Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Ukraine news LATEST: Putin humiliated as Russia loses scores of Ka-52 helicopters & Zelensky prepares to retake Kherson
VLADIMIR Putin has been left humiliated as British intelligence shows Russia has lost more than a quarter of its 90 Ka-52 attack helicopters. The UK's Ministry of Defence said: "There have been at least 23 verified losses of Russia’s Ka-52 HOKUM attack helicopter in Ukraine since the invasion. "Russian...
Clarence Thomas Slammed After Freezing Lindsey Graham Testimony: 'Disgrace'
Thomas' Monday decision prompted a new wave of calls for his impeachment from the Supreme Court.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Steve Bannon threatens Dr Fauci and his family will be ‘hunted’ after midterms: ‘Paybacks across the board’
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has issued a threat to Anthony Fauci, saying the president’s chief medical adviser and his entire family are going to “suffer” after the midterm elections next month.“On 8 November, when we destroy the Democratic party as a national political institution and really end the regime, the hunted become the hunters. The whole Fauci family is going to be welcome to the investigations. The entire family,” Mr Bannon said on his War Room podcast on Sunday.A clip of his podcast was shared on Twitter by attorney and analyst Ron Filipkowski.“Remember, War Room was taken off...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Fetterman v Dr Oz debate – live: Fetterman team defends performance in Pennsylvania Senate midterm clash
Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr Mehmet Oz took to the debate stage on Tuesday night in Harrisburg in one of the most anticipated moments of this bitterly fought campaign. Mr Fetterman addressed his recent stroke head-on but struggled at times when answering questions from the moderators. His spokesperson...
akronjewishnews.com
Anti-Semitic activity at George Washington University troubles Jewish community
George Washington University (GW) has seen several anti-Semitic incidents over the past two weeks, including posters targeting Zionists with obscene language and protests calling for terrorism targeting Jews. Leaflets were found around the school’s main campus in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood of Washington, D.C., with text reading “Zionists F*** Off.”...
akronjewishnews.com
Google opens high-tech school in Israel
Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Israel’s Reichman University have established a school to train high-tech professionals. The school will offer courses in computer programming, sales and data analysis, among other subjects, the university said on Monday. “We believe that a variety of voices, opinions and perspectives enriches Israeli high-tech...
akronjewishnews.com
Amherst College student paper publishes ‘In Defense of Hamas’ piece
A student newspaper at Amherst College in Massachusetts is under fire for publishing a piece titled “In Defense of Hamas” in its second Fall 2022 issue. The Amherst Contra piece, which does not appear to be online yet although a print version of it has gone viral on social media, calls Hamas “the perennial boogeyman of discussions on Israel-Palestine” and says that while it may very well be a terror group, “Israel and the U.S. government are equally as violent and less justified.”
Hochul, Zeldin both take swings in only debate in tightening governor's race
The Democratic governor seeking her first term and the Long Island congressmember hit on the themes that have defined their campaigns.
Iran tensions rise in protests ahead of Mahsa Amini ceremony
Iranian students protested Tuesday at multiple universities, defying a bloody crackdown as tensions mount on the eve of planned ceremonies marking 40 days since Mahsa Amini's death. Wednesday marks 40 days since Amini's death and the end of the traditional mourning period in Iran.
