti-Semitic incidents over the past two weeks, including posters targeting Zionists with obscene language and protests calling for terrorism targeting Jews. Leaflets were found around the school’s main campus in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood of Washington, D.C., with text reading “Zionists F*** Off.”...
WASHINGTON, DC
akronjewishnews.com

Google opens high-tech school in Israel

Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Israel’s Reichman University have established a school to train high-tech professionals. The school will offer courses in computer programming, sales and data analysis, among other subjects, the university said on Monday. “We believe that a variety of voices, opinions and perspectives enriches Israeli high-tech...
akronjewishnews.com

Amherst College student paper publishes ‘In Defense of Hamas’ piece

A student newspaper at Amherst College in Massachusetts is under fire for publishing a piece titled “In Defense of Hamas” in its second Fall 2022 issue. The Amherst Contra piece, which does not appear to be online yet although a print version of it has gone viral on social media, calls Hamas “the perennial boogeyman of discussions on Israel-Palestine” and says that while it may very well be a terror group, “Israel and the U.S. government are equally as violent and less justified.”
AMHERST, MA
AFP

Iran tensions rise in protests ahead of Mahsa Amini ceremony

Iranian students protested Tuesday at multiple universities, defying a bloody crackdown as tensions mount on the eve of planned ceremonies marking 40 days since Mahsa Amini's death.  Wednesday marks 40 days since Amini's death and the end of the traditional mourning period in Iran.

