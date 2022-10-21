ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, SC

live5news.com

Rory McIlroy wins The CJ Cup at Congaree

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Rory McIlroy reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking on Sunday with his CJ Cup win at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina. McIlroy defeated Kurt Kitayama by one stroke. McIlroy finished the tournament at -17. Kitayama finished in second at...
Travel Maven

This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
WSAV News 3

Bluffton church receives historical marker

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Campbell Chapel AME church has received a historical marker honoring the nine brave souls who fought to spread the word of Christianity. In 1853, the church was built, and it was first owned by white Americans. Then, in 1875 nine African Americans trustees who were formerly enslaved men bought the church […]
